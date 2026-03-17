SSAB's Annual Report 2025 is published

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB has today published its Annual Report 2025.

The Annual Report 2025 comprises the following parts:

About SSAB: Provides an overview of the operations in 2025, market development and strategy, as well as a presentation of SSAB's business segments.

Reports: Comprises the Corporate Governance Report, the Remuneration Report, the Board of Directors' Report including the Sustainability Report as well as the Financial Reports. The Sustainability Report is reported in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

The Annual Report is available in English and Swedish at ssab.com and ssab.se respectively. The Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is available in Swedish. The 'About SSAB'-part is available in Finnish at ssab.fi.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Norrman, EVP and Head of Group Communications,

[email protected], phone: +46 730 66 53 46

Per Hillström, Head of Investor Relations, [email protected], phone: +46 702 95 29 12

This information is information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication 13.00 CET on March 17, 2026.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/980/4322375/3987050.pdf SSABâ€™s Annual Report 2025 is published https://mb.cision.com/Main/980/4322375/3987051.zip ssab-2025-12-31-sv.zip https://news.cision.com/ssab/i/ssab-annual-report-2025-en-cover,c3520142 SSAB-Annual-report-2025-EN-Cover https://mb.cision.com/Public/980/4322375/82dc4b95e96a55ad.pdf SSAB Annual report 2025 PUBL

SOURCE SSAB