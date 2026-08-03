GREENWICH, Conn. and STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Investment Partners ("Spirit"), in partnership with Strategic Value Partners, LLC ("SVP"), a global alternative investment firm, on behalf of its and its affiliates managed investment funds and accounts, today announced the off-market acquisition of an 895-unit multifamily portfolio from Resia, the U.S. multifamily real estate and modular manufacturing subsidiary of Brazil's largest homebuilder, MRV&Co. The portfolio comprises of the 573-unit Resia Ten Oaks community in Houston and the 322-unit Resia Rayzor Ranch community in Denton, Texas. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Spirit Investment Partners and Strategic Value Partners Acquire 895-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Texas

Completed in 2024, the Resia Ten Oaks and Resia Rayzor Ranch properties are high quality multifamily assets featuring modern amenities and finishings typically associated with Class A properties. While both communities are in attractive, high-growth Sunbelt markets they were delivered during a temporary period of elevated new supply that ultimately impacted lease up and operating performance.

"This transaction reflects our strategy of investing in high-quality real assets where strong underlying fundamentals are overshadowed by periods of market dislocation," said Mike Ungari, Global Head of Real Estate at SVP. "Furthermore, by partnering with experienced operators like Spirit, to source proprietary opportunities, we are able to move quickly on compelling investment opportunities and create long-term value through a combination of thoughtful capital and active asset management."

Spirit will rebrand the properties, complete the lease up and stabilize operations. Affiliate Spirit Management Services, specializing in managing transitional assets, will take over as property manager for both the Resia Ten Oaks and Resia Rayzor Ranch properties.

Tom Scott, of Spirit Investment Partners, who sourced the transaction, remarks "We're finding more opportunities like these, where well conceived projects ran into oversupply headwinds and struggled to reach stabilization. "In partnership with SVP, we have the capital and the flexibility to solve these problems for property owners quickly and discretely for the right opportunities. This is only the beginning of what we expect to be an active period of growth for Spirit."

Oaktree provided the acquisition financing for the portfolio that was arranged by Jamie Leachman and Carter Wroblewski from JLL.

About SVP

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit, and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial, and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today, SVP manages approximately $21 billion in assets under management and, since inception, has invested more than $60 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), New York and London, and presences in Tokyo and Dubai. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

About Spirit Investment Partners

Founded by Scott Zwilling and David Nachman in 2011, Spirit Investment Partners is a privately held, vertically integrated multifamily investment, development and management company that has acquired or built over 7,000 multifamily units throughout the United States with an estimated value of over $1.2 billion. Spirit executes on many forms of development and complex value add business plans to unlock value for its investors. For additional information please visit www.spiritinvestmentpartners.com.

SOURCE Spirit Investment Partners