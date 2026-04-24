Statement from Robin Hood

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 38 years, Robin Hood has been fighting poverty in New York City. We are grateful to all of our donors who invest in New Yorkers in need. Ken Griffin's decades of generosity to Robin Hood have helped transform the lives of countless New Yorkers. We are proud to count him among our most devoted supporters and deeply thankful for his commitment to our mission.

Contact: Kevin Thompson

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