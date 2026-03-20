Spring Eye Allergy Season Arrives Early in the San Fernando Valley

Sherman Oaks optometrist says itchy, red eyes may be caused by more than allergies alone

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring eye allergy season has already begun across the San Fernando Valley, and many residents may be mistaking allergy-related symptoms for other eye conditions that require different treatment, according to RevitalEyes Optometry in Sherman Oaks.

Spring eye allergy season has already begun across the San Fernando Valley.

As pollen exposure increases during the spring months, patients often experience itchy eyes, redness, tearing, eyelid swelling, light sensitivity, and a gritty or irritated sensation. While these symptoms are commonly linked to seasonal allergies, they can also overlap with dry eye disease, blepharitis, and other ocular surface conditions.

"This time of year, many patients come in after trying several over-the-counter drops without much relief," said Dr. Aykanush Sungulyan, OD, founder of RevitalEyes Optometry. "In many cases, the problem is not allergies alone. We often see a combination of allergy-related inflammation and underlying dry eye, and the right treatment depends on identifying what is actually causing the symptoms."

That distinction matters because treating the wrong condition can delay relief and sometimes worsen discomfort. Contact lens wearers may be especially vulnerable during allergy season, as lenses can trap allergens against the eye's surface and make symptoms more noticeable.

For mild symptoms, preservative-free artificial tears may help rinse allergens from the eyes and provide temporary relief. Reducing outdoor exposure during high-pollen periods, washing the face and eyelids after spending time outside, and avoiding eye rubbing may also help minimize irritation.

However, symptoms that persist, worsen, or occur with pain, significant light sensitivity, or changes in vision should be evaluated promptly by an eye doctor. A comprehensive examination can help determine whether prescription allergy drops, dry eye treatment, contact lens adjustments, or additional care may be needed.

RevitalEyes Optometry encourages San Fernando Valley residents experiencing persistent eye irritation this spring to seek an in-person evaluation rather than relying solely on self-treatment.

About RevitalEyes Optometry

RevitalEyes Optometry is a patient-first eye care practice located in Sherman Oaks, California, serving patients throughout the greater San Fernando Valley. The practice provides comprehensive eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lens fittings, dry eye care, diagnosis and management of ocular disease, and urgent eye care. RevitalEyes Optometry offers care in English, Spanish, Armenian, and Russian. Same-day appointments may be available.

This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Patients are encouraged to schedule an in-person evaluation for a personalized assessment.

Media Contact

RevitalEyes Optometry

4842 Van Nuys Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

[email protected]

(818) 797-5858

https://revitaleyesoptometry.com

SOURCE RevitalEyes Optometry