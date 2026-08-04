Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Aug 04, 2026, 08:30 ET

  • Second quarter net sales of $501.6 million with adjusted net sales up 6.7% to $526.7 million
  • Second quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.39 with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.40 up 8.6%
  • Year-to-date 2026 operating cash flow improved $64.2 million; Net debt leverage declined to 2.5x
  • Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $501.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $526.7 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.8 million or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.3 million or $1.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. 

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $952.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025.  Consolidated adjusted net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $977.9 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025.  Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $50.1 million or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $40.0 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2025.  Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $50.5 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $46.9 million or $2.10 per diluted share, respectively. 

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were pleased with our second quarter. Adjusted net sales for the quarter, excluding the impact of accounting treatment for tariff refunds received in the quarter, increased 6.7% with three of our four operating segments showing strong gains, while adjusted EBITDA increased to a record-setting $63.5 million."

Second Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

  • Vehicle Control adjusted net sales decreased 1.6% in the second quarter, largely due to timing of customer orders as we come off of a very strong first quarter. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 4.7% for the segment. Our wire sets category was down significantly, making up the majority of the segment shortfall, reflecting a combination of slow secular decline and customers right-sizing their inventories accordingly. Customer POS for the segment continued to be positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering.

We were pleased to consummate our joint venture with Techstrong in the quarter, as previously announced. This will strengthen our Vehicle Control operations by expanding our breadth of manufacturing, further diversifying our global supply chain, and creating a long-term cost-effective operation on which to build. We welcome them to the SMP family.

  • Temperature Control adjusted net sales increased 15.7%, as the timing of our preseason orders fell more heavily into our second quarter this year, driving strong results despite the cooler, wetter weather in May. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 9.6%. Ultimately this seasonal segment's full-year performance will be determined by the length and intensity of the selling season and as we enter our third quarter weather trends appear to be favorable for sales in many of our markets, however we are up against a strong comparison in the second half of the year.

Nissens

Nissens adjusted net sales increased 4.8% to $94.9 million, driven by a combination of 2.3% sales growth in local currency as well as a stronger currency conversion. Year-to-date we are up 8.0% for the segment. We are pleased with the gains in our engine efficiency product categories, and as we head into the third quarter, record temperatures across Europe bode well for our air conditioning products.  Further, we are encouraged by the early results seen in our recently launched product categories and view these products as steady contributors to growth in future years.

Engineered Solutions

Adjusted net sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed strong growth of 16.8% over last year's soft second quarter as demand continues to recover. Sales growth improvement was seen across all end-markets, and we are pleased to see the segment demand stabilize. We expect this to continue, though the comparison will get tougher in the second half of the year.     

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $63.5 million, up from $59.1 million last year, driven by solid performance across our Temperature Control, Nissens and Engineered Solutions segments. Vehicle Control EBITDA was negatively impacted by increased distribution and associated expenses related to our Shawnee, Kansas distribution center transition.   

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations.  Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $510.2 million, down from $599.4 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting debt paydown as we move into our seasonally stronger cash-generating quarters.  Importantly, we reduced our inventory to $684.2 million from $727.9 million at December 31, 2025.  Our net debt leverage decreased to 2.5x from 3.0x in the first quarter of 2026, and we continue to target reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.              

2026 Guidance Update

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and an ongoing recovery in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

Further, we reaffirm our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, any significant inflationary impact from the conflict in the Middle East, or increase in interest rates impacting our customers' supply chain financing programs. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs. 

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we head into the second half of the year, we are encouraged by the performance across all our segments.  The resiliency of the aftermarket in both North America and Europe remains intact, evidenced by strong demand for our non-discretionary products, and we are pleased with the ongoing momentum in our Engineered Solutions business.  I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."         

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q2'26 Earnings Call  Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international).  The conference call ID code is SMP2Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-723-0389 (domestic) or 402-220-2647 (international).

Forward-Looking Statements

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance and balance sheet health. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Measure

Definition

Adjusted consolidated net sales and adjusted segment net sales

Represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding adjustment for accounting for International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff refunds received from the United States Treasury which we estimate may be passed through to our customers.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to SMP and related non-GAAP income statement items and related percentage of net sales and adjusted net sales

Represents earnings from continuing operations attributable to SMP (a GAAP measure) and related income statement items, such as gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, operating income (GAAP measures), adjusted to exclude restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, other income (expense), net,  and related tax effects.

Net debt and net debt leverage

Represents the current portion of revolving credit facility, current portion of term loan and other debt and long-term debt (GAAP measures) less cash (a GAAP measure) divided by EBITDA without special items, as defined below.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA without special items and related margin percentage

Represents net earnings (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding depreciation, amortization, and interest expense  adjusted or without special items defined as acquisition & integration expenses and expenses related to customer program wind down. EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin divided by GAAP net sales or  adjusted consolidated net sales or adjusted segment net sales. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations




Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales

$       501,599

$       493,853

$       952,765

$       907,232

Cost of sales

336,980

342,964

648,973

631,621

Gross profit

164,619

150,889

303,792

275,611

Selling, general and administrative expenses

113,523

107,520

218,360

207,365

Restructuring expenses

248

582

614

1,255

Other income (expense), net

(4)

49

119

307

Operating income

50,844

42,836

84,937

67,298

Other non-operating income (loss), net

793

1,875

(486)

4,123

Interest expense

7,560

8,295

15,078

16,056

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

44,077

36,416

69,373

55,365

Provision for income taxes

12,040

9,821

18,866

14,890

Earnings from continuing operations

32,037

26,595

50,507

40,475

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,393)

(1,058)

(2,578)

(2,197)

Net earnings

30,644

25,537

47,929

38,278

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

276

295

425

470

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$        30,368

$        25,242

$        47,504

$        37,808







Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP





Continuing operations

$        31,761

$        26,300

$        50,082

$        40,005

Discontinued operations

(1,393)

(1,058)

(2,578)

(2,197)

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$        30,368

$        25,242

$        47,504

$        37,808







Per common share data







Basic:





Continuing operations

$           1.42

$           1.20

$           2.25

$           1.82

Discontinued operations

(0.06)

(0.05)

(0.11)

(0.10)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$           1.36

$           1.15

$           2.14

$           1.72







Diluted:





Continuing operations

$           1.39

$           1.17

$           2.20

$           1.79

Discontinued operations

(0.06)

(0.04)

(0.12)

(0.10)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$           1.33

$           1.13

$           2.08

$           1.69







Dividend declared per common share

$           0.33

$           0.31

$           0.66

$           0.62







Weighted average number of common shares, basic

22,291,768

21,984,492

22,229,731

21,935,921

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,864,089

22,423,208

22,806,413

22,359,693

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets






(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

December 31,
2025

       ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash

$         78,629

$         58,792

$         72,031

Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of
$10,539 for 2026 and $7,777 and $10,043 for June and December 2025, respectively

358,378

327,270

232,020

Inventories

684,166

657,161

727,922

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

21,087

21,841

18,477

Total current assets

1,142,260

1,065,064

1,050,450






Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $304,925 for 2026
and $287,624 and $300,283 for June and December 2025, respectively

187,003

183,508

188,562

Operating lease right-of-use assets

97,857

111,731

105,178

Goodwill

252,603

256,266

256,159

Customer relationships intangibles, net

198,889

221,024

212,056

Other intangibles, net

96,083

99,326

99,102

Deferred income taxes

24,034

15,545

25,384

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

27,315

23,495

26,310

Other assets

34,626

31,389

32,040

Total assets

$      2,060,670

$      2,007,348

$      1,995,241

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current portion of revolving credit facility

$         34,579

$         10,000

$         30,000

Current portion of term loan and other debt

20,048

20,818

21,988

Accounts payable

182,298

171,356

169,089

Sundry payables and accrued expenses

103,791

100,187

92,054

Accrued customer returns

74,931

75,207

49,554

Accrued rebates

115,712

76,274

84,494

Payroll and commissions

38,797

38,573

46,135

Total current liabilities

570,156

492,415

493,314






Long-term debt

534,200

605,811

566,727

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

87,248

99,770

93,381

Accrued asbestos liabilities

104,285

30,527

112,625

Other accrued liabilities

32,448

75,366

30,932

Total liabilities

1,328,337

1,303,889

1,296,979

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity:




Common stock – par value $2.00 per share (Authorized – 30,000,000 shares; issued 23,936,036 shares)

47,872

47,872

47,872

Capital in excess of par value

100,965

101,036

99,005

Retained earnings

622,284

599,601

589,448

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,569

16,825

17,857

Treasury stock – at cost (1,598,589 shares in 2026 and 1,948,363 and 1,790,097 shares
in June and December 2025, respectively)

(62,965)

(76,715)

(70,483)

Total SMP stockholders' equity

717,725

688,619

683,699

Noncontrolling interest

14,608

14,840

14,563

Total stockholders' equity

732,333

703,459

698,262

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$      2,060,670

$      2,007,348

$      1,995,241

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2026

2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:


Net earnings

$          47,929

$          38,278

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

22,915

21,192

Amortization of deferred financing cost

549

637

Increase to allowance for expected credit losses

113

2,041

Increase to inventory reserves

2,164

3,907

Equity income from joint ventures

(1,809)

(2,139)

Employee stock ownership plan allocation

1,644

1,350

Stock-based compensation

6,474

3,301

Decrease in deferred income taxes

421

504

Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax

2,578

2,197

Change in assets and liabilities:


Increase in accounts receivable

(129,028)

(108,180)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

37,755

(3,217)

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(493)

5,816

Increase in accounts payable

13,385

17,068

Increase in sundry payables and accrued expenses

62,616

15,863

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(8,947)

(4,521)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

58,266

(5,903)




CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:


Capital expenditures

(14,949)

(19,295)

Other investing activities

420

2,972

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,529)

(16,323)




CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:


Repayments of term loans

(8,142)

(7,821)

Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities

(11,278)

52,668

Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations

(4,623)

1,021

Purchase of treasury stock

(283)

Increase in overdraft balances

163

348

Dividends paid

(14,668)

(13,592)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(624)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(39,455)

32,624

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

2,316

3,968

Net increase in cash

6,598

14,366

CASH at beginning of period

72,031

44,426

CASH at end of period

$          78,629

$          58,792

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment



Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

GAAP Net
Sales

IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales

GAAP Net
Sales

IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales

Vehicle Control










Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$    121,488




$    128,233



Electrical and Safety

47,573




56,828



Wire Sets and Other

13,851




16,638



Total Vehicle Control

182,912

15,651

198,563

201,699


201,699












Temperature Control










AC System Components

119,294




104,777



Other Thermal Components

25,454




26,588



Total Temperature Control

144,748

7,227

151,975

131,365


131,365












Nissens Automotive










Air Conditioning

39,329




40,441



Engine Cooling

36,271




35,082



Engine Efficiency

19,075




15,014



Total Nissens Automotive

94,675

239

94,914

90,537


90,537












Engineered Solutions










Light Vehicle

24,675




21,780



Commercial Vehicle

21,537




21,836



Construction/Agriculture

11,016




9,584



All Other

22,814




17,052



Total Engineered Solutions

80,042

2,006

82,048

70,252


70,252












Intersegment sales

(778)


(778)















Total

$    501,599

$      25,123

$    526,722

$    493,853

$           —

$    493,853

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment



Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

GAAP Net
Sales

IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales

GAAP Net
Sales

IEEPA
Tariff
Adjustment

Adjusted

Net Sales

Vehicle Control










Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$    262,575




$    246,599



Electrical and Safety

105,439




115,147



Wire Sets and Other

28,737




32,295



Total Vehicle Control

396,751

15,651

412,402

394,041


394,041












Temperature Control










AC System Components

184,492




171,968



Other Thermal Components

49,760




48,280



Total Temperature Control

234,252

7,227

241,479

220,248


220,248












Nissens Automotive










Air Conditioning

65,602




67,607



Engine Cooling

67,722




62,855



Engine Efficiency

35,718




26,257



Total Nissens Automotive

169,042

239

169,281

156,719


156,719












Engineered Solutions










Light Vehicle

47,595




43,184



Commercial Vehicle

44,445




40,441



Construction/Agriculture

20,520




18,992



All Other

41,794




33,607



Total Engineered Solutions

154,354

2,006

156,360

136,224


136,224












Intersegment sales

(1,634)


(1,634)















Total

$    952,765

$      25,123

$    977,888

$    907,232

$           —

$    907,232

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(Unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025

Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP







GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$          1.39

$          1.17

$          2.20

$          1.79

Restructuring  Expenses

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.06

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


0.13


0.36

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(0.04)


(0.11)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$          1.40

$          1.29

$          2.23

$          2.10


Last Twelve Months Ended

Year Ended


June 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except for net debt leverage ratio)

2026

2025

2025

Net Debt

Unaudited

Audited

Current portion of revolving credit facility

$       34,579

$       10,000

$       30,000

Current portion of term loan and other debt

20,048

20,818

21,988

Long-term debt

534,200

605,811

566,727

Total debt

588,827

636,629

618,715

Less: Cash

78,629

$       58,792

72,031

Net debt

510,198

577,837

546,684







EBITDA without Special Items





GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$       51,859

$       40,357

$       42,208

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes

(38,079)

(26,369)

(37,698)

Provision for Income Taxes

34,593

24,824

30,617

GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

124,531

91,550

110,523







Depreciation and Amortization

45,571

37,986

43,848

Interest Expense

30,361

24,749

31,339

     EBITDA

200,463

154,285

185,710







Restructuring Expenses

1,939

6,172

2,580

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

538

19,112

8,583

Customer Program Wind Down

4,067


4,067

Special Items

6,544

25,284

15,230







EBITDA without Special Items

$      207,007

$      179,569

$      200,940







Net debt leverage ratio

2.5

3.2

2.7

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments




Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Nissens Automotive

Engineered Solutions

Corporate Unallocated Expenses

Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$    7,802

$      19,288

$      7,351

$      3,437

$     (7,234)

$       30,644

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes





(1,393)

(1,393)

Provision for Income Taxes

2,687

6,720

2,690

1,353

(1,410)

$       12,040

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

10,489

26,008

10,041

4,790

(7,251)

44,077













Depreciation and Amortization

4,450

887

3,311

2,600

352

11,600

Interest Expense

1,848

747

4,729

549

(313)

7,560

EBITDA

16,787

27,642

18,081

7,939

(7,212)

63,237













Restructuring Expenses

238

2


8


248

Acquisition & Integration Expenses






Special Items

238

2


8


248













EBITDA without Special Items

$   17,025

$      27,644

$     18,081

$      7,947

$     (7,212)

$       63,485

% of GAAP Net Sales

9.3 %

19.1 %

19.1 %

9.9 %


12.7 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales

8.6 %

18.2 %

19.0 %

9.7 %


12.1 %















Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Nissens Automotive

Engineered Solutions

Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses

Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$   11,578

$      14,464

$     3,352

$      2,813

$     (6,670)

$       25,537

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes





(1,058)

(1,058)

Provision for Income Taxes

3,871

5,138

1,301

1,175

(1,664)

9,821

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

15,449

19,602

4,653

3,988

(7,276)

36,416













Depreciation and Amortization

4,070

784

3,325

2,427

319

10,925

Interest Expense

1,546

762

5,513

543

(69)

8,295

EBITDA

21,065

21,148

13,491

6,958

(7,026)

55,636













Restructuring Expenses

479

53


39

11

582

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



2,822


78

2,900

Special Items

479

53

2,822

39

89

3,482













EBITDA without Special Items

$   21,544

$     21,201

$    16,313

$      6,997

$     (6,937)

$       59,118

% of GAAP Net Sales

10.7 %

16.1 %

18.0 %

10.0 %


12.0 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales

10.7 %

16.1 %

18.0 %

10.0 %


12.0 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments




Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses

Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$   20,775

$      26,911

$      8,099

$      4,822

$   (12,678)

$       47,929

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes





(2,578)

(2,578)

Provision for Income Taxes

7,591

9,490

3,303

1,905

(3,423)

$       18,866

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

28,366

36,401

11,402

6,727

(13,523)

69,373













Depreciation and Amortization

8,747

1,695

6,577

5,194

702

22,915

Interest Expense

3,712

1,485

9,376

1,116

(611)

15,078

EBITDA

40,825

39,581

27,355

13,037

(13,432)

107,366













Restructuring Expenses

510

72


32


614

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



2



2

Special Items

510

72

2

32


616













EBITDA without Special Items

$   41,335

$      39,653

$     27,357

$    13,069

$   (13,432)

$      107,982

% of GAAP Net Sales

10.4 %

16.9 %

16.2 %

8.5 %


11.3 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales

10.0 %

16.4 %

16.2 %

8.4 %


11.0 %















Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

Corporate
Unallocated
Expenses

Consolidated

EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$   24,585

$      20,276

$     1,534

$      5,281

$   (13,398)

$       38,278

Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes





(2,197)

(2,197)

Provision for Income Taxes

7,910

7,274

968

2,138

(3,400)

14,890

GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

32,495

27,550

2,502

7,419

(14,601)

55,365













Depreciation and Amortization

7,739

1,562

6,312

4,927

652

21,192

Interest Expense

2,553

1,301

11,133

1,002

67

16,056

EBITDA

42,787

30,413

19,947

13,348

(13,882)

92,613













Restructuring Expenses

1,005

189


59

2

1,255

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



7,833


214

8,047

Special Items

$    1,005

$          189

$     7,833

$         59

$       216

$        9,302













EBITDA without Special Items

$   43,792

$     30,602

$    27,780

$     13,407

$   (13,666)

$      101,915

% of GAAP Net Sales

11.1 %

13.9 %

17.7 %

9.8 %


11.2 %

% of Non-GAAP Net Sales

11.1 %

13.9 %

17.7 %

9.8 %


11.2 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income Statement Measures by Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle
Control

Temperature Control

Nissens Automotive

Engineered Solutions

Unallocated Corporate  Expenses

Consolidated

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

Consolidated

GAAP Gross Profit

$  60,396

$  50,048

$  40,213

$  13,962

$       —

$ 164,619

$  60,648

$  42,363

$  35,189

$  12,689

$       —

$ 150,889

Acquisition & Integration Expenses









1,626



1,626

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$ 60,396

$ 50,048

$ 40,213

$ 13,962

$       —

$ 164,619

$ 60,648

$ 42,363

$ 36,815

$ 12,689

$       —

$ 152,515

























GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales

33.0 %

34.6 %

42.5 %

17.4 %


32.8 %

30.1 %

32.2 %

38.9 %

18.1 %


30.6 %

Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

30.4 %

32.9 %

42.4 %

17.0 %


31.3 %

30.1 %

32.2 %

40.7 %

18.1 %


30.9 %

























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$  47,934

$  24,161

$  24,386

$   9,104

$     7,938

$ 113,523

$  43,564

$  22,840

$  25,181

$   8,718

$     7,217

$ 107,520

Acquisition & Integration Expenses









(1,196)


(78)

(1,274)

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 47,934

$ 24,161

$ 24,386

$   9,104

$    7,938

$ 113,523

$ 43,564

$ 22,840

$ 23,985

$   8,718

$    7,139

$ 106,246

























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales

26.2 %

16.7 %

25.8 %

11.4 %


22.6 %

21.6 %

17.4 %

27.8 %

12.4 %


21.8 %

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

24.1 %

15.9 %

25.7 %

11.1 %


21.6 %

21.6 %

17.4 %

26.5 %

12.4 %


21.5 %

























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$  12,227

$  25,868

$  15,827

$   4,859

$    (7,937)

$  50,844

$  16,540

$  19,536

$  10,034

$   3,954

$    (7,228)

$  42,836

Restructuring Expenses

238

2


8


248

479

53


39

11

582

Acquisition & Integration Expenses









2,822


78

2,900

Other (Income) Expense, Net

(3)

17


(10)


4

65

(66)

(26)

(22)


(49)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 12,462

$ 25,887

$ 15,827

$   4,857

$   (7,937)

$ 51,096

$ 17,084

$ 19,523

$ 12,830

$   3,971

$   (7,139)

$ 46,269

























GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales

6.7 %

17.9 %

16.7 %

6.1 %


10.1 %

8.2 %

14.9 %

11.1 %

5.6 %


8.7 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

6.3 %

17.0 %

16.7 %

5.9 %


9.7 %

8.5 %

14.9 %

14.2 %

5.7 %


9.4 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income Statement Measures by Segment



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

Unallocated
Corporate 
Expenses

Consolidated

Vehicle
Control

Temperature
Control

Nissens
Automotive

Engineered
Solutions

Unallocated
Corporate
Expenses

Consolidated

GAAP Gross Profit

$ 128,561

$  78,700

$  72,284

$  24,247

$       —

$ 303,792

$ 122,809

$  69,961

$  58,443

$  24,398

$       —

$ 275,611

Acquisition & Integration Expenses









6,210



6,210

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$ 128,561

$ 78,700

$ 72,284

$ 24,247

$       —

$ 303,792

$ 122,809

$ 69,961

$ 64,653

$ 24,398

$       —

$ 281,821

























GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales

32.4 %

33.6 %

42.8 %

15.7 %


31.9 %

31.2 %

31.8 %

37.3 %

17.9 %


30.4 %

Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

31.2 %

32.6 %

42.7 %

15.5 %


31.1 %

31.2 %

31.8 %

41.3 %

17.9 %


31.1 %

























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$  95,896

$  42,219

$  48,584

$  17,660

$   13,997

$ 218,360

$  87,399

$  42,663

$  45,862

$  17,232

$   14,209

$ 207,365

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



2



2



(1,623)


(214)

(1,837)

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 95,896

$ 42,219

$ 48,586

$ 17,660

$   13,997

$ 218,358

$ 87,399

$ 42,663

$ 44,239

$ 17,232

$   13,995

$ 205,528

























GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales

24.2 %

18.0 %

28.7 %

11.4 %


22.9 %

22.2 %

19.4 %

29.3 %

12.6 %


22.9 %

Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

23.3 %

17.5 %

28.7 %

11.3 %


22.3 %

22.2 %

19.4 %

28.2 %

12.6 %


22.7 %

























GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$  31,839

$  36,712

$  23,701

$   6,682

$  (13,997)

$  84,937

$  34,322

$  27,436

$  12,621

$   7,130

$  (14,211)

$  67,298

Restructuring Expenses

510

72


32


614

1,005

189


59

2

1,255

Acquisition & Integration Expenses



2



2



7,833


214

8,047

Other (Income) Expense, Net

316

(303)

(5)

(127)


(119)

83

(327)

(40)

(23)


(307)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 32,665

$ 36,481

$ 23,698

$   6,587

$  (13,997)

$ 85,434

$ 35,410

$ 27,298

$ 20,414

$   7,166

$  (13,995)

$ 76,293

























GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales

8.0 %

15.7 %

14.0 %

4.3 %


8.9 %

8.7 %

12.5 %

8.1 %

5.2 %


7.4 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

7.9 %

15.1 %

14.0 %

4.2 %


8.7 %

9.0 %

12.4 %

13.0 %

5.3 %


8.4 %

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

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