Stalwart Law Group: Family of Robert Carradine Releases Wrongful Death Complaint and State Investigation Detailing Alleged Neglect at UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of actor Robert Carradine has filed a wrongful death and elder abuse lawsuit against The Regents of the University of California, alleging that systemic failures at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital led to his preventable death after he voluntarily sought inpatient treatment for suicidal thoughts.

The lawsuit follows a California Department of Public Health investigation that concluded the hospital failed to provide care in a safe setting. That finding drew an Immediate Jeopardy citation — the federal government's most serious patient safety designation, issued when a hospital's failures have already harmed a patient or are likely to.

Carradine was best known for his roles in Revenge of the Nerds, Lizzie McGuire, The Cowboys, and dozens of other film and television productions.

According to the complaint, Carradine voluntarily admitted himself to Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital on January 16, 2026, seeking treatment for severe depression and suicidal ideation. Less than 24 hours later, despite being identified as a high-risk suicide patient and placed on fifteen-minute safety observations, he was allegedly left without the required monitoring while retaining a prohibited belt and bedside table in his room. Hospital staff later found Carradine unresponsive after he attempted suicide. As a result, he suffered a brain injury and later died on February 23, 2026.

The California Department of Public Health's investigation found that the hospital failed to provide care in a safe setting by allowing Carradine to retain a belt, failing to remove safety hazards from his room, and failing to conduct required patient observations. Investigators also concluded that UCLA's records showing 15-minute checks were inconsistent with surveillance video and staff admissions, leaving Carradine unobserved for more than thirty minutes before he was discovered.

"The Carradine family made the difficult decision to file this lawsuit because they believe Robert's death was preventable," said Sean O'Neill, partner with Stalwart Law Group and lead counsel for the family. "Robert did exactly what we encourage people experiencing a mental health crisis to do. He recognized he needed help, voluntarily admitted himself to a psychiatric hospital, and trusted it to keep him safe. According to the State's investigation, fundamental safety protocols were ignored, and Robert died as a result."

Carradine is survived by his three children, actress Ever Carradine, Ian Carradine, and Marika Lind, who filed the lawsuit. He is also survived by his brothers, actor Keith Carradine and Christopher Carradine, and his half-brother, actor Michael Bowen.

After his death, Carradine's family talked openly about Robert's bipolar disorder and spoke publicly in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

"Robert's story should never discourage someone from seeking help during a mental health crisis," said Sean O'Neill. "Hospitals entrusted with caring for suicidal patients have both a legal and moral obligation to follow the safety procedures designed to protect them. The Carradine family hopes this lawsuit leads to meaningful changes that strengthen patient safety and help ensure that no other family experiences a preventable tragedy like this one."

The Carradine family is represented by Sean O'Neill and Jon Schwalbach of Stalwart Law Group, APC, a Los Angeles trial law firm representing clients throughout California. The firm focuses exclusively on plaintiff-side litigation, handling complex medical malpractice, birth injury, catastrophic injury, elder abuse, personal injury, wrongful death, and legal malpractice cases.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Complaint and State Report: Carradine v. Regents of the University of California

Gina Fernandes | [email protected]

SOURCE Stalwart Law Group