Spa Medicca Celebrates Grand Opening of New Alexandria, Kentucky Location

ALEXANDRIA, Ky., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Medicca is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Alexandria, Kentucky, bringing advanced aesthetic treatments, personalized care, and expert providers to the Northern Kentucky community.

The new location expands Spa Medicca's commitment to helping patients look and feel their best through customized treatment plans and an education-first approach to aesthetic medicine. Services include injectables, laser treatments, microneedling, PRF, medical-grade skincare, and other non-surgical aesthetic solutions tailored to each patient's unique goals.

"We're excited to become part of the Alexandria community and provide a welcoming environment where patients can feel informed, comfortable, and confident in their treatment decisions," said Nicole Giacomelli, President of Spa Medicca. "Our goal is to build lasting relationships with our patients while delivering exceptional results and personalized care."

Spa Medicca's patient-centered philosophy focuses on education, transparency, and individualized treatment planning. The team works closely with each patient to understand their goals and develop recommendations designed to enhance natural beauty and confidence.

The Alexandria location is now open and accepting new patients.

For more information, to schedule a consultation, or to learn about current grand opening promotions, visit spamediccaky.com or call (859) 448-7200.

About Spa Medicca

Spa Medicca is a leading provider of aesthetic and wellness services dedicated to helping patients achieve their goals through personalized treatment plans, advanced technology, and exceptional patient care. With a focus on education, trust, and natural-looking results, Spa Medicca offers a comprehensive range of non-surgical aesthetic treatments designed to help patients look and feel their best.

SOURCE Spa Medicca LLC