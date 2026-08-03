Springboard Wine & Spirits Promotes Kaj Stromer to Statewide Sales Manager

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Wine & Spirits today announced the promotion of Kaj Stromer to Statewide Sales Manager, effective September 1st. In his new role, Stromer will oversee Springboard's statewide sales organization, building on the success he has achieved leading the company's Southern California business over the past three-plus years. Since joining Springboard, he has played a key role in strengthening customer relationships, growing sales, and helping build a collaborative, high-performing sales culture.

The promotion also marks an important transition for Springboard's leadership. Co-founder/President Elizabeth Corsini will shift her focus entirely to marketing, brand development, and growing awareness of Springboard and its portfolio of producers. "One of the greatest privileges of building a company is working with people you admire," said Corsini. "When Kaj joined Springboard we knew he would be a terrific addition to the team, but what we couldn't have predicted was how much value he would add to the organization and our lives as a whole. He has earned the trust of our suppliers, customers, and colleagues through hard work, consistency, and the best attitude in the business. There is no one we'd rather have leading our statewide sales efforts."

Corsini added that the transition allows Springboard to continue investing in both sales leadership and brand development.

"Having Kaj step into this role gives me the opportunity to dedicate my attention to spreading the word about what Springboard has to offer the industry, from suppliers to wholesale customers. It's a transition that only feels possible because we have complete confidence in Kaj's leadership."

Since its founding, Springboard has built its business around long-term partnerships with suppliers, customers, and employees.

"Our greatest strength has never simply been our portfolio - it's our people and our partnerships," Co-founder/CEO Sybil Ajay Sanford said who continues to lead producer and portfolio management. "We don't use the word 'partner' lightly. It's the foundation of everything we do, and Kaj embodies those values every day. His promotion is a reflection not only of his accomplishments, but of the kind of leader and teammate he is. We feel incredibly fortunate to have him on our team and are excited for what comes next."

"I've been a huge fan and supporter of the Springboard portfolio since my buying days at K&L Wine Merchants and Woodland Hills Wine Co," Stromer said. "As a buyer, I considered the portfolio to be bulletproof. Yet, somehow, it's now stronger than ever. It's so humbling and gratifying to be part of Springboard's current success. Family-owned and operated organizations with this capacity and ability to perform are few and far between, but Springboard goes beyond that, possessing a truly remarkable company culture that underlies everything they do. I am so grateful for this opportunity and excited for what's to come."

About Springboard Wine & Spirits

Founded in 2006 and celebrating 20 years in business this year, Springboard is a certified women-owned California wine broker and spirits distributor representing a thoughtfully curated portfolio of family-owned and boutique wineries and distilleries from around the world. Founded on the belief that good people make better wine, better spirits, and a better impact on the world co-founders and sisters, Sybil Sanford and Elizabeth Corsini thrive in taking care of people, from customers to staff members to suppliers. Their mission is about service to the industry, the planet, and each other. To learn more about Springboard visit https://springboardwine.com/.

Springboard Wine & Spirits Company

200 Kentucky St, Suite F

Petaluma, CA 94952-3825

Contact: Elizabeth Corsini

[email protected]

Phone (415) 492-2035 x103

SOURCE Springboard Wine & Spirits