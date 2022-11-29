SoVerry Selected by L3Harris for Major Software Project

SoVerry will provide IT consulting services for the L3Harris DOD Implementation Project

LAYTON, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoVerry Inc. announced today that it has secured a contract with L3Harris Technologies to provide IT consulting services for the L3Harris DOD Implementation Project. This major software project, in which nearly 20 divisions will be brought onto L3Harris's SAP system, is expected to continue over several years. SoVerry, which was formed only recently, has been awarded an initial one-year contract with possibility of extension.

"After working on numerous IT projects over many years, the time finally felt right to start my own IT consulting company," said Ralph Sullivan, President and Principal SAP Technical Consultant at SoVerry. "Even though I was convinced I was adequately prepared, it's still something of a leap of faith to start a new company and go from quite literally zero to, well, who knows? What I do know is that the L3Harris DOD contract is an important win that will ensure that SoVerry gets off to a solid start."

The target market for SoVerry is large enterprises that use SAP enterprise application software. SAP, the world's largest provider of enterprise application software, is used by many of the world's biggest and most well-known companies. Landing this contract with L3Harris, the sixth-largest defense contractor in the U.S. – after Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics, and Northrop Grumman – was "like hitting the bullseye," according to Sullivan. "I'm incredibly grateful for this opportunity," Sullivan said, "and I look forward to applying all the skills and experience I've acquired over the past 30 years to help make this project a complete success."

SoVerry will be involved from the planning phase of the project, which is scheduled to begin in early December, 2022.

About SoVerry

SoVerry provides IT consulting services to large enterprises. At SoVerry, we strive to deliver products of the highest value at a reasonable cost in the shortest possible time. Our commitment to high productivity – when we're on the clock we're on the job – is only matched by our commitment to quality. Our guiding objective is to provide Reliable IT Solutions today that will continue to be reliable long after tomorrow.

For more information, visit https://www.soverry.com

Media contact:

Ralph Sullivan

385-424-8522

[email protected]

SOURCE SoVerry