Southern Company Joins President Trump's Ratepayer Protection Pledge, Reinforcing Customer-First Approach to Powering Growth

Commitment reflects Southern Company's approach to growth through clear cost responsibility, enhanced grid reliability and broad-based economic and community benefits

ATLANTA, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company (NYSE: SO) announced it is joining President Donald Trump's Ratepayer Protection Pledge, underscoring the company's commitment to ensuring that America's leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies delivers broad-based benefits for customers and communities.

The Pledge aligns with the Southern Company system's well-established approach to serving growth in a responsible manner while maintaining rate stability and reliability for millions of households and small businesses across the Southeast. The company's two largest subsidiaries, Georgia Power and Alabama Power, each have multiyear base rate freezes in place. In early 2026, Southern Company announced a historic loan package of up to $26.5 billion from the Department of Energy estimated to generate $7 billion in benefits for customers by helping to lower energy costs and strengthen the grid.

"This is a tremendous moment for the Southeast and for our country," said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. "AI and advanced technologies are creating historic opportunities for investment and economic growth, and Southern Company is committed to putting customers first. The President's Pledge reflects an important principle: growth should strengthen our energy future while protecting rate stability and reliability for the families, businesses and communities we serve. We appreciate President Trump's leadership in advancing policies that support American energy infrastructure, and we are confident the approach we are taking will deliver lasting benefits."

Through clear, enforceable customer agreements, the company is working to ensure that the infrastructure investments and operational requirements associated with new, energy-intensive demand are appropriately borne by the businesses driving that growth, helping to protect existing customers while supporting continued investment, job creation and economic investment.

OpenAI's recently announced project in Effingham County, Georgia, which is expected to create thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in new investment for the local community, is a powerful demonstration of this approach in practice. As part of its planned $20 billion investment, OpenAI has committed to covering the full infrastructure and electric service costs required to serve its facility and providing financial assurances designed to protect customers, consistent with rules approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission. Additionally, as part of the agreement, OpenAI has committed to supporting the power grid with up to 1,000 megawatts of flexible demand response, lowering power use at scale that will help ensure reliable electric service when demand is highest and provide savings for customers in the long term.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company