SPRING FERTILITY APPOINTS HARYANTO HOKIANTO AS COO AND MARK BOKERMANN AS CFO AS COMPANY CONTINUES NATIONAL EXPANSION

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Fertility, one of the nation's most innovative fertility providers, today announced the appointments of Haryanto (Hary) Hokianto as Chief Operating Officer and Mark Bokermann as Chief Financial Officer. In their new roles, Hokianto and Bokermann will help lead Spring Fertility's continued national expansion and operational growth as the company continues to invest in delivering best-in-class fertility care.

Spring Fertility currently operates clinics across New York, California and Oregon and continues to scale its patient-centered model to meet the growing demand for fertility services nationwide. Last year, the company launched Open Fertility, with the mission to make fertility care more accessible and affordable while maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence. The company's growth aims to support the increasing demand for fertility services across the U.S. and provide more people with the high-quality, compassionate care they deserve as they navigate their paths to parenthood.

"We founded Spring Fertility on the belief that fertility care should feel deeply personal, individualized and human-centered," said Spring Fertility co-founders Drs. Peter Klatsky and Nam Tran. "As we continue to grow, Hary and Mark's leadership, operational expertise and strategic experience will help strengthen our foundation and ensure we continue delivering exceptional care to every patient we serve."

Hokianto brings extensive experience in business strategy, corporate development, operational excellence and organizational growth. Known for driving efficiency and building sustainable, high-performing teams, he has a strong track record of leading cross-functional organizations through periods of expansion and transformation. In his new role, Hokianto will focus on scaling Spring Fertility's operations, supporting continued clinic growth and enhancing the patient and employee experience across the organization.

Prior to joining Spring Fertility, Hokianto served as Executive Director of Boston IVF and Chief of Staff at IVIRMA North America, where he played a key leadership role in operational management and strategic initiatives. During his tenure at Boston IVF, he also held several senior leadership positions including Chief Development Officer and Vice President of Business Development. Additionally, Hary is on the executive boards of the Association of Reproductive Managers, a professional group of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) as well the New England Fertility Society. His involvement in these organizations reflect a deep commitment to advancing excellence, promoting high standards of care, and supporting professional development in the field of reproductive health.

"Spring Fertility has established itself as a leader in reproductive healthcare through its commitment to innovation, clinical quality and compassionate patient care," said Hokianto. "I'm excited to join the team at such an important moment in the company's growth and help scale the organization while preserving the patient-first experience that defines Spring."

Bokermann brings extensive experience in healthcare finance, operational strategy and business growth. Prior to joining Spring Fertility, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Altus Biologics, where he oversaw all finance-related activities, strategy deployment and capital allocation. During his tenure, Bokermann led the acquisition and integration of two companies, helped launch an independent group purchasing organization (GPO), and developed several new business offerings. Previously, he served as Senior Director of Finance at Express Scripts, leading multiple finance teams and acting as a strategic partner to leadership across strategy, marketing, sales, and account management to drive performance and key business initiatives.

"Spring Fertility has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence and patient-centered care," said Bokermann. "I'm excited to join the company at a pivotal stage of growth and help support Spring's continued expansion and long-term strategic vision."

Hokianto and Bokermann join Spring Fertility's growing executive leadership team as the company continues to invest in operational excellence, clinical innovation and geographic expansion to support more patients on their paths to parenthood.

About Spring Fertility

Spring Fertility is a leading fertility practice committed to advancing reproductive medicine and delivering best-in-class patient outcomes. With a growing national presence, Spring Fertility offers comprehensive services including IVF, egg and embryo freezing, donor programs and surrogacy. Its team of renowned physicians, embryologists and care providers are dedicated to combining scientific innovation with operational excellence to help patients grow their families.

SOURCE Spring Fertility