Spire declares dividend

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Spire Inc.

Jul 30, 2026, 13:31 ET

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.825 per share, payable October 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2026.

Spire has continuously paid a cash dividend since 1946, with 2026 marking the company's 23rd consecutive year of increasing its common stock dividend on an annualized basis.

About Spire

At Spire (NYSE: SR), our vision is to deliver a stronger energy future as an industry-leading natural gas provider. We safely and reliably serve the natural gas needs of close to 2 million homes and businesses through gas utilities in Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, making us one of the largest publicly traded natural gas companies in the country. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure and driving continuous improvement. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Megan McPhail
314-309-6563
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jason Merrill
314-342-3300
[email protected]

SOURCE Spire Inc.

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