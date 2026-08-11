SPRY DEADLINE: The Gross Law Firm Reminds ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRY).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SPRY during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ars-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=200015&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: March 9, 2026 to June 24, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the expected timeline for the expanded insurance coverage for neffy through CVS Caremark. On June 24, 2026, after the market closed, ARS published a press release announcing that the Company did not receive expanded insurance coverage for neffy through CVS Caremark by the guided July 1, 2026 deadline, which meant that ARS did not have expanded insurance coverage for neffy for the summer or back-to-school allergy seasons. ARS stated that CVS Caremark reserved its decision on the expanded insurance coverage for neffy until January 2027. On this news, investors and analysts reacted immediately to ARS's revelation. The price of ARS's common stock declined from a closing market price of $10.54 per share on June 24, 2026 to $8.02 per share on June 25, 2026, a decline of over 23.9% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: October 5, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/ars-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=200015&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SPRY during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 5, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm