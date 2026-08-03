STANLEY® Launches ALL BUILD. NO BULL., a Bold New Campaign Championing the Pros Who Keep It Real

Global campaign celebrates the real standards, real work and real pride behind every job

Campaign introduces Stan as the voice of the campaign; a sharp-witted talking toolbox who calls out jobsite nonsense with humor and honesty

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STANLEY, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and global leader in tools, today reintroduced itself through a bold new positioning, ALL BUILD. NO BULL., launching strong with an overhauled product portfolio and a global campaign that speaks to professionals in small business construction. Rooted in the experiences of residential pros, the campaign cuts through the noise, exaggeration and jobsite nonsense that stand in the way of getting the job done right—championing the pride, independence and reputation earned through honest work, and reinforcing STANLEY's commitment to equipping pros with the tools and confidence to build it.

Rooted in the experiences of residential pros, STANLEY's ALL BUILD. NO BULL. campaign takes aim at the noise, exaggeration and jobsite nonsense that stand in the way of getting the job done right. Speed Speed

"The people who rely on STANLEY every day know the difference between noise and substance," said Guilhaume Bonafe, Brand President of STANLEY. "The new campaign sets the clear direction we are taking as a brand in everything we do: direct, confident and grounded in the realities of the job."

Introducing Stan, the Talking No-Nonsense Toolbox

At the center of the campaign is a sharp-witted talking toolbox who has been around enough jobsites to know exactly what it means to be ALL BUILD. NO BULL. Across a series of 10 ad spots, the toolbox calls out the marketing hype, overcomplicated features, and category nonsense that don't serve the pro. This character gives the campaign a voice with personality and makes a clear point: small business pros do not need more hype. They need tools that let them get more jobs done solo. At launch, the toolbox, Stan, shared: "If it sounds like bull, it usually is. Now let's get back to work."

That idea runs straight through the new STANLEY platform. ALL BUILD. NO BULL. is more than a tagline, it's the standard the brand stands behind.

"Residential pros—especially the youngest among them—are savvy enough to be skeptical and quickly tune out anything that feels like empty talk or posturing," said Tim Buszka, Senior Director, Global Brand Marketing for STANLEY. "We're showing up and making a promise other tool brands won't, and capturing attention using a sense of humor that was born on the jobsite. When STANLEY unapologetically calls out the same bull they deal with in the field every day, we show that we've understood the job from day one—and prove it through the performance of every STANLEY tool."

The campaign execution is designed for digital, social and retail media with in-store promotions planned in partnership with select retailers. The campaign will run across markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting in August.

All Build from Day One

The all-work mentality has been part of STANLEY's DNA from the start. When the brand was founded in 1843, Founder Frederick Stanley saw the need for a brand that made tools shaped by the work, and workers themselves. He developed tools built to stand up to pressure, solve practical problems and help one person do more on their own.

From the No. 99 Utility Knife to the first steel tape measure to innovations like the TradeLift™, STANLEY has stayed focused on what real jobs demand. More than 180 years later, that belief still holds. Professionals build their reputations the same way STANLEY built its own: through good work, hard-won skill and problems solved. There is no room for shortcuts. No room for tools that look the part but do not hold up. And no room for bull.

To learn more about ALL BUILD. NO BULL., visit bit.ly/AllBuildNoBull, and look for the campaign across social and in retailers where STANLEY is sold.

To learn more about STANLEY, visit www.stanleytools.com.

About STANLEY

STANLEY has set the precedent for quality tools for professionals around the globe for more than 175 years. With a legacy of precision, reliability and durability, STANLEY continues to drive the industry forward with innovative solutions in hand tools, power tools, storage and accessories. For more information, visit www.stanleytools.com or follow STANLEY on Facebook and Instagram.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 41,000 employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Rooted in the experiences of residential pros, the campaign cuts through the noise, exaggeration and jobsite nonsense that stand in the way of getting the job done right—championing the pride, independence and reputation earned through honest work, and reinforcing STANLEY's commitment to equipping pros with the tools and confidence to build it.

SOURCE STANLEY