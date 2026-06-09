Spokbee Inc. Launches Spokbee.ai, an AI-Powered Platform for 3D Product Configurators, Instant Quoting, and Manufacturing Handoff

Spokbee.ai helps manufacturers turn complex product data, configuration rules, pricing logic, and 3D product information into easy-to-use online configurators. The platform is built for companies that sell configurable or made-to-order products and need a better way to connect engineering, sales, and manufacturing workflows.

"Manufacturers do not need more disconnected spreadsheets, manual quoting steps, or product knowledge trapped in a few people's heads. With Spokbee.ai, we are helping teams turn existing product data, pricing logic, lookup tables, and 3D models into working configurators that can quote faster, reduce errors, and connect sales, engineering, and production in one workflow. The outcome is simple: manufacturers can sell complex products faster, with less manual work and a better customer experience." — Mac Cameron, CEO of Spokbee Inc.

The launch of Spokbee.ai expands Spokbee's Configure-Price-Deliver platform, which helps manufacturers create interactive 3D configurators, generate instant pricing, manage product rules, and support sales and ordering workflows. The platform is designed to reduce errors, speed up product launches, and make complex custom products easier to sell.

Early customer results reflect the platform's impact. "Spokbee.ai has helped us take existing spreadsheet data, lookup tables, and product rules and turn them into complex item codes much faster. Instead of manually rebuilding product logic from scratch, we can use the information we already have and move more quickly toward a working configurator." — A Spokbee.ai customer

Spokbee is a portfolio company of the YBI Engine Tech Incubator Program (formerly Youngstown Business Incubator), which supports technology-driven startups with mentorship, commercialization assistance, and connections to industry experts and customers.

"YBI has been one of the most important early supporters in Spokbee's journey," said Cameron. "Through the YBI Engine Tech Incubator Program, we gained access to experienced mentors, practical startup guidance, local customer introductions, and the kind of support that helped us move from building a product to building a real company."

YBI Engine Tech Incubator leadership sees Spokbee's momentum as a reflection of what the program is built to do.

"Spokbee is tackling a persistent challenge for manufacturers by making it easier to configure, price, and sell complex custom products online," said Chandler Fiffick, Sr. Director, YBI Engine Tech Incubator. "With Spokbee.ai, Mac and his team are bringing AI and engineering-grade software to sales workflows that have long been slow and manual. YBI Engine is proud to support Spokbee, whose growth is a meaningful win for Northeast Ohio's manufacturing economy."

Manufacturers interested in launching a configurator can sign up for a free trial at Spokbee.ai.

About Spokbee

Spokbee is a Configure-Price-Deliver software company helping manufacturers sell configurable products online. Spokbee builds tools for 3D visualization, product configuration, instant quoting, sales portals, and manufacturing handoff, helping companies move from manual quoting processes to faster, smarter digital workflows.

Contact

Mac Cameron

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

About YBI Engine Tech Incubator Program

The mission of the YBI Engine Tech Incubator Program is to empower technology driven startups with tailored incubation and acceleration services that guide entrepreneurs with access to industry experts, commercialization assistance, pitch deck development, introductions to marquee customers and any other needs that may arise. The goal is simple: to help, not hinder, startups. For more information, visit ybi.org.

Media Contact

Jessica Sprowl

Director of Marketing & Communications, YBI

[email protected]

SOURCE YBI; Spokbee Inc.