Stablecoin Wallets Are Becoming a Parallel Global Dollar Banking Layer for Businesses, New BVNK Data Shows

Embedded digital dollar wallet volume up 263x year-on-year as stablecoins become core part of B2B payments infrastructure

PSPs and fintechs have overtaken trading as the platform's largest customer segment, signalling stablecoins ' shift into mainstream payments

LONDON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses are increasingly replacing elements of traditional banking infrastructure with embedded stablecoin wallets, according to new proprietary data from BVNK. It shows embedded wallet volume increasing 263x during 2025 as companies adopted digital dollar accounts for global payments, enabling faster and lower-cost ways of holding, moving and converting value.

BVNK is a leading provider of stablecoin infrastructure, processing more than $36 billion in annualised payment volume. The new data shows a shift toward businesses using stablecoins as "programmable dollars" that can operate outside of banking hours. Half of all BVNK's transactions now take place outside standard banking hours, and after-hours transaction volume grew from 24% to 31% of total platform volume year-on-year, with volume rising from $2.65 billion to $8.83 billion. This suggests larger, higher-value business flows moving outside traditional banking windows as stablecoins shift from experimentation into infrastructure.

Enterprise adoption

BVNK's data shows that stablecoin adoption is broadening beyond crypto-native firms. Payment service providers and fintechs have overtaken retail trading firms as BVNK's largest customer segment, now accounting for 75% of platform volume, reflecting growing demand from companies rebuilding payment infrastructure around stablecoins.

Rather than simply using stablecoins for trading or treasury management, businesses are increasingly embedding digital dollar accounts directly into their products, creating an always-on payments layer alongside traditional banking infrastructure.

"Moving money across borders and between currencies has historically been slow and expensive. Businesses have relied on correspondent banking networks that can take days and add fees at every step." said Chris Harmse, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at BVNK.

"Stablecoin wallets change that - they act as a proxy for a global dollar account: a single balance a business can hold, move and convert anywhere, instantly, without waiting on banking hours or intermediaries. Businesses are no longer experimenting with stablecoins, they're rebuilding their payment infrastructure around them."

BVNK's 2025-2026 data showed stablecoin growth to be fastest in markets where dollar access has historically been constrained:

Latin America pay-in volume grew 22x (led by Colombia, Argentina and Brazil);

(led by Colombia, Argentina and Brazil); UK pay-in volume grew 19x , UK pay-out volume grew 5.17x

, UK pay-out volume grew APAC pay-out volume grew 3.4x

Africa pay-out volume grew 4x

A practical playbook for launching wallets

Embedded stablecoin wallets enable businesses and individuals to send, receive, store, and convert stablecoins across borders and outside of the limits of traditional banking hours, and BVNK is already seeing customers build wallets into their infrastructure at scale.

Corporate payments provider, Corpay, which processes more than $12 billion in payments and $26 billion in foreign exchange each month across 145+ currencies, has integrated BVNK's stablecoin wallets and settlement capabilities into its platform, giving customers 24/7 payment rails beyond the fixed hours of traditional banking infrastructure. The integration is also improving Corpay's own capital efficiency, reducing reliance on pre-funded accounts and enabling faster movement of funds across its global footprint.

Global HR and compliance platform Ontop, fintech platform, Meow, and payment infrastructure provider TransferMate are among the other BVNK customers building similar capabilities into their own platforms.

To help businesses evaluate stablecoin wallets, BVNK has published a practical implementation guide covering compliance, infrastructure choices and deployment models. It also highlights use cases such as B2B payments, salary and gig payouts, P2P remittances and digital dollar accounts.

In addition to the guide, BVNK will be hosting a live Stablecoin Wallets 101 session on August 13 for teams evaluating stablecoin wallets, covering fundamentals and practical considerations for launch.

About BVNK: BVNK is the stablecoin-powered financial stack for enterprises. Build financial products. Unlock new markets. Move money in seconds across 130+ countries. One platform for every use case. Trusted by Worldpay, Deel, Corpay and Flywire. Processing billions annually. Learn more at BVNK.com.

SOURCE BVNK