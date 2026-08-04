Southern Power Foundation distributes grant to Haskell County, Texas, fire department

ATLANTA, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced that the Southern Power Foundation recently distributed a grant to the Haskell Volunteer Fire Department in Haskell County, Texas.

Located near Southern Power's Millers Branch Solar Facility, the fire department used the funds to outfit a quick response brush truck, which will improve the group's ability to quickly respond to emergencies across the county.

"Since our founding in 2001, Southern Power has proudly served the people and communities across our footprint, and the Southern Power Foundation provides a formal framework to continue and strengthen that commitment," said Robin Boren, Southern Power president. "I can't think of a more fitting way to celebrate our company's twenty-fifth anniversary than to continue leveraging our Foundation to support communities across our footprint."

The truck is equipped with a high‑capacity pump system and remote‑controlled nozzles that allow firefighters to quickly suppress fires without leaving the cab. It also features specialized tools such as a front-mounted winch for rescue and recovery operations, along with enhanced lighting to support safe and effective response in a variety of emergency conditions.

"As one of the primary response services in our area, our community depends on our ability to respond immediately when called upon for help," said Casey Moeller, Haskell County fire chief. "As a volunteer organization, maintaining upgraded resources is often one of our greatest challenges. The Foundation's gift immediately addresses this area of concern, and we're incredibly grateful for their generosity."

The Southern Power Foundation supports educational, environmental and community-based initiatives with the goal of being a citizen wherever the company serves.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 55 facilities operating or under development in 15 states with more than 13,150 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy solutions provider with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success, driven by nearly 30,000 employees dedicated to delivering exceptional service. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Power