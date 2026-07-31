StarknightMT Marks 9 Years: Built Alongside Real UTV Riders

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For nine years, StarknightMT has worked alongside UTV and ATV riders to develop practical accessories for the trail, farm and jobsite. To celebrate this milestone, StarknightMT is launching a monthlong 9th anniversary celebration throughout August, featuring sitewide savings, rotating category offers and limited-time deals on select off-road accessories.

Built Alongside Real Riders

The StarknightMT story was shaped by a simple conversation at the 2016 SEMA Show. After meeting a rider who continued using a damaged rear windshield because replacement options were too expensive, the founders saw an opportunity to make dependable UTV accessories more accessible.

Since 2017, StarknightMT has developed vehicle-specific products based on rider feedback and everyday off-road needs.

From windshields and storage solutions to seat covers, mirrors, dirt bike gear, soft cab enclosures and beyond, each product is designed to help riders get more from their machines.

9th Anniversary Offers

Throughout August, customers can enjoy sitewide savings of 12% to 18%, along with rotating weekly offers across select product categories.

A limited-time flash event will also run from Aug. 10–19, offering up to 30% off select UTV and ATV accessories.

Promotion terms, eligible products, exclusions and offer-combination rules are available on the anniversary campaign page.

Riders can easily shop by model for Polaris Ranger and RZR, Can-Am Defender & Maverick, Kawasaki Teryx & Mule, Honda Pioneer, and more.

Thank You for Nine Years

"Over the past nine years, rider feedback has helped us focus on practical fit, durability and accessible pricing," said Steven H., co-founder of StarknightMT. "This anniversary is our opportunity to thank the customers who have helped shape our products and our brand."

StarknightMT looks forward to continuing the journey with riders who rely on their machines for work, hunting and recreation.

Website: www.starknightmt.com

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SOURCE StarknightMT