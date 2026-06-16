SPECTRUM AWARDS $300,000 TO SIXTH CLASS OF SPECTRUM SCHOLARS

Over $2 Million in Scholarships Awarded Since 2020, Alongside Mentoring, Professional Development and Internship Opportunities

Key Takeaways

Spectrum selected 15 rising college juniors for the sixth class of Spectrum Scholars.

Each Scholar receives a $20,000 scholarship, mentorship and career-building support.

Since 2020, the program has helped more than 100 students prepare for life after college.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum announced its sixth class of Spectrum Scholars, awarding 15 college students a total of $300,000 in scholarships through a two-year program that pairs financial support with mentorship, professional development and the opportunity for a paid Spectrum internship. Since 2020, the award-winning Spectrum Scholars program has granted more than $2 million in scholarships to over 100 students with financial need, helping them gain support, experience and connections to strengthen their path from college to career.

A Scholarship – and So Much More

For the 15 rising college juniors selected this year, the program provides scholarship funding alongside access to career-building experiences inside Spectrum. Scholars receive:

A $20,000 scholarship applied across their junior and senior years

One-on-one mentorship from a Spectrum employee

Networking and professional development experiences

The opportunity for a paid internship at one of Spectrum's Stamford, Austin, Charlotte, Denver or St. Louis offices

"The next generation of talent is looking for more than a first job – they're looking for places where they can learn, contribute and grow," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Spectrum Scholars reflects the way we think about building careers here: investing in people early, opening doors to real opportunities and helping students see the possibilities ahead."

Building Careers in Every Direction

The sixth class of Spectrum Scholars reflects a range of interests and ambitions, with students pursuing career paths including computer science, business administration, finance, marketing and other disciplines. Over the next two years, they'll spend time growing their networks, gaining hands-on work experience and preparing to kickstart their careers.

As the newest Scholars begin the program, students from previous classes also are taking the next step. Carlos Sandoval, a 2025 Spectrum Scholar and rising senior studying computer science at the Colorado School of Mines, is spending the summer at Spectrum's Denver office as a security engineering intern.

"The scholarship is an incredible benefit, but what really stood out to me was the support that comes with it," said Carlos. "My mentor has helped me make connections at Spectrum, and my internship is giving me real-world experience I can build on."

A Great Place to Start and Stay

For Scholars who go on to build their careers at Spectrum after graduation, that support continues with benefits that actually matter. Spectrum offers access to tuition-free and discounted education, high-quality and affordable health care, a market-leading retirement plan with a Company contribution of up to 9% of eligible pay annually, and the option to participate in an Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Employees also earn a minimum starting wage of at least $20 per hour, nearly three times the federal minimum, plus free and discounted Spectrum services.

For more information, visit corporate.charter.com/spectrum-scholars.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.