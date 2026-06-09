SPH Engineering Launches UgCS 6.0, Standardizing Flight Planning for Large-Scale Geophysical and Mining Surveys

The update introduces native large-area splitting to eliminate data misalignment, reinforcing UgCS as the default flight planner for professional UAV missions

RIGA, Latvia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPH today Engineering announced the release of UgCS 6.0, a major update designed to resolve critical operational bottlenecks in large-scale drone surveying.

For years, professionals conducting extensive magnetic surveys have relied on complex third-party software to divide vast survey regions before executing flights. This fragmented workflow was complex, time-consuming, and sometimes resulted in overlapping errors and data misalignment. UgCS 6.0 eliminates this field dependency.

Large Area Splitting

The software's new 'Large Projects' feature allows operators to import massive polygons and easily split them into smaller sub-areas while guaranteeing perfect grid alignment across the entire site. To further ensure data integrity, UgCS 6.0 introduces 'Tie Lines' for built-in QA/QC data validation directly within the flight plan. Furthermore, a new 'Shift Right' parameter enables pilots to adjust current flight grids to precisely match historical survey lines, a critical requirement for long-term mining and geological monitoring.

Another improvement in UgCS 6.0 is the updated terrain-following algorithm, Smart AGL 2.0. In earlier versions of AGL, altitude mode was used to allow the drone to keep a safe distance not only to the surface directly below it but also in front of it. With Smart AGL 2.0, the safe distance is also now checked to the sides of the drone.

"Data inconsistencies across multiple flights have historically cost survey teams weeks of post-processing and expensive field rework," said Kristaps Brass, Product Owner of UgCS at SPH Engineering. "UgCS 6.0 moves complex geophysical grid planning directly into the flight execution phase. By automating sub-area alignment and adding tie lines, we are standardizing data collection at the source."

UgCS has long served as the foundational flight planning software for enterprise teams operating in demanding environments like open-pit mines, remote oil and gas pipelines, and heavy construction sites. To better serve these core industrial sectors, SPH Engineering has launched the UgCS 6.0 release. This major update provides tailored, solution-focused pathways for commercial operators while continuing to support tier-one environmental and geological researchers worldwide through the UgCS for Universities initiative.

To explore the new capabilities of UgCS 6.0, apply for institutional support, or download the limited free version, please visit SPH Engineering UgCS Page.

About SPH Engineering

SPH Engineering is a premier solution architect for drone-based surveying, inspection, and mapping, combining flight software, advanced sensors, and data processing and data management into unified engineering ecosystems. Our core technologies include UgCS for complex automated flights and precision LiDAR data collection, along with specialized payloads such as ground-penetrating radar, magnetometers, and echo sounders, and many more.

We empower professionals across the mining, oil & gas, academy, and construction sectors to collect reliable and scalable data in the most challenging and remote environments by extending drone technology beyond conventional operational limits.

For more information, visit www.sphengineering.com.

Media Contact:

Mengru Li

PR Manager, SPH Engineering

[email protected]

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SOURCE SPH Engineering