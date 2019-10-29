Spohrer Dodd Sponsors Guardian ad Litem Foundation's "There's No Place Like Home" 2019 Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spohrer Dodd is a sponsor of the "There's No Place Like Home" 2019 fundraiser, presented by the Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Florida's First Coast, Inc.

The Guardian ad Litem Foundation is a non-profit organization and volunteer program that pairs abused and neglected children with a court-appointed representative. The foundation has over 500 volunteers who advocate for kids who are involved in family law disputes and other legal settings. The organization also provides supplies and other resources to children in the court system.

The "There's No Place Like Home" fundraiser benefits their volunteer program, which includes training initiatives to ensure their guardians are fully educated on their responsibilities. The event will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Duval County Courthouse's 3rd Floor Atrium in Jacksonville, FL. Attendees can purchase tickets for $100 each (or $75 for their "young professional" admission), and take part in an evening of hors d'oeuvres, champagne, auctions, music from The Chris Thomas Band, and "The Wizard of Oz"-themed decorations!

To learn more about the Guardian ad Litem Foundation of Florida's First Coast, Inc. and to purchase tickets to the "There's No Place Like Home" 2019 fundraiser, visit https://galfirstcoast.org/.

Spohrer Dodd is a Jacksonville-based law firm that primarily practices personal injury litigation, as well as civil rights, human rights, and child abuse cases. In addition to the legal practice, the Spohrer Dodd team is involved in a variety of community programs. The firm will serve as a "rainbow level" sponsor of the "There's No Place Like Home" fundraiser.

Charity organizations who are interested in working with Spohrer Dodd, or people who are in need of legal representation, can contact the firm via phone at 904-637-7721 or visit their website at https://www.sdlitigation.com/.

SOURCE Spohrer Dodd

