Southern First Appoints Bryan Kennedy to Board of Directors

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bryan Kennedy to its Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2026.

Headshot of Bryan Kennedy, Southern First Bank Board Member.

Kennedy recently retired following a distinguished 43-year career in commercial banking that included founding Park Sterling Bank, the largest capitalized bank start up in North Carolina history. He began his career as a commercial banker at NCNB (now Bank of America) and later joined First Charlotte Bank. He then helped launch Park Meridian Bank, which was acquired by Regions Bank in 2001. Following the acquisition, Kennedy was named North Carolina Market President for Regions Bank, where he spearheaded their expansion into three additional North Carolina markets. In 2006, he founded Park Sterling Bank, which was sold to SouthState Bank in 2017. Upon that sale, he became the Northern Banking Group President for SouthState, overseeing operations across North Carolina and Virginia, and served as a member of the bank's Operating Committee.

Kennedy holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Virginia, an MBA from the University of North Carolina, and is an Honors graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He has public company governance experience as the Lead Independent Director of The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO), where he has served on the Board since 2009. Previously, he served on the Board and Executive Committee of Park Sterling Bank. Kennedy has also been actively involved in many Charlotte area nonprofit organizations, including serving as Board Chair of Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

"We are honored to welcome Bryan to our Board of Directors," said Art Seaver, Chief Executive Officer of Southern First. "Bryan's track record of building and leading successful banks makes him an outstanding addition to our Board. His experience, strategic perspective, and commitment to serving others will be invaluable as we continue to grow Southern First and deliver exceptional value to our clients, teammates, shareholders, and communities."

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 13 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.6 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: ART SEAVER, CEO, 864-679-9010

SOURCE Southern First Bancshares, Inc.