Specialty Silica Market size to grow by USD 4,369.04 million from 2022 to 2027, The growing demand from the personal care industry to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty silica market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,369.04 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The growing demand from the personal care industry significantly drives market growth. Due to its excellent spreading property, glossiness, and improved texture, there is a rise in silica gel demand in personal care products, which is enabled by the low viscosity changes in silica gel for a wide temperature range. The solubility of specialty silica in most anhydrous alcohols and solvents used in personal care products is expected to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Vendor Landscape - The global specialty silica market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer specialty silica in the market are Antenchem, Cabot Corp., Denka Co. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Glassven C.A., Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Sinosi Group Corp., Solvay SA, Tosoh Silica Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., and Wacker Chemie AG and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Antenchem - The company offers specialty silica products such as Advsil Precipitated Silicas.

The company offers specialty silica products such as Advsil Precipitated Silicas. Cabot Corp. - The company offers specialty silica products such as CAB O SIL and CAB O Sperse hydrophilic fumed silica.

The company offers specialty silica products such as CAB O SIL and CAB O Sperse hydrophilic fumed silica. Evonik Industries AG - The company offers specialty silica products such as Sipernat Specialty Silica.

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (rubber, personal care, food feed and agriculture, inks paints and coatings, and others), type (precipitated silica, fumed silica, colloidal silica, silica gel, and fused silica), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the rubber segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Silica is commonly used in various rubber products including tires, industrial rubber, silicone rubber, and footwear. For instance, precipitated silica is used as reinforcing fillers in the manufacture of tires. Silica is used in tires as it improves fuel efficiency, provides superior tear and tensile strength, improves cut and chip behavior, imparts resistance to abrasion, possesses anti-skid and better dynamic properties, and reduces heat build-up. Thus, increasing demand for rubber from tire manufacturers of passenger cars, motorcycles, trucks, and heavy-duty equipment is expected to propel this market during the forecast period.

By geography, the global specialty silica market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global specialty silica market.

APAC is estimated to account for 51% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Both in terms of production and consumption of specialty silica in APAC include India , China , Japan , and Australia are the leading countries. The rising demand for rubber products, is primarily led by the high demand for tires from the growing automotive industry. This is expected to drive the specialty silica market during the forecast period. Moreover, the wide usage of specialty silica in personal care products; food, feed, and agricultural products; and ink, paints, and coatings will also have a positive impact on the growth of the specialty silica market in the region during the forecast period.

Specialty Silica Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The development of environment-friendly silica gel products is an emerging specialty silica market trend influencing the market growth.

The increased emphasis on R&D to develop environment-friendly silica gel products, due to increasing global awareness about environment protection results in the recent introduction of safer silica gel products in the market.

The introduction of Eco Blue Silica Gel by Nantong OhE Chemicals is one of the developments in the market.

Hence, with other manufacturers developing and introducing newer products with lower percentages of these chemicals, the development of environment-friendly silica gel products will positively impact the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Low-quality and low-priced product offerings are major challenges that may hinder market growth.

Several regional and global vendors operate in the global specialty silica market. Small regional and local vendors generally find it difficult to maintain the quality of their products.

Different grades of specialty silica products are required for different applications and production of a specific grade of silica is complex and requires technical knowledge and advancements.

As most regional vendors do not have access to such know-how, sometimes they provide low-quality and low-cost silica products compared to the product offerings of global vendors. This directly affects the sales of international players and reduces their profit margins.

Hence, such factors impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Specialty Silica Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the specialty silica market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the specialty silica market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the specialty silica market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the specialty silica market vendors

The silica gel market size is expected to increase by 588.89 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.12%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers silica gel market segmentation by product (indicative silica gel and non-indicative silica gel), end-user (oil and gas industry, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing use in the food and beverages industry as food additives is notably driving the silica gel market growth.

The fumed silica market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 649.25 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hydrophilic and hydrophobic), end-user (building and construction, electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals and personal care, food and beverage, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing urbanization is notably driving the market growth.

Specialty Silica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,369.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Antenchem, Cabot Corp., Denka Co. Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd., Glassven C.A., Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PQ Group Holdings Inc., Sinosi Group Corp., Solvay SA, Tosoh Silica Corp., W. R. Grace and Co., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 119: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 120: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 121: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

