SparkPNT Launches with a New Generation of Open-Source, Field-Ready GNSS Products Built to Last

SparkPNT was founded on the belief that high-precision equipment should be accessible, reliable, and built to adapt. The products bridge the gap between professional-grade performance and user-friendly design.

BOULDER, Colo., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the official launch of SparkPNT, an emerging innovator in the Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) industry dedicated to redefining the high-precision landscape. Born from SparkFun's experimental division, SparkX, SparkPNT has quickly developed into an accomplished business of its own, finding success in a competitive environment by creating user-friendly professional-grade GNSS products. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of SparkFun Electronics, SparkPNT is able to leverage over two decades of product design, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial/global distribution expertise, while establishing itself as a separate entity.

Image if your GPS products were open-source, repairable and upgradable? Post this "For over twenty years, SparkFun has made cutting-edge electronics more accessible. With SparkPNT, we are applying that exact same philosophy to precision positioning,"

"For over twenty years, SparkFun has made cutting-edge electronics more accessible. With SparkPNT, we are applying that exact same philosophy to precision positioning," said Glenn Samala, CEO of SparkFun Electronics. "We aren't just launching a new line of GNSS products, we are launching an adaptable, future-proof PNT platform that gives industrial, logistics, robotic, and agricultural sectors commercial-grade precision at a fraction of standard costs—fully backed by a mature manufacturing powerhouse that knows how to deliver at scale."

Designed with the belief that users should be able to "Own. Upgrade. Repair." the products they buy, SparkPNT launches with a strong line of GNSS receivers, reference stations, and timing devices:

Facet FP: An IP67-rated modular GNSS receiver line designed for high-precision positioning with flexibility, serviceability, and long-term upgradeability. Available in 7 different configurations with a range of performance options.

TX2: A high-precision quadband GNSS receiver with RTK and Galileo HAS support for centimeter-level positioning. Designed for surveying, it features an IP67 waterproof enclosure and integrated antenna.

SXM-E Reference Station: A high-precision dedicated continuously operating reference station with an advanced web-based control interface that can act as an NTRIP Caster.

SXT and SXT-D GNSSDO: These ultra-precise timing units provide enhanced frequency stability, and allow the reception of timing correction for accuracy better than 1ns.

SparkPNT founder Nathan Seidle adds, "For decades, the high-precision positioning and surveying markets have been dominated by proprietary ecosystems. Our goal is to provide field-ready high-precision systems that utilize an open-source and customizable architecture, putting true ownership in the hands of the user."

Those looking to learn more can do so at sparkpnt.com.

SOURCE SparkPNT