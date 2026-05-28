SRAD Shareholder Alert: Sportradar Group AG Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: SRAD Investors Who Lost Money Between November 2024 and April 2026 Have Until July 17, 2026, to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment in Sportradar Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: July 17, 2026. Investors who purchased Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) securities between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026, and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Start your claim now before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

SRAD shares fell $3.80 per share, a 22.6% single-day decline, on April 22, 2026, after investigative reports alleged Sportradar knowingly partnered with illegal black-market gambling operators while claiming strict regulatory compliance.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, any investor who purchased SRAD shares during the Class Period may apply to serve as lead plaintiff. The Court will select the applicant with the largest financial interest in the case who is otherwise adequate and typical of the class. In the Sportradar action, this means the investor who can demonstrate the greatest documented losses from purchases made between November 7, 2024, and April 21, 2026.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

A lead plaintiff directs litigation strategy and works closely with lead counsel throughout the case

The Court typically selects the applicant with the largest provable financial loss during the Class Period

There is no minimum dollar threshold required to apply

Serving as lead plaintiff costs nothing out of pocket; attorneys' fees are paid only from any recovery

Lead plaintiffs do not give up any additional rights and retain the same recovery rights as all other class members

Most lead plaintiffs are never required to testify or appear in court

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the July 17, 2026, deadline passes, the Court will review all competing motions and appoint a lead plaintiff, typically within 30 to 60 days. The appointed lead plaintiff then selects lead counsel, and the case proceeds to the filing of a consolidated amended complaint. Discovery, motions practice, and potential settlement negotiations follow.

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not apply for lead plaintiff status by July 17, 2026, are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any settlement or judgment without taking any action before this deadline. The deadline applies solely to investors who wish to direct the litigation as lead plaintiff.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. Investors with significant SRAD losses should evaluate whether this role is appropriate for them before the July deadline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

About the Sportradar Class Action

A securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges that Sportradar and certain officers made materially false statements about the Company's regulatory compliance and KYC processes. The complaint contends that over 270 platforms using Sportradar's products were operating illegally, and that two investigative reports on April 22, 2026, exposed these practices, triggering the 22.6% stock decline.

Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

SueWallSt | Top 50 Securities Firm | (888) SueWallSt | www.suewallst.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the SRAD Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before July 17, 2026, to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my SRAD shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com