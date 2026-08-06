Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Hot Topic, Inc. to Combine Six Iconic Merchandise Concepts

Strategic Combination Brings Together Six Complementary Brands and Expands Retail Footprint to More Than 3,000 Locations

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. and EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with Sycamore Partners to acquire Hot Topic, Inc. and its portfolio of brands: Hot Topic, BoxLunch, and Her Universe. The strategic transaction unites six iconic, highly complementary retail concepts under one umbrella, expanding the combined company's total footprint to more than 3,000 stores across North America.

Uniting Brands with Deep Cultural Relevance

The combination brings together an impressive portfolio of distinctive, long-standing brands that serve dedicated and enthusiastic customer bases across multiple generations:

Current Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc. Portfolio

Spirit Halloween : Founded in 1983, Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, delivering immersive, interactive shopping experiences through a unique and vast assortment of costumes, apparel, accessories, and décor, and operates more than 1,550 locations.

: Founded in 1983, Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America, delivering immersive, interactive shopping experiences through a unique and vast assortment of costumes, apparel, accessories, and décor, and operates more than 1,550 locations. Spencer's : Founded in 1947, Spencer's is entering its 80th year as a premier destination for trend-driven lifestyle products, spanning apparel, jewelry, accessories, and more, operating more than 650 locations.

: Founded in 1947, Spencer's is entering its 80th year as a premier destination for trend-driven lifestyle products, spanning apparel, jewelry, accessories, and more, operating more than 650 locations. Spirit Christmas: Introduced in 2024 and expected to have 44 locations this year bringing joy to the Christmas season. Each store offers a magical holiday shopping experience, brimming with a vast assortment of holiday décor, apparel, inflatables, gifts, stocking stuffers and so much more.

Current Hot Topic, Inc. Portfolio

Hot Topic: Founded in 1989, Hot Topic is a cultural icon and fandom haven for shoppers obsessed with music, entertainment and all things pop culture. Hot Topic operates over 615 store locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1989, Hot Topic is a cultural icon and fandom haven for shoppers obsessed with music, entertainment and all things pop culture. Hot Topic operates over 615 store locations across the U.S. and Canada. BoxLunch: Launched in 2015, BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering an elevated collection of licensed pop-culture apparel, accessories, and collectibles, with more than 280 stores across the U.S. For every $10 spent in-store or online, BoxLunch donates at least one meal through Feeding America®.

Launched in 2015, BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering an elevated collection of licensed pop-culture apparel, accessories, and collectibles, with more than 280 stores across the U.S. For every $10 spent in-store or online, BoxLunch donates at least one meal through Feeding America®. Her Universe: Founded in 2010, Her Universe is a lifestyle fashion brand focused on creating quality, fandom-centric apparel and accessories.

Together, the combined entity creates a bicoastal retail ecosystem rooted in culture and entertainment. By combining deep consumer insights across distinct fan-centric segments, each of the brands will be better positioned to accelerate future growth, deepen licensor and vendor partnerships, and expand real estate opportunities across their combined footprint.

To preserve the distinct DNA, culture, and operational strength of each brand, after closing, Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe will continue to operate independently from the Spencer Spirit business and maintain their existing headquarters in California.

Steve Vranes, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Hot Topic, Inc. for over 10 years, will remain in his role, overseeing the three brands' day-to-day operations and strategic growth alongside his executive team. Vranes will report directly to Steven Silverstein, Chief Executive Officer of Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc.

"Joining forces creates an incredible platform of distinctive, established brands that share a passion for product, storytelling, and customer experience," said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc. "While our operating models and strategies cater to unique and different audiences, our core values, mission, and commitment to innovation are completely aligned. This transaction enhances our long-term durability, broadens our reach, and positions us to write the next chapter of retail history together."

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our brands, team members, and customers," said Steve Vranes, CEO of Hot Topic, Inc. "By joining a complementary portfolio while maintaining our operational independence, we can build on the tremendous growth our teams have delivered over the past decade and drive even more opportunities for expansion."

"Since acquiring Hot Topic, Inc. in 2013, we've worked closely with the management team to drive significant growth across its three brands, and this transaction represents an outstanding outcome for Sycamore and our investors," said Dary Kopelioff, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. "We're proud of the value we've built together over more than a decade, and we're confident Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc. is the right partner to carry this growth forward for the brands and their teams."

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter.

Advisors

Solomon Partners is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP is serving as legal advisor. Wells Fargo is serving as lead arranger for the debt financing. Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor to Hot Topic, Inc. and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor.

About Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc.

Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Spencer's and Spirit - three lifestyle and specialty retail brands celebrated for creating immersive, culturally relevant shopping experiences. From year-round destinations to beloved seasonal traditions, the company empowers self-expression and connects communities. Spencer Spirit Holdings is deeply committed to driving meaningful social impact through dedicated charitable giving, corporate volunteerism, and purpose-driven strategic partnerships. For more information, visit SpiritHalloween.com, SpiritChristmas.com and Spencers.com.

About Hot Topic, Inc.

Hot Topic, Inc. is the leading omni-channel merchandise destination for entertainment and music fans comprised of three unique brands: Hot Topic, BoxLunch and Her Universe. Known for its celebration of individuality, the portfolio of brands offer licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, and more, that appeal to a diverse global audience. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates a digital commerce platform as well as 900 Hot Topic and BoxLunch stores that serve as a source for community, discovery and inspiration. For more information, visit hottopic.com, boxlunch.com and heruniverse.com.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York founded in 2011. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $14 billion of assets under management, Sycamore Partners' investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Spencer Spirit Holdings, Inc.

Lisa Barr

[email protected]

Hot Topic, Inc.

Dara Meas

[email protected]

Sycamore Partners

Michael Freitag and Arielle Rothstein

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Sycamore Partners