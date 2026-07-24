Sovol Introduces M1D, Combining Multi-Color, Multi-Material Printing and Dual-Extruder Productivity in an Open-Source Platform

SHENZHEN, China, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovol, a pioneer in community-driven 3D printing technology, today announced the global launch of its brand-new flagship M1D 3D printer, featuring a build volume of 300x300x350mm and the innovative DualX System. As a groundbreaking 7-color multi-material FDM platform, the DualX system disrupts desktop manufacturing by seamlessly combining the batch-production efficiency of Independent Dual Extruders (IDEX) with the multi-material versatility of an advanced Tool Changer system.

A Paradigm Shift: Unifying IDEX & Tool Changer Benefits

Speed Speed

Conventional single-nozzle multi-color systems (AMS) plague users with excessive filament waste, long retract cycles, and heaps of purged plastic. The M1D overcomes this through its DualX system, which serves as the ultimate breakthrough to terminate such heavy multi-color waste and achieve hyper-efficient, eco-friendly printing.

With an exclusive mechanical locking mechanism, DualX enables ultra-fast toolhead swaps in under 5 seconds across 7 distinct color options with zero redundant movements. This eliminates the sluggish overhead that has traditionally limited consumers and professionals from adopting multi-color production.

Unlike bulky alternative setups, DualX utilizes ultra-lightweight printheads that minimize inertia during high-speed printing to ensure micro-level repeatability. Each toolhead is equipped with an entirely independent heating, cooling, and sealed filament pathway. Idle heads remain thermally stabilized for instant deployment, slashing material waste by over 90% and completely eliminating the need for bulky purge towers. By eradicating kilograms of discarded plastic, Sovol moves desktop digital fabrication closer to a sustainable, low-carbon future.

Transforming Desktops into Eco-Friendly Micro-Factories

Engineered for professional creators, small businesses, and 3D print farm operators, the 300x300x350mm generous build capacity of the M1D leverages its unique architecture to unlock dedicated Duplication and Mirror Modes. Users can print two identical or symmetrical objects simultaneously, effectively doubling throughput without requiring extra workspace or purchasing double the machinery. This massive productivity leap offers an uncompromised return on investment (ROI) for micro-manufacturers.

Addressing a historical industry pain point, the M1D features an advanced fully-automatic calibration system. Precision electronic sensors automatically align the X, Y, and Z axes of the toolheads before printing, guaranteeing flawless multi-color interfaces without manual alignment. Furthermore, to handle high-temperature filaments, each toolhead is equipped with a rugged all-metal extruder assembly and a hardened steel nozzle, ensuring uncompromising extrusion stability and reliable feeding when running challenging high-temperature materials.

"With M1D, our goal was to rethink what desktop manufacturing can achieve," said Season Guo, the CEO of Sovol. "By combining multi-color printing, multi-material capability, doubled production efficiency, and our commitment to open-source innovation, we believe M1D represents the next step toward making professional manufacturing more accessible to everyone."

Availability and Open-Source Heritage

The Sovol M1D will formally open for pre-orders with detailed pricing and structural specifications on July 28 , 2026. True to its open-source roots, Sovol will open-source the Klipper-based firmware configurations and provide comprehensive documentation, empowering global makers to customize, upgrade, and push the boundaries of multi-color technology. For more information or media inquiries, please visit the official website: www.sovol3d.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Sovol