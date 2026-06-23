SpringHill Suites Fort Myers Airport Announces Completion of Renovations

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringHill Suites Fort Myers Airport has completed renovations that refresh the guest experience with a fully renovated lobby and updated all-suite accommodations near Southwest Florida International Airport, I-75, Gulf Coast Town Center and Miromar Outlets.

SpringHill Suites Fort Myers Airport

Designed for both business and leisure travelers, the hotel now welcomes guests with a more contemporary arrival experience while continuing to offer spacious studio suites that are approximately 25% larger than comparably priced hotel rooms. Each suite features separate areas for working and relaxing, plus a mini-fridge, microwave, sink, sofa bed and complimentary high-speed internet to support longer stays, quick overnights and weekend travel alike.

The completed renovation reinforces the hotel's value as an accessible and convenient Fort Myers base for airport travelers, sports fans and beach-bound visitors. The property is located minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport and provides easy access to Florida Gulf Coast beaches, area golf courses, Gulf Coast Town Center, Miromar Outlets, and the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins spring training stadiums.

In addition to the renovated lobby and refreshed suites, SpringHill Suites Fort Myers Airport continues to offer amenities that streamline the stay experience, including complimentary hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, whirlpool, fitness center, meeting space and on-site parking. The hotel is also pet-friendly and offers multilingual service from a 24-hour front desk.

"Completing these renovations in September 2025 allows SpringHill Suites Fort Myers Airport to deliver an experience that feels fresher, more functional and more aligned with the way today's travelers move," said hotel management. "From the redesigned lobby to the spacious suite layout, every touchpoint supports comfort, convenience and flexibility."

SpringHill Suites Fort Myers Airport is located at 9501 Market Place Road, Fort Myers, Florida 33912.

For reservations or additional information, visit marriott.com or call +1 239-561-1803.

SOURCE SpringHill Suites Fort Myers Airport