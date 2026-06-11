Star51 Capital Announces First Close of Medtech Venture Fund

Operator-led ecosystem fund is anchored by leading healthcare organizations at the intersection of Medtech and AI

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Star51 Capital, a venture capital investment platform designed to bridge the gap between innovation and acquisition, today announced the first close of its inaugural fund. The fund's first closing was led by Abbott and Mayo Clinic, with strong participation from senior Medtech executives, physicians, and life science professionals alongside significant commitment from the fund's general and operating partners.

Star51 invests in early and growth-stage companies spanning interventional therapies, diagnostics, monitoring, and the digitalization of healthcare. Star51 Capital sources opportunities from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Star51 Capital is led by Founding Managing Partners Adam Rosenwach and Tal Wenderow. Rosenwach held senior operating and finance roles across Medtech incubators and high-growth startups, including Coridea and Deerfield Catalyst. Wenderow founded Corindus Vascular Robotics, steered its $1.1 billion acquisition by Siemens Healthineers, and subsequently served as a Venture Partner for a global Medtech strategic.

The fund's leadership team also includes Operating Partners Raymond W. Cohen, who engineered over $5 billion in exit value as CEO and Chairman of multiple Medtech companies; Scott Pantel, Founder and CEO of LSI; and Joe Mullings, Chairman and CEO of The Mullings Group Companies. Together, the team brings decades of experience founding, operating, and exiting Medtech companies, providing hands-on guidance to portfolio companies at every stage of growth. Scott Pantel provides unparalleled access to the global Medtech ecosystem, including deal flow, strategic acquirer relationships, and proprietary market intelligence built through decades of convening industry leaders and investors worldwide. Joe Mullings and The Mullings Group contribute the industry's leading executive search capabilities alongside Dragonfly, a Medtech marketing platform that helps portfolio companies build brand visibility and commercial momentum. Collectively, these resources give Star51 a differentiated ability to identify high-potential opportunities and support portfolio companies in reaching key inflection milestones.

"Medtech is at an inflection point. Technology advancements and AI are reshaping how devices are designed, delivered, and personalized. That transformation is happening now," said Tal Wenderow, Founding Managing Partner of Star51 Capital. "The companies that will help define the next era of Medtech are being built today. We believe that the time to support them with capital and the right operational expertise is now."

Star51 is structured as an 'ecosystem fund,' combining strategic capital with deep operator networks to accelerate portfolio companies through critical inflection milestones, from clinical validation to regulatory clearance, and supporting their progression toward scale and broader clinical adoption. To achieve this, the fund has assembled a strong group of domain experts, venture partners, and medtech executives who have invested their own capital as limited partners, aligning their financial interests directly with portfolio outcomes. Spanning clinical, commercial, regulatory, and intellectual property disciplines, these experienced operators bring hands-on guidance to portfolio companies, helping bring products to market that enhance patient care and deliver value across the healthcare system.

Adam Rosenwach, Founding Managing Partner of Star51 Capital, said, "Star51 is not a traditional venture fund. It's an ecosystem built by operators, for operators. What sets Star51 apart is the caliber of our ecosystem: leading strategic investors, operating partners who have built and scaled category-defining companies, and a network that gives founders the clinical insight, commercial access, and strategic relationships they need to grow and scale."

About Star51 Capital

Star51 Capital is a venture investment platform bridging the gap between innovation and acquisition. The fund invests at the convergence of Medtech and AI and leverages its proprietary internal AI platform, StarVision™, alongside its network of domain experts and venture partners across clinical, commercial, regulatory, and intellectual property disciplines. Founded by operators and managed by a team that has built, scaled, and exited medtech companies, Star51 is designed to support portfolio companies in reaching key milestones that enable growth, scale, and generate competitive returns with meaningful clinical impact.

For more information, visit star51capital.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Star51 Capital