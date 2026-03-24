Southern Company first-quarter 2026 earnings to be released April 30

ATLANTA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company plans to release its earnings for the first quarter of 2026 by 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Chairman, President and CEO Christopher C. Womack and CFO David P. Poroch will discuss earnings during a conference call for financial analysts at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 30.

Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the conference call at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx by clicking on the appropriate audio link. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company