Completes Kyoto University Patent Licensing Agreement

TAIPEI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Sciences Co., Ltd., under TOMO YUME Group, announced it has obtained international INCI certification for iPSC Exosome and completed Kyoto University's patent licensing agreement.

INCI Name: Human Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Derived Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Exosomes (INCI ID: 41693)

Sparkling Sciences Obtains International INCI Certification for iPSC Exosome

This certification recognizes Sparkling Sciences' iPSC Exosome for applications in high-performance skincare, regenerative science research, and advanced biotechnology.

iPSC (Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell) is a breakthrough in regenerative medicine. Through cellular reprogramming technology, somatic cells revert to pluripotent stem cell state with the capacity to differentiate into multiple cell types, establishing a critical foundation for future regenerative medicine and life science industries.

Building on Kyoto University's patent licensing, Sparkling Sciences established a comprehensive platform encompassing cell culture, exosome isolation and purification, quality management, lyophilization, and commercial-scale production of MSC-derived iPSC exosomes. This INCI certification symbolizes the company's core iPSC technology platform integrated with MSC technology foundation, marking a significant milestone in next-generation bioactive ingredient development and global market positioning.

Dr. Jen Kao, CEO of TOMO YUME Group and Founder of Sparkling Sciences, stated: "Exosomes are next-generation platform technology with broad applications in regenerative medicine, aesthetic medicine, cosmetics, and pet healthcare. In the exosome industry, iPSC is rapidly becoming the core technology. By combining MSC reprogramming technology, we achieve advanced transition from MSC to iPSC, preserving MSC's biological safety while demonstrating iPSC's advantages: high differentiation potential, scalable cell sources, and standardized manufacturing. The resulting exosomes exhibit enhanced regenerative potential with breakthrough value in tissue repair and anti-aging. This INCI certification and Kyoto University patent licensing represent an important step in bringing Taiwan's advanced biotechnology to the global market."

Sparkling Sciences has established diverse platforms including animal and plant-derived exosomes, cell-derived exosomes, and lyophilized exosomes, advancing multi-source exosome research to expand biological resource applications.

The cosmetics exosome market is projected to exceed USD 26 billion by 2035. Moving forward, Sparkling Sciences will deepen international collaboration and strengthen R&D capabilities, advancing toward becoming an internationally-leading next-generation exosome platform enterprise and contributing innovative value to regenerative science and biotechnology industries.

Media Contact:

Johnson Chen

+886 4-2312-8100 #13

[email protected]

SOURCE Sparkling Sciences Co., Ltd.