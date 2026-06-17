Redesignation as the only WHO Collaborating Centre dedicated to pediatric cancer demonstrates shared commitment in advancing childhood cancer care together globally

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been redesignated as a WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer. The redesignation recognizes the hospital's contribution to WHO's work through the provision of strategic, scientific and technical expertise in childhood cancer. It also reaffirms the longstanding collaboration between WHO and St. Jude and builds momentum for joint efforts to improve outcomes for children with cancer worldwide.

St. Jude redesignated as WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer

"The work of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer at St. Jude is rooted in the belief that where a child lives should never determine whether they survive cancer," said James R. Downing, MD, St. Jude president and CEO. "We are working alongside institutions, governments and healthcare providers globally to expand access to quality cancer care and build stronger health systems to create a future in which more children have the opportunity to survive and thrive."

There are more than 800 WHO collaborating centres in over 80 countries around the world. St. Jude remains the first and only collaborating centre dedicated to cancer in children. Since the centre launched in 2018, St. Jude has supported WHO with contributions to national policy through technical cooperation, education, innovation, and multisectoral partnerships that bring together hospitals, foundations, global agencies, government ministries and other collaborating institutions and networks to strengthen the global pediatric cancer landscape.

"Together with our St. Jude Global Alliance, which now encompasses more than 400 institutions and foundations across more than 90 countries, we have created a powerful implementation network that fuels the support we offer to WHO as an academic institution, capable of transforming the science and systems influencing pediatric cancer outcomes on a global scale," said Catherine Lam, MD, MPH, WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer director and faculty clinician-scientist in the Department of Global Pediatric Medicine at St. Jude.

Expanded work plan

The ongoing partnership between St. Jude and WHO led to the 2018 launch of the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC) and the 2025 launch of the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines. These efforts, alongside the continuing work of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer, are helping to propel the global community's vision to achieve at least 60% survival for children with cancer by 2030 while reducing suffering and shaping a healthier future for all. The redesignation work plan includes contributions in support of WHO's work in policy and systems science, palliative care, and management for other pediatric catastrophic diseases, such as sickle cell disease.

"The goal of this partnership is to dramatically increase global pediatric cancer survival in these countries, where survival is lower than 30%," said Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo, MD, executive vice president, Department of Global Pediatric Medicine chair and St. Jude Global director. "As St. Jude Global continues to grow and evolve, so does the scope of work and collaboration with WHO. Looking ahead, we are broadening our vision to incorporate palliative care and address other catastrophic pediatric diseases, ensuring that children and families everywhere have access not only to treatment, but also to compassionate, comprehensive care throughout every stage of their journey."

"We recognize the great value of collaborating centres. As trusted technical partners on the ground, they not only provide technical support for countries, but also strengthen health systems through the sharing of knowledge, best practices and tools, to work together with WHO to advance the objectives of the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer," said Roberta Ortiz, MD, medical officer at WHO Headquarters serving as focal point for the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer.

"St. Jude expertise in national cancer control planning helps ensure that the unique needs of children, adolescents and young adults are meaningfully integrated into health systems and policy frameworks worldwide," Lam added. "Coupled with decades of leadership in education, innovation and frontline clinical breakthroughs, we are working hand in hand with collaborators around the world to expand access to high-quality, lifesaving care for every child."

In addition to being designated a WHO Collaborating Centre for Childhood Cancer, St. Jude is also one of seven institutions named a WHO Collaborating Centre for Influenza, a position the organization has held since 1975.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, is a global leader in the research and treatment of childhood cancer, sickle cell disease and other life-threatening pediatric diseases. St. Jude is the only National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments developed at St. Jude have helped push the U.S. childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude is extending its mission to help more children around the world. In 2018, St. Jude and World Health Organization launched the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer to increase survival rates from 20% to 60% by 2030 for six of the most common forms of childhood cancer. The St. Jude Global Alliance is a global network with a shared vision of improving care and increasing survival rates of children with cancer and blood disorders worldwide. To learn more, visit stjude.org, read St. Jude Progress, a digital magazine and follow St. Jude on social media @stjuderesearch.

SOURCE St. Jude Children's Research Hospital