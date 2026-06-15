SPECTRUM AWARDS $1.1 MILLION IN 2026 SPECTRUM DIGITAL EDUCATION GRANTS

Grants Help Nonprofits Connect Communities to Digital Skills, Technology and Resources

Key Takeaways

Spectrum has awarded $1.1 million in 2026 Spectrum Digital Education grants to 56 nonprofits.

Since 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has distributed over $12 million in grants to 233 organizations across the U.S.

This year's grants will support programs that help people build digital skills and access the technology needed to learn, work and stay connected.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, local nonprofits are helping people strengthen their digital skills, access technology and stay connected to the opportunities and services that are part of everyday life. Spectrum is supporting that work with $1.1 million in 2026 Spectrum Digital Education grants to 56 nonprofits across its service area. The latest grants bring Spectrum's total investment in the program to more than $12 million since 2017.

What is Spectrum Digital Education?

Spectrum Digital Education partners with local nonprofits on programs that expand access to technology and digital skills training in the communities Spectrum serves. Grants have helped create computer and learning labs, provide devices for individuals and families in need, offer digital literacy programs for seniors, deliver career readiness and workforce training to adults and introduce students to hands-on STEM learning.

"Digital access is important for strong communities – it's at the center of how people learn, work, access services and stay connected to the people and information that matter most," said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President, Community Impact. "As America's Connectivity Company, we understand the role technology plays in everyday life, and Spectrum Digital Education supports nonprofits that give communities the skills, tools and support to make the most of it."

Expanding Access, Building Opportunity

Since 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has:

Awarded more than $12 million to support nonprofits and their communities

Delivered 438 grants to 233 unique organizations

Helped to distribute more than 20,000 laptops and devices

Sponsored more than 50,000 digital education classes

Supported programs benefitting nearly 225,000 community members across the U.S.

Where This Year's Grants Will Make an Impact

This year's grants will support nonprofits that expand digital skills, technology access and opportunities in their communities including:

Fund for Public Housing (New York City): Expanding an intergenerational technology program that helps youth and community leaders build digital skills for education, career readiness and community engagement.

Expanding an intergenerational technology program that helps youth and community leaders build digital skills for education, career readiness and community engagement. Los Angeles Urban League (Los Angeles): Supporting workforce training that equips job seekers and workers with digital skills, career coaching and pathways into high-growth fields.

Supporting workforce training that equips job seekers and workers with digital skills, career coaching and pathways into high-growth fields. CARDBOARD Project (Dallas): Providing laptops, digital skills training and workforce preparation for adults experiencing homelessness and other underserved populations.

Providing laptops, digital skills training and workforce preparation for adults experiencing homelessness and other underserved populations. Acton Digital Inc. (O'ahu): Supporting a teen-led program that helps seniors build confidence using technology, from telehealth and online safety to everyday digital tools.

Supporting a teen-led program that helps seniors build confidence using technology, from telehealth and online safety to everyday digital tools. MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries (St. Louis): Delivering digital skills workshops and employment resources through a mobile workforce unit.

For more information, visit corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.