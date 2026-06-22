Speaker Mike Johnson, Energy Secretary Chris Wright to Address Thousands of Global Leaders at ARC Conference

Delegates from over 80 countries will gather in London this week to debate, discuss, and define the future of Western civilization.

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its founding, nearly 4,000 leaders from more than 80 countries will gather in London this week for the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship's third annual conference to discuss the future of Western civilization and the principles that underpin free societies.

The three-day conference, themed "The Age of Reconstruction," begins June 23 at Olympia London and will be available via livestream . Confirmed speakers include House Speaker Mike Johnson; Energy Secretary Chris Wright; GB News' Sir Paul Marshall; former Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin; Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers; Anduril co-founder Trae Stephens; author and public intellectual Ayaan Hirsi Ali; social scientist Arthur C. Brooks; NASA astronaut Victor Glover; Reform UK leader Nigel Farage; Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon; Bayer CEO Bill Anderson; Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner; commentator Konstantin Kisin; and psychoanalyst Erica Komisar, alongside elected officials, policymakers, business executives, innovators, academics and cultural leaders from around the world.

Sessions will examine America's role in the future of Western civilization, energy abundance and national security, artificial intelligence and human agency, economic competitiveness and reindustrialization, demographic decline, educational renewal, free speech, and rebuilding trust in democratic institutions.

Baroness Philippa Stroud, co-founder and executive chair of the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, believes the conference comes at a pivotal moment for the future of the West and the renewal of free societies.

"ARC will convene global leaders in London this week to wrestle with the defining questions of our age and renew the ideas, institutions and enduring principles that have enabled Western civilization to flourish," Stroud said. "As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, we are reminded that liberty, human dignity and self-government are not merely an inheritance to celebrate, but a legacy to steward, strengthen and faithfully pass on to the next generation."

Founded in 2023, the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship is an international movement with a vision for a better world where empowered citizens take responsibility and work together to bring flourishing and prosperity to their families, communities and nations.

For media inquiries, interview requests or to obtain a livestream link, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Alliance for Responsible Citizenship