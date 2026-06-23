Sportsman's Pride® Field Master® Continues Retail Expansion

Premium dog food and functional treats available at Rural King stores across 17 states.

RED BAY, Ala., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsman's Pride® Field Master®, a super premium line of dog food and treats from Sunshine Mills, Inc., continues to expand its retail presence at Rural King stores, bringing high quality nutrition and functional treats to sporting dog owners, outdoor enthusiasts, and active pet families across the retailer's footprint.

Products available at Rural King include:

Sportsman's Pride Field Master Sportsman's Pride Field Master Dog Food & Treats

Sportsman's Pride ® Field Master ® Grain Free Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Food

Field Master Grain Free Salmon & Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Food Sportsman's Pride ® Field Master ® Hi-Protein Dog Food

Field Master Hi-Protein Dog Food Sportsman's Pride ® Field Master ® Grain Free Healthy Hip & Joint Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits

Field Master Grain Free Healthy Hip & Joint Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe Dog Biscuits Sportsman's Pride ® Field Master ® Grain Free Active Hip & Joint Duck, Sweet Potato & Berry Recipe Jerky Bites

Field Master Grain Free Active Hip & Joint Duck, Sweet Potato & Berry Recipe Jerky Bites Sportsman's Pride® Field Master® Perfect Partner Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Training Treats

Developed for dogs that work, train, hunt, compete, and enjoy life alongside their owners, the Sportsman's Pride® Field Master® lineup combines natural, super premium nutrition with purpose-driven treats formulated to support active lifestyles on and off the field.

"Sportsman's Pride® has earned the trust of dog owners for decades by delivering quality nutrition and products that support dogs throughout every stage of life," said Alan Bostick, Chief Executive Officer of Sunshine Mills, Inc. "We're proud to continue expanding the reach of our Field Master® products and making them more accessible to customers who rely on their dogs both in the field and at home."

The Field Master® portfolio features high protein, grain free, and poultry free options, along with functional treats designed to support mobility, skin & coat health, and overall performance. The line was developed with the needs of active dogs in mind, from hunting companions and working dogs to family pets that enjoy an active lifestyle.

"The pet category continues to evolve as consumers place greater emphasis on nutrition, ingredient quality, and functional benefits," said Marco Bostick, President of Sunshine Mills, Inc. "Sportsman's Pride® Field Master® was built to meet those expectations, delivering super premium nutrition and purposeful treats for active dogs. We're excited to see the brand continue gaining traction with both retailers and pet owners as we expand its availability through valued partners like Rural King."

The continued growth of Sportsman's Pride® reflects increasing consumer interest in premium pet nutrition and functional treats that deliver meaningful benefits for dogs and value for pet owners. Sunshine Mills, Inc. remains committed to supporting retail partners with products that help meet the evolving needs of today's pet owners while delivering the quality and value that have defined Sportsman's Pride® for generations.

For more information about Sportsman's Pride® Field Master® products, visit SportsmansPride.com.

About Sportsman's Pride®

Sportsman's Pride® delivers quality nutrition and treats for active dogs and the people who depend on them. Trusted by hunters, trainers, breeders, and pet owners for decades, Sportsman's Pride® offers products formulated to support health, performance, and everyday well-being.

About Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Red Bay, Alabama, Sunshine Mills, Inc. is one of America's leading family-owned manufacturers of pet food and treats. The company produces a broad portfolio of branded and private label products for dogs and cats and operates manufacturing facilities across the United States.

Media Contact

Ryan Brown

Vice President of Marketing

Sunshine Mills, Inc.

[email protected]

256-356-9541

SOURCE Sunshine Mills, Inc.