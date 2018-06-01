State Education Testing Requirements Made EASY: AVID Releases the AE-55 Headset and Delivers on TELPAS Requirements

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AVID Products is excited to announce the release of the AE-55, a sleek new headset that raises the bar. Understanding how difficult it is to meet the many diverse testing requirements when choosing headsets, AVID has developed one that takes the worry out of the equation. The AE-55 delivers on the various state and TELPAS specifications and is designed for quality performance and comfort. Get an EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK by visiting BOOTH 1068 at the ISTE 2018 Conference June 24-27 in Chicago.

New testing headset that is raising the bar

At AVID, our commitment is to enhance the learning experience for students, while making it easier for educators and procurement professionals. The evolving testing requirements are an area where the AVID team felt a difference could be made. After learning of the challenges across school districts to meet the equipment requirements, our goal was to design the perfect headset solution. After much collaboration, product testing and using the Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System (TELPAS) as a baseline, we developed the AE-55. Available in two highlight colors (Orange and Blue) with a 3.5mm TRRS or USB 2.0 plug, the AE-55 offers such standard features as a 270-degree rotating noise-canceling microphone, adjustable ambidextrous design and much more.

Established in 1951, AVID Products is an employee-owned company in the heart of beautiful Middletown, Rhode Island, which borders scenic Newport. The AVID team shares a strong commitment to community with company core values consisting of Expertise, Collaboration, Empowerment and Ingenuity. AVID develops quality audio products for the minds of the future by keeping abreast of the evolving technologies in learning and classroom environments. Providing quality, innovation and value that enhances the learning experience is at the heart of our mission for educators and students.

Contact AVID toll-free for more details at 888.575.AVID or visit them online at AVIDProducts.com.

Sales Contact: Phyllis Kaplan, Director of Sales - Education, pkaplan@AVIDproducts.com

Media Contact: Emil Belisle, Director of Marketing Communications, ebelisle@AVIDproducts.com

Social Networks: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook

AVID Products | 72 Johnnycake Hill Road | Middletown, RI 02842 | 401.846.1300

Related Files

APPR053118AE55.pdf

Related Images

avid-ae-55.jpg

AVID AE-55

New testing headset that is raising the bar

avid-ae-55-features.jpg

AVID AE-55 Features

AE-55 has several features that deliver on various state and TELPAS equipment testing requirements.

avid-ae-55-in-use.jpg

AVID AE-55 In Use

Perfect for every classroom setting

Related Links

Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRROhzrhkKk

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/state-education-testing-requirements-made-easy-avid-releases-the-ae-55-headset-and-delivers-on-telpas-requirements-300658065.html

SOURCE AVID Products

Related Links

http://www.avidproducts.com

