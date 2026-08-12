Stanley Black & Decker Investing $1 Billion in the U.S. to Drive Innovation, Strengthen U.S. Manufacturing Footprint and Expand the Skilled Trades Workforce Essential to Building America's Infrastructure

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As U.S. infrastructure investment accelerates, the construction sector faces a critical challenge: deploying cutting-edge tools and technologies to boost productivity while closing a widening skilled trades gap, with nearly half a million new workers needed by 2027. Against this backdrop, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is investing $1 billion in the U.S. to advance innovation, develop next-generation tools and solutions, and increase access to training opportunities to expand the skilled trades workforce.

"Our U.S. investment strategy has multiple dimensions and goes far beyond expanding manufacturing - it's about igniting innovation, building world-class capabilities, and redefining the future of work in America," said Chris Nelson, Stanley Black & Decker's President and Chief Executive Officer. "By leaning into research and development and investing in the future of our U.S. operations, we are setting the benchmark for next-generation products and solutions. These investments will empower America's tradespeople to work safer, reach new levels of productivity, and rise to help solve the nation's toughest challenges. This is how we plan to lead America forward - by building, competing, and innovating."

Of the $1 billion Stanley Black & Decker plans to invest through 2028, approximately 50% will go to research and development to accelerate the creation of next-generation tools and breakthrough solutions for trades professionals. The other 50% will support capital expenditures and long-term investments to further strengthen its U.S. manufacturing footprint and support new product development. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker has committed to investing $60 million through its DEWALT Grow the Trades initiative through 2030 - of which $27 million has already been deployed - to expand training programs and open new pathways to rewarding careers in the skilled trades.

"By advancing technology, investing in U.S. manufacturing and expanding training to skilled trades Stanley Black & Decker is helping to build a stronger workforce and a more resilient future for communities across the nation," said Nelson.

Jay Timmons, President and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers, underscored the far-reaching impact of Stanley Black & Decker's investment in the United States. "For more than 180 years, Stanley Black & Decker has helped define what it means to make things in America - innovating, investing and creating opportunities for manufacturing workers and the communities they serve. Their commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing and empowering America's manufacturers exemplifies the leadership our nation needs. These investments not only reinforce our industrial foundation - they open doors to new economic opportunities and secure a brighter future for communities across the country. This is the kind of vision that propels our industry forward."

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 41,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are made in this press release, including statements concerning Stanley Black & Decker's investment, innovation and philanthropy initiatives and anticipated benefits from such initiatives. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," "expect," "project," "estimate," "predict," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "target," "is likely," "will," "can," "may" or "would" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions elsewhere in this press release. All forward-looking statements are subject to a number of important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, Stanley Black & Decker's ability to successfully implement its investment strategy, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions and other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's risk factors and cautionary statements contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.