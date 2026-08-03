Standlee Launches Forage Foundation™ to Advance the Role of Forage in Equine Nutrition

New feeding approach reinforces the role of premium forage as the nutritional foundation of equine health, wellness, and performance.

KIMBERLY, Idaho, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standlee, a trusted leader in premium Western forage since 1981, today announced the launch of Forage Foundation, a new feeding approach built around one simple principle: forage is the nutritional foundation of every horse's diet.

Forage Foundation™ is a new feeding approach from Standlee® that helps horse owners simplify equine nutrition by reinforcing premium forage as the nutritional foundation of every horse's diet and providing trusted educational resources to support confident feeding decisions.

Rooted in Standlee's long-standing forage expertise, Forage Foundation reinforces the essential role premium forage plays in supporting digestive health, body condition, wellness, and performance. By combining practical feeding guidance with trusted nutrition education, the approach helps horse owners make more informed decisions and build balanced feeding programs with confidence.

"Forage Foundation represents what Standlee has known for more than four decades: forage is the nutritional foundation of every horse's diet. Our goal is to simplify equine nutrition by helping horse owners better understand the role forage plays and providing the trusted knowledge and premium forage solutions they need to feed with confidence."

– Jessica Wright, Vice President of Marketing

As horse owners continue to seek trusted nutrition guidance, Standlee is supporting Forage Foundation through an ongoing educational initiative designed to make equine nutrition easier to understand and apply. Educational resources will explore topics including forage quality, digestive health, feeding consistency, seasonal nutrition, and practical feeding strategies that support horses across every life stage and activity level.

Since 1981, Standlee has been committed to growing, harvesting, and delivering premium Western forage and animal wellness products through a vertically integrated seed-to-feed process that helps ensure consistent quality from field to bale. That commitment has made Standlee a trusted partner for horse owners, retailers, veterinarians, nutrition professionals, and industry leaders across North America.

Forage Foundation builds on that legacy by providing a clear framework that reinforces the importance of premium forage while connecting horse owners with trusted nutrition resources and premium Western forage products that support healthy feeding programs.

"Forage is more than just part of the diet; it is the foundation of every strong feeding program. Through Forage Foundation, we're reinforcing the importance of building every horse's diet around quality forage because that's how their digestive system was designed to thrive."

– Scott Plew, President

Following its launch, the Forage Foundation educational initiative will continue to expand through articles, videos, expert insights, retailer resources, and digital content designed to help horse owners confidently apply practical nutrition principles in their everyday feeding programs.

To learn more about Forage Foundation™ and Standlee's premium Western forage products, visit https://www.standleeforage.com/forage-foundation/.

Logos and additional media assets are available at:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1hcjb6jl297jox4mgmqtl/AH0mTiHu_wP4fsqUsjwGc4Q?rlkey=2r785jzeja7w5qtuxtxfr8p9k&st=a2ffo43q&dl=0

About Standlee

Founded in 1981, Standlee is a family-owned leader in premium Western forage, dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of horses and livestock. Through its vertically integrated seed-to-feed production process and decades of forage expertise, Standlee delivers trusted forage, animal wellness, and nutrition solutions that help owners feed with confidence.

Contact Information:

Sarah Donahue

Associate Director of Integrated Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Standlee