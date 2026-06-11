SouthLight Services Launches DIGI-Command™ to Transform Telecommunications Operations with AI-Powered Unified Management

A scalable cloud platform with complete integration for Unified Communications and Network Services, designed to unify telecom operations, automate service management, and simplify digital ecosystem orchestration

DENVER, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthLight Services today announced the launch of DIGI-Command™, a cloud-based, scalable Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) built to help telecommunications providers, resellers, and enterprise organizations modernize and streamline the way they manage their digital ecosystems.

DIGI-Command delivers a unified operational platform that enables businesses to manage everything from product catalogs and customer relationships to sales tracking, ordering, fulfillment, and network orchestration all within a single intelligent environment. For the initial launch the platform also features complete integration with Google Workspace and Google Voice, allowing organizations to seamlessly manage communications, collaboration, provisioning, and user lifecycle management from a centralized interface.

"As telecom and cloud ecosystems become increasingly fragmented, businesses need a centralized platform that simplifies operations while improving visibility and scalability," said Tina Telson, CEO at SouthLight Services. "DIGI-Command was built to unify the operational experience across cloud, applications, communications, and network infrastructure while giving organizations the intelligence and automation needed to scale efficiently. Our deep integration with Google Workspace and Google Voice further extends that vision by connecting business collaboration and communications into a single operational ecosystem."

DIGI-Command combines enterprise-grade management tools with AI-powered orchestration capabilities to help organizations improve operational efficiency, accelerate onboarding, and gain actionable business insights across their telecommunications infrastructure.

Core Applications Include:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Resource Planning

Ordering & Fulfillment

Sales Tracking & Commission Management

UCaaS Management

CCaaS Management

Google Workspace Administration

Google Voice Provisioning & Management

Work Order Tracking & Customer Onboarding

Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

IT Service Management (ITSM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Third Party Platforms

Key Platform Features:

Unified PaaS for cloud, application, and network management

Unified CPaaS for routing, SMS, advanced voice features

Complete integration with Google Workspace and Google Voice

Centralized provisioning and user management

AI-powered orchestration and predictive service management

Role-based insights for executives, managers, and stakeholders

Vertical-specific solution bundles

Intuitive KPI-focused and task-driven dashboards

Streamlined onboarding tools for resellers and customers

Flexible pricing models designed to scale with business growth

DIGI-Command is designed specifically for organizations looking to modernize telecommunications operations without the complexity of managing multiple disconnected systems. By consolidating operational workflows into a single platform, businesses can improve service delivery, reduce administrative overhead, and gain greater visibility across their digital infrastructure.

The platform supports telecom providers, managed service providers (MSPs), UCaaS and CCaaS operators, channel partners, and enterprise organizations seeking greater operational agility and scalability.

DIGI-Command is available immediately through SouthLight Services.

For more information, visit www.southlightservices.com.

About SouthLight Services

SouthLight Services is a technology solutions provider focused on modern communications, cloud transformation, and intelligent digital infrastructure management. The company delivers innovative solutions that help businesses simplify operations, improve connectivity, and accelerate growth across the telecommunications ecosystem.

SOURCE SouthLight Services