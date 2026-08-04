Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2026 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Second quarter net sales of $501.6 million with adjusted net sales up 6.7% to $526.7 million

Second quarter diluted earnings per share of $1.39 with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.40 up 8.6%

Year-to-date 2026 operating cash flow improved $64.2 million; Net debt leverage declined to 2.5x

Reaffirming full-year guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth and adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% - 12%

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $501.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $526.7 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $493.9 million during the same quarter in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.8 million or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.3 million or $1.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2026 were $31.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $28.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2025.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $952.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025. Consolidated adjusted net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $977.9 million, compared to consolidated adjusted net sales of $907.2 million during the comparable period in 2025. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $50.1 million or $2.20 per diluted share, compared to $40.0 million or $1.79 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2025. Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $50.5 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $46.9 million or $2.10 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "Overall we were pleased with our second quarter. Adjusted net sales for the quarter, excluding the impact of accounting treatment for tariff refunds received in the quarter, increased 6.7% with three of our four operating segments showing strong gains, while adjusted EBITDA increased to a record-setting $63.5 million."

Second Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

Vehicle Control adjusted net sales decreased 1.6% in the second quarter, largely due to timing of customer orders as we come off of a very strong first quarter. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 4.7% for the segment. Our wire sets category was down significantly, making up the majority of the segment shortfall, reflecting a combination of slow secular decline and customers right-sizing their inventories accordingly. Customer POS for the segment continued to be positive throughout the quarter, demonstrating ongoing demand for our non-discretionary offering.

We were pleased to consummate our joint venture with Techstrong in the quarter, as previously announced. This will strengthen our Vehicle Control operations by expanding our breadth of manufacturing, further diversifying our global supply chain, and creating a long-term cost-effective operation on which to build. We welcome them to the SMP family.

Temperature Control adjusted net sales increased 15.7%, as the timing of our preseason orders fell more heavily into our second quarter this year, driving strong results despite the cooler, wetter weather in May. Year-to-date adjusted net sales are up 9.6%. Ultimately this seasonal segment's full-year performance will be determined by the length and intensity of the selling season and as we enter our third quarter weather trends appear to be favorable for sales in many of our markets, however we are up against a strong comparison in the second half of the year.

Nissens

Nissens adjusted net sales increased 4.8% to $94.9 million, driven by a combination of 2.3% sales growth in local currency as well as a stronger currency conversion. Year-to-date we are up 8.0% for the segment. We are pleased with the gains in our engine efficiency product categories, and as we head into the third quarter, record temperatures across Europe bode well for our air conditioning products. Further, we are encouraged by the early results seen in our recently launched product categories and view these products as steady contributors to growth in future years.

Engineered Solutions

Adjusted net sales in the Engineered Solutions segment showed strong growth of 16.8% over last year's soft second quarter as demand continues to recover. Sales growth improvement was seen across all end-markets, and we are pleased to see the segment demand stabilize. We expect this to continue, though the comparison will get tougher in the second half of the year.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $63.5 million, up from $59.1 million last year, driven by solid performance across our Temperature Control, Nissens and Engineered Solutions segments. Vehicle Control EBITDA was negatively impacted by increased distribution and associated expenses related to our Shawnee, Kansas distribution center transition.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $510.2 million, down from $599.4 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting debt paydown as we move into our seasonally stronger cash-generating quarters. Importantly, we reduced our inventory to $684.2 million from $727.9 million at December 31, 2025. Our net debt leverage decreased to 2.5x from 3.0x in the first quarter of 2026, and we continue to target reducing net debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance Update

Our outlook for the full year of 2026 reaffirms our expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and an ongoing recovery in Engineered Solutions, offset by a lapping of both tariff pricing and the benefits of stronger currency conversion.

Further, we reaffirm our expectation that adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11% -12%. Note that our guidance excludes the impact of ongoing changes in the tariff landscape, any significant inflationary impact from the conflict in the Middle East, or increase in interest rates impacting our customers' supply chain financing programs. We intend to address these pressures with our usual combination of cost savings and pricing programs.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 33 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2026 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2026.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "As we head into the second half of the year, we are encouraged by the performance across all our segments. The resiliency of the aftermarket in both North America and Europe remains intact, evidenced by strong demand for our non-discretionary products, and we are pleased with the ongoing momentum in our Engineered Solutions business. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q2'26 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP2Q2026. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-723-0389 (domestic) or 402-220-2647 (international).

Forward-Looking Statements

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Use and Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance and balance sheet health. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and net debt leverage, a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP Measure Definition Adjusted consolidated net sales and adjusted segment net sales Represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding adjustment for accounting for International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") tariff refunds received from the United States Treasury which we estimate may be passed through to our customers. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to SMP and related non-GAAP income statement items and related percentage of net sales and adjusted net sales Represents earnings from continuing operations attributable to SMP (a GAAP measure) and related income statement items, such as gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, operating income (GAAP measures), adjusted to exclude restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration expenses, other income (expense), net, and related tax effects. Net debt and net debt leverage Represents the current portion of revolving credit facility, current portion of term loan and other debt and long-term debt (GAAP measures) less cash (a GAAP measure) divided by EBITDA without special items, as defined below. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA without special items and related margin percentage Represents net earnings (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding depreciation, amortization, and interest expense adjusted or without special items defined as acquisition & integration expenses and expenses related to customer program wind down. EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin divided by GAAP net sales or adjusted consolidated net sales or adjusted segment net sales. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) 2026

2025 2026

2025 Net sales $ 501,599

$ 493,853 $ 952,765

$ 907,232 Cost of sales 336,980

342,964 648,973

631,621 Gross profit 164,619

150,889 303,792

275,611 Selling, general and administrative expenses 113,523

107,520 218,360

207,365 Restructuring expenses 248

582 614

1,255 Other income (expense), net (4)

49 119

307 Operating income 50,844

42,836 84,937

67,298 Other non-operating income (loss), net 793

1,875 (486)

4,123 Interest expense 7,560

8,295 15,078

16,056 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 44,077

36,416 69,373

55,365 Provision for income taxes 12,040

9,821 18,866

14,890 Earnings from continuing operations 32,037

26,595 50,507

40,475 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,393)

(1,058) (2,578)

(2,197) Net earnings 30,644

25,537 47,929

38,278 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 276

295 425

470 Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 30,368

$ 25,242 $ 47,504

$ 37,808













Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP











Continuing operations $ 31,761

$ 26,300 $ 50,082

$ 40,005 Discontinued operations (1,393)

(1,058) (2,578)

(2,197) Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 30,368

$ 25,242 $ 47,504

$ 37,808













Per common share data











Basic:











Continuing operations $ 1.42

$ 1.20 $ 2.25

$ 1.82 Discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.05) (0.11)

(0.10) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 1.36

$ 1.15 $ 2.14

$ 1.72













Diluted:











Continuing operations $ 1.39

$ 1.17 $ 2.20

$ 1.79 Discontinued operations (0.06)

(0.04) (0.12)

(0.10) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 1.33

$ 1.13 $ 2.08

$ 1.69













Dividend declared per common share $ 0.33

$ 0.31 $ 0.66

$ 0.62













Weighted average number of common shares, basic 22,291,768

21,984,492 22,229,731

21,935,921 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 22,864,089

22,423,208 22,806,413

22,359,693

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

December 31,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash $ 78,629

$ 58,792

$ 72,031 Accounts receivable, less allowances for discounts and expected credit losses of

$10,539 for 2026 and $7,777 and $10,043 for June and December 2025, respectively 358,378

327,270

232,020 Inventories 684,166

657,161

727,922 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,087

21,841

18,477 Total current assets 1,142,260

1,065,064

1,050,450











Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $304,925 for 2026

and $287,624 and $300,283 for June and December 2025, respectively 187,003

183,508

188,562 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,857

111,731

105,178 Goodwill 252,603

256,266

256,159 Customer relationships intangibles, net 198,889

221,024

212,056 Other intangibles, net 96,083

99,326

99,102 Deferred income taxes 24,034

15,545

25,384 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 27,315

23,495

26,310 Other assets 34,626

31,389

32,040 Total assets $ 2,060,670

$ 2,007,348

$ 1,995,241 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Current portion of revolving credit facility $ 34,579

$ 10,000

$ 30,000 Current portion of term loan and other debt 20,048

20,818

21,988 Accounts payable 182,298

171,356

169,089 Sundry payables and accrued expenses 103,791

100,187

92,054 Accrued customer returns 74,931

75,207

49,554 Accrued rebates 115,712

76,274

84,494 Payroll and commissions 38,797

38,573

46,135 Total current liabilities 570,156

492,415

493,314











Long-term debt 534,200

605,811

566,727 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 87,248

99,770

93,381 Accrued asbestos liabilities 104,285

30,527

112,625 Other accrued liabilities 32,448

75,366

30,932 Total liabilities 1,328,337

1,303,889

1,296,979 Commitments and contingencies









Stockholders' equity:









Common stock – par value $2.00 per share (Authorized – 30,000,000 shares; issued 23,936,036 shares) 47,872

47,872

47,872 Capital in excess of par value 100,965

101,036

99,005 Retained earnings 622,284

599,601

589,448 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,569

16,825

17,857 Treasury stock – at cost (1,598,589 shares in 2026 and 1,948,363 and 1,790,097 shares

in June and December 2025, respectively) (62,965)

(76,715)

(70,483) Total SMP stockholders' equity 717,725

688,619

683,699 Noncontrolling interest 14,608

14,840

14,563 Total stockholders' equity 732,333

703,459

698,262 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,060,670

$ 2,007,348

$ 1,995,241

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net earnings $ 47,929

$ 38,278 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 22,915

21,192 Amortization of deferred financing cost 549

637 Increase to allowance for expected credit losses 113

2,041 Increase to inventory reserves 2,164

3,907 Equity income from joint ventures (1,809)

(2,139) Employee stock ownership plan allocation 1,644

1,350 Stock-based compensation 6,474

3,301 Decrease in deferred income taxes 421

504 Loss on discontinued operations, net of tax 2,578

2,197 Change in assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (129,028)

(108,180) Decrease (increase) in inventories 37,755

(3,217) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (493)

5,816 Increase in accounts payable 13,385

17,068 Increase in sundry payables and accrued expenses 62,616

15,863 Net change in other assets and liabilities (8,947)

(4,521) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 58,266

(5,903)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (14,949)

(19,295) Other investing activities 420

2,972 Net cash used in investing activities (14,529)

(16,323)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments of term loans (8,142)

(7,821) Net (repayments) borrowings under revolving credit facilities (11,278)

52,668 Net (repayments) borrowings of other debt and lease obligations (4,623)

1,021 Purchase of treasury stock (283)

— Increase in overdraft balances 163

348 Dividends paid (14,668)

(13,592) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (624)

— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (39,455)

32,624 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,316

3,968 Net increase in cash 6,598

14,366 CASH at beginning of period 72,031

44,426 CASH at end of period $ 78,629

$ 58,792

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment





Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 (In thousands, unaudited) GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted Net Sales

GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted Net Sales Vehicle Control





















Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 121,488









$ 128,233







Electrical and Safety 47,573









56,828







Wire Sets and Other 13,851









16,638







Total Vehicle Control 182,912

15,651

198,563

201,699

—

201,699























Temperature Control





















AC System Components 119,294









104,777







Other Thermal Components 25,454









26,588







Total Temperature Control 144,748

7,227

151,975

131,365

—

131,365























Nissens Automotive





















Air Conditioning 39,329









40,441







Engine Cooling 36,271









35,082







Engine Efficiency 19,075









15,014







Total Nissens Automotive 94,675

239

94,914

90,537

—

90,537























Engineered Solutions





















Light Vehicle 24,675









21,780







Commercial Vehicle 21,537









21,836







Construction/Agriculture 11,016









9,584







All Other 22,814









17,052







Total Engineered Solutions 80,042

2,006

82,048

70,252

—

70,252























Intersegment sales (778)

—

(778)

—

—

—























Total $ 501,599

$ 25,123

$ 526,722

$ 493,853

$ —

$ 493,853

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Sales by Segment





Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 (In thousands, unaudited) GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted Net Sales

GAAP Net

Sales

IEEPA

Tariff

Adjustment

Adjusted Net Sales Vehicle Control





















Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 262,575









$ 246,599







Electrical and Safety 105,439









115,147







Wire Sets and Other 28,737









32,295







Total Vehicle Control 396,751

15,651

412,402

394,041

—

394,041























Temperature Control





















AC System Components 184,492









171,968







Other Thermal Components 49,760









48,280







Total Temperature Control 234,252

7,227

241,479

220,248

—

220,248























Nissens Automotive





















Air Conditioning 65,602









67,607







Engine Cooling 67,722









62,855







Engine Efficiency 35,718









26,257







Total Nissens Automotive 169,042

239

169,281

156,719

—

156,719























Engineered Solutions





















Light Vehicle 47,595









43,184







Commercial Vehicle 44,445









40,441







Construction/Agriculture 20,520









18,992







All Other 41,794









33,607







Total Engineered Solutions 154,354

2,006

156,360

136,224

—

136,224























Intersegment sales (1,634)

—

(1,634)

—

—

—























Total $ 952,765

$ 25,123

$ 977,888

$ 907,232

$ —

$ 907,232

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures







Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, (Unaudited)

2026

2025

2026

2025 Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP















GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.39

$ 1.17

$ 2.20

$ 1.79 Restructuring Expenses

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.06 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

0.13

—

0.36 Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

—

(0.04)

—

(0.11) Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.40

$ 1.29

$ 2.23

$ 2.10





Last Twelve Months Ended

Year Ended



June 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except for net debt leverage ratio)

2026

2025

2025 Net Debt

Unaudited

Audited Current portion of revolving credit facility

$ 34,579

$ 10,000

$ 30,000 Current portion of term loan and other debt

20,048

20,818

21,988 Long-term debt

534,200

605,811

566,727 Total debt

588,827

636,629

618,715 Less: Cash

78,629

$ 58,792

72,031 Net debt

510,198

577,837

546,684













EBITDA without Special Items











GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 51,859

$ 40,357

$ 42,208 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes

(38,079)

(26,369)

(37,698) Provision for Income Taxes

34,593

24,824

30,617 GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

124,531

91,550

110,523













Depreciation and Amortization

45,571

37,986

43,848 Interest Expense

30,361

24,749

31,339 EBITDA

200,463

154,285

185,710













Restructuring Expenses

1,939

6,172

2,580 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

538

19,112

8,583 Customer Program Wind Down

4,067

—

4,067 Special Items

6,544

25,284

15,230













EBITDA without Special Items

$ 207,007

$ 179,569

$ 200,940













Net debt leverage ratio

2.5

3.2

2.7

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments







Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Nissens Automotive

Engineered Solutions

Corporate Unallocated Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 7,802

$ 19,288

$ 7,351

$ 3,437

$ (7,234)

$ 30,644 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes

—

—

—

—

(1,393)

(1,393) Provision for Income Taxes

2,687

6,720

2,690

1,353

(1,410)

$ 12,040 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

10,489

26,008

10,041

4,790

(7,251)

44,077

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,450

887

3,311

2,600

352

11,600 Interest Expense

1,848

747

4,729

549

(313)

7,560 EBITDA

16,787

27,642

18,081

7,939

(7,212)

63,237

























Restructuring Expenses

238

2

—

8

—

248 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

—

— Special Items

238

2

—

8

—

248

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 17,025

$ 27,644

$ 18,081

$ 7,947

$ (7,212)

$ 63,485 % of GAAP Net Sales

9.3 %

19.1 %

19.1 %

9.9 %





12.7 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

8.6 %

18.2 %

19.0 %

9.7 %





12.1 %





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Nissens Automotive

Engineered Solutions

Corporate

Unallocated

Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 11,578

$ 14,464

$ 3,352

$ 2,813

$ (6,670)

$ 25,537 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes

—

—

—

—

(1,058)

(1,058) Provision for Income Taxes

3,871

5,138

1,301

1,175

(1,664)

9,821 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

15,449

19,602

4,653

3,988

(7,276)

36,416

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,070

784

3,325

2,427

319

10,925 Interest Expense

1,546

762

5,513

543

(69)

8,295 EBITDA

21,065

21,148

13,491

6,958

(7,026)

55,636

























Restructuring Expenses

479

53

—

39

11

582 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

2,822

—

78

2,900 Special Items

479

53

2,822

39

89

3,482

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 21,544

$ 21,201

$ 16,313

$ 6,997

$ (6,937)

$ 59,118 % of GAAP Net Sales

10.7 %

16.1 %

18.0 %

10.0 %





12.0 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

10.7 %

16.1 %

18.0 %

10.0 %





12.0 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures by Segments







Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Corporate

Unallocated

Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 20,775

$ 26,911

$ 8,099

$ 4,822

$ (12,678)

$ 47,929 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes

—

—

—

—

(2,578)

(2,578) Provision for Income Taxes

7,591

9,490

3,303

1,905

(3,423)

$ 18,866 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

28,366

36,401

11,402

6,727

(13,523)

69,373

























Depreciation and Amortization

8,747

1,695

6,577

5,194

702

22,915 Interest Expense

3,712

1,485

9,376

1,116

(611)

15,078 EBITDA

40,825

39,581

27,355

13,037

(13,432)

107,366

























Restructuring Expenses

510

72

—

32

—

614 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

2

—

—

2 Special Items

510

72

2

32

—

616

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 41,335

$ 39,653

$ 27,357

$ 13,069

$ (13,432)

$ 107,982 % of GAAP Net Sales

10.4 %

16.9 %

16.2 %

8.5 %





11.3 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

10.0 %

16.4 %

16.2 %

8.4 %





11.0 %





























Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Corporate

Unallocated

Expenses

Consolidated EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Net Earnings (Loss)

$ 24,585

$ 20,276

$ 1,534

$ 5,281

$ (13,398)

$ 38,278 Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Income Taxes

—

—

—

—

(2,197)

(2,197) Provision for Income Taxes

7,910

7,274

968

2,138

(3,400)

14,890 GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

32,495

27,550

2,502

7,419

(14,601)

55,365

























Depreciation and Amortization

7,739

1,562

6,312

4,927

652

21,192 Interest Expense

2,553

1,301

11,133

1,002

67

16,056 EBITDA

42,787

30,413

19,947

13,348

(13,882)

92,613

























Restructuring Expenses

1,005

189

—

59

2

1,255 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

7,833

—

214

8,047 Special Items

$ 1,005

$ 189

$ 7,833

$ 59

$ 216

$ 9,302

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 43,792

$ 30,602

$ 27,780

$ 13,407

$ (13,666)

$ 101,915 % of GAAP Net Sales

11.1 %

13.9 %

17.7 %

9.8 %





11.2 % % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

11.1 %

13.9 %

17.7 %

9.8 %





11.2 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of Income Statement Measures by Segment







Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature Control

Nissens Automotive

Engineered Solutions

Unallocated Corporate Expenses

Consolidated

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses

Consolidated GAAP Gross Profit

$ 60,396

$ 50,048

$ 40,213

$ 13,962

$ —

$ 164,619

$ 60,648

$ 42,363

$ 35,189

$ 12,689

$ —

$ 150,889 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

1,626

—

—

1,626 Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$ 60,396

$ 50,048

$ 40,213

$ 13,962

$ —

$ 164,619

$ 60,648

$ 42,363

$ 36,815

$ 12,689

$ —

$ 152,515

















































GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales

33.0 %

34.6 %

42.5 %

17.4 %





32.8 %

30.1 %

32.2 %

38.9 %

18.1 %





30.6 % Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

30.4 %

32.9 %

42.4 %

17.0 %





31.3 %

30.1 %

32.2 %

40.7 %

18.1 %





30.9 %

















































GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 47,934

$ 24,161

$ 24,386

$ 9,104

$ 7,938

$ 113,523

$ 43,564

$ 22,840

$ 25,181

$ 8,718

$ 7,217

$ 107,520 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(1,196)

—

(78)

(1,274) Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 47,934

$ 24,161

$ 24,386

$ 9,104

$ 7,938

$ 113,523

$ 43,564

$ 22,840

$ 23,985

$ 8,718

$ 7,139

$ 106,246

















































GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales

26.2 %

16.7 %

25.8 %

11.4 %





22.6 %

21.6 %

17.4 %

27.8 %

12.4 %





21.8 % Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

24.1 %

15.9 %

25.7 %

11.1 %





21.6 %

21.6 %

17.4 %

26.5 %

12.4 %





21.5 %

















































GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 12,227

$ 25,868

$ 15,827

$ 4,859

$ (7,937)

$ 50,844

$ 16,540

$ 19,536

$ 10,034

$ 3,954

$ (7,228)

$ 42,836 Restructuring Expenses

238

2

—

8

—

248

479

53

—

39

11

582 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

2,822

—

78

2,900 Other (Income) Expense, Net

(3)

17

—

(10)

—

4

65

(66)

(26)

(22)

—

(49) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 12,462

$ 25,887

$ 15,827

$ 4,857

$ (7,937)

$ 51,096

$ 17,084

$ 19,523

$ 12,830

$ 3,971

$ (7,139)

$ 46,269

















































GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales

6.7 %

17.9 %

16.7 %

6.1 %





10.1 %

8.2 %

14.9 %

11.1 %

5.6 %





8.7 % Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

6.3 %

17.0 %

16.7 %

5.9 %





9.7 %

8.5 %

14.9 %

14.2 %

5.7 %





9.4 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of Income Statement Measures by Segment







Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses

Consolidated

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses

Consolidated GAAP Gross Profit

$ 128,561

$ 78,700

$ 72,284

$ 24,247

$ —

$ 303,792

$ 122,809

$ 69,961

$ 58,443

$ 24,398

$ —

$ 275,611 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

6,210

—

—

6,210 Non-GAAP Gross Profit

$ 128,561

$ 78,700

$ 72,284

$ 24,247

$ —

$ 303,792

$ 122,809

$ 69,961

$ 64,653

$ 24,398

$ —

$ 281,821

















































GAAP Gross Profit - % of GAAP Net Sales

32.4 %

33.6 %

42.8 %

15.7 %





31.9 %

31.2 %

31.8 %

37.3 %

17.9 %





30.4 % Non-GAAP Gross Profit - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

31.2 %

32.6 %

42.7 %

15.5 %





31.1 %

31.2 %

31.8 %

41.3 %

17.9 %





31.1 %

















































GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 95,896

$ 42,219

$ 48,584

$ 17,660

$ 13,997

$ 218,360

$ 87,399

$ 42,663

$ 45,862

$ 17,232

$ 14,209

$ 207,365 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

2

—

—

2

—

—

(1,623)

—

(214)

(1,837) Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

$ 95,896

$ 42,219

$ 48,586

$ 17,660

$ 13,997

$ 218,358

$ 87,399

$ 42,663

$ 44,239

$ 17,232

$ 13,995

$ 205,528

















































GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of GAAP Net Sales

24.2 %

18.0 %

28.7 %

11.4 %





22.9 %

22.2 %

19.4 %

29.3 %

12.6 %





22.9 % Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

23.3 %

17.5 %

28.7 %

11.3 %





22.3 %

22.2 %

19.4 %

28.2 %

12.6 %





22.7 %

















































GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 31,839

$ 36,712

$ 23,701

$ 6,682

$ (13,997)

$ 84,937

$ 34,322

$ 27,436

$ 12,621

$ 7,130

$ (14,211)

$ 67,298 Restructuring Expenses

510

72

—

32

—

614

1,005

189

—

59

2

1,255 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

2

—

—

2

—

—

7,833

—

214

8,047 Other (Income) Expense, Net

316

(303)

(5)

(127)

—

(119)

83

(327)

(40)

(23)

—

(307) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

$ 32,665

$ 36,481

$ 23,698

$ 6,587

$ (13,997)

$ 85,434

$ 35,410

$ 27,298

$ 20,414

$ 7,166

$ (13,995)

$ 76,293

















































GAAP Operating Income (Loss) - % of GAAP Net Sales

8.0 %

15.7 %

14.0 %

4.3 %





8.9 %

8.7 %

12.5 %

8.1 %

5.2 %





7.4 % Non-GAAP Operating Income - % of Non-GAAP Net Sales

7.9 %

15.1 %

14.0 %

4.2 %





8.7 %

9.0 %

12.4 %

13.0 %

5.3 %





8.4 %

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.