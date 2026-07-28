Spark Biomedical to Present at 2026 NYC Neuromodulation Conference

Company will present groundbreaking tAN® research showing new data across stress resilience and hemorrhage control

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Biomedical, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced it will showcase new clinical and preclinical research supporting its transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN®) core technology at the 2026 NYC Neuromodulation Conference, taking place July 30 – August 3 at The City College of New York.

The company will exhibit at Booth #8 and present data spanning multiple high-value indications, reinforcing the versatility of its non-invasive, wearable neurostimulation technology.

Key Conference Activities

Alejandro Covalin, Chief Technical Officer and Co-Founder, will join the 2nd Addiction Neuromodulation Forum for two panel sessions on Addiction Neuromodulation at the Tipping Point: From Mechanistic to Pivotal Trials on Thursday, July 30. "Funding and Regulatory Agencies and Industry Perspectives" (Session 3, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.) "Frontiers in Sub-Cortical and Peripheral Stimulation for Addiction Treatment: From Mechanism to Impact" (Session 5, 2:15 – 3:30 p.m.)

on Thursday, July 30. Panel Presentation: Chris Czura, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs, will participate in the panel "Neurotechnology for Women's Health" (Session 24) on Saturday, August 1, from 4:05 – 5:20 p.m. in the Great Hall.

Chris Czura, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Affairs, will participate in the panel "Neurotechnology for Women's Health" (Session 24) on Saturday, August 1, from 4:05 – 5:20 p.m. in the Great Hall. Scientific Posters: "Wearable Auricular Neurostimulation Modulates Acute Stress Physiology and Symptom Response in a Randomized Sham-Controlled Study" — Michael Darrow, PhD, Director of Research Innovations (Session B, Saturday, August 1, Poster #B80) "Wearable Auricular Neurostimulation Improves Stress Resilience and Sleep in First Responders: Decentralized Clinical Trial Results" — Caroline Benner, Director of Clinical Affairs (Session C, Sunday, August 2, Poster #C107) "Neuromodulation Reduces Hemorrhage in a Swine Model of Non- compressible Liver Injury" — Chris Czura, PhD (Session TBD)



"NYC Neuromodulation 2026 is an important opportunity to demonstrate how transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation is advancing beyond single-indication symptom management," said Navid Khodaparast, PhD, Chief Science Officer and Co- founder of Spark Biomedical. "The research we are presenting — spanning stress resilience to hemorrhage control — illustrates the broad clinical potential of targeted auricular neurostimulation and the strength of our platform approach."

The data being shared at the conference reflect Spark's strategy of developing a single, non-invasive core technology capable of addressing multiple physiological systems, including neurobehavioral, hemostasis, and inflammatory pathways.

Conference attendees are invited to visit Spark Biomedical at Booth #8 throughout the conference to learn more about Spark's neurostimulation research device, Sparrow Link, and ongoing research programs.

About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical is a commercial-stage medical device company developing wearable bioelectronic therapies powered by its proprietary transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN®) platform. The company is advancing applications across Neuro-Behavioral Health, Neuro-Vascular, and Neuro-Immune conditions. Spark is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.sparkbiomedical.com.

Media Contact:

Spark Biomedical

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SOURCE Spark Biomedical