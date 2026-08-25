SPECTRUM EXPANDS ITS COMMUNITY INVESTMENT AND OFFERS AMAZON PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO QUALIFYING LOW-INCOME SPECTRUM INTERNET CUSTOMERS

Key Takeaways:

New and existing customers who currently qualify for Spectrum's low-income Internet Assist can enjoy all the benefits of Prime, included with their Internet subscription, at no additional cost.

Prime is now included for legacy Spectrum customers with the benefit coming soon for qualified legacy Cox customers.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spectrum announced it is bringing Amazon Prime benefits to eligible Spectrum Internet customers. Existing and new customers who currently qualify for Spectrum Internet Assist, affordable internet for low-income customers with speeds up to 50 Mbps, can receive Prime membership included with their Internet subscription – at no extra cost.

Qualified Spectrum Internet customers can now enjoy everything Prime has to offer, including exclusive grocery savings and convenience, delivery benefits that saved members an average of $550 in delivery fees last year, award-winning entertainment through Prime Video, and so much more. Valued at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, qualifying Spectrum Internet customers can sign up for Prime through Spectrum's simplified onboarding experience to get started and enjoy instant savings.

"Our goal at Spectrum is to give customers more value from the services they already count on every day," said Adam Ray, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer for Spectrum. "That value already includes the fastest mobile service at the lowest prices, and our inclusion of programming apps in our video services at no extra charge. And that value now extends to including Prime for low-income customers to help make everyday life a little easier while delivering incredible savings and entertainment – reflecting just a part of our ongoing investment to ensure the communities we serve can thrive."

Qualified Spectrum Internet customers can now enjoy all of Prime's savings, convenience, and entertainment. That includes everyday low prices and free delivery on 300 million items across 35 categories, tens of millions of which can be delivered the same or next day in eligible areas, including everyday essential grocery items like pantry staples, breakfast items, canned goods, baby foods, and more. Prime members also get free Same-Day Delivery on perishable grocery orders over $25 in most places, and members in more than 2,300 cities and towns can get fresh groceries, alongside electronics, books, pantry staples, snacks, and everyday household essentials like paper towels and toothpaste, delivered within hours. Plus, members enjoy exclusive deals every day and shopping events like Prime Day, fast, free delivery of prescription medications through Amazon Pharmacy, and exclusive savings on restaurant delivery and fuel.

Prime Video serves as an entertainment destination, offering unlimited streaming of movies and shows, plus access to must-see live sports including NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, and Thursday Night Football. Members also enjoy ad-free listening of 100 million songs and millions of podcast episodes with Amazon Music, cloud gaming with Amazon Luna, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and Alexa+, Amazon's next-gen AI assistant that enhances the Prime experience, making it easy to shop, discover new entertainment, and manage photo content through natural conversation. With Amazon Family, members can also share a wide range of these benefits with one adult in their household, plus digital content with up to four children in their household.

More information is available at spectrum.com/AmazonPrime.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), the leading broadband and video company in the nation and the fastest growing mobile provider in its footprint, with services available to more than 70 million homes and small to large businesses across 45 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.