SOUTHERN MANAGEMENT COMPANIES CONTINUES ITS INVESTMENT IN VIRGINIA WITH ACQUISITION IN ALEXANDRIA

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Management Companies is pleased to announce its acquisition of The Shelby Apartments in Alexandria, Virginia. The addition of the 240-unit mid-rise community to Southern Management's portfolio demonstrates the company's strong market position and commitment to providing high-quality living experiences to the communities they serve.

The Shelby Apartments - Alexandria, Virginia

The Shelby comprises primarily one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring spacious floor plans and updated finishes. Residents enjoy a variety of amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, pet-friendly grounds, and dedicated pet care facilities. The clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, and outdoor grilling areas provide ample space for recreation, gatherings, and community engagement.

"The Shelby is a strong addition to our portfolio and reflects our continued confidence in Northern Virginia," said Suzanne Hillman, CEO of Southern Management Companies. "Its location, quality and sense of community align well with our long-term investment strategy and our commitment to creating exceptional places for people to live."

Southern Management is a long-tenured and established owner operator with apartment, residential, and commercial properties throughout Maryland and Virginia. Southern Management looks forward to bringing long-term stability and investment to The Shelby and its residents.

Gabrielle Duvall, President of Southern Management Companies, added, "We are excited to welcome The Shelby's residents and team members to Southern Management. Our focus will be building on the community's existing strengths while providing the attentive service and long-term stability that residents expect from Southern Management."

Opening its doors in 2014, The Shelby has been a central part of the revitalized Penn Daw area of Alexandria, near the intersection of Richmond Highway and North Kings Highway in affluent Fairfax County. Its location, just minutes from Interstate 495 and the Huntington Metro Station on the Yellow Line, makes the community easily accessible to current and future residents, while its proximity to Old Town Alexandria provides convenient access to a wide range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

About Southern Management Companies

Southern Management Companies is one of the largest privately owned residential property management companies in the Mid-Atlantic. The company owns and manages 79 apartment home communities comprising more than 25,000 apartment homes throughout the Baltimore-Washington region. In addition to residential property ownership and management, Southern Management owns and operates several commercial properties in Maryland and a ski resort and conference center in Macungie, Pennsylvania. The company also owns three hotels and conference centers in Maryland.

SOURCE Southern Management Companies