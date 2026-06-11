STD Testing Stigma May Be Leaving Some Americans in the Dark About Their Health

PreGameSTDTesting.com directional survey finds over 1 in 3 Americans have delayed STD testing despite believing they may have been at risk

PHOENIX, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Concerns about stigma and privacy may be keeping some consumers from getting STD testing, even when they believe testing could be important for their health.

The survey of 250 U.S. adults found that 38.8% reported delaying or avoiding STD testing even when they believed they may have been at risk. The finding suggests that STD testing barriers may be tied not only to access or cost, but also to fear of judgment, billing privacy, and uncertainty around discussing testing with partners.

While most respondents said STD testing is a normal part of taking care of your health, many also reported concerns that may make testing feel socially or personally difficult. Those concerns included being judged by others, someone else seeing a bill or insurance record, and bringing up testing with a partner.

Key findings include:

38.8% said they had delayed or avoided STD testing even when they believed they may have been at risk.

35.2% said concerns about being judged had made them delay or avoid getting STD testing.

32.8% said they had delayed or avoided STD testing because they were concerned someone else might see a bill, insurance claim, or payment record for the test.

45.6% said they would be very or somewhat worried about being judged by others if they knew they were getting STD testing.

60% said concern about privacy would affect their decision to get STD testing a great deal or a fair amount.

38.4% said they had avoided asking a partner about STD testing because they were worried the conversation would feel awkward or accusatory.

82.8% said it was extremely or very important that a partner had been tested recently before becoming sexually active.

"STD testing is often treated like a simple yes-or-no health decision, but this survey suggests it can feel much more complicated for consumers," said Todd Joseph, spokesperson for PreGameSTDTesting.com. "Someone may know testing matters, but still hesitate because they are worried about being judged, about privacy, or about how to bring it up with a partner."

The survey also found a gap between how respondents view STD testing in principle and the concerns that may affect their behavior. About 66.8% said STD testing is a normal part of taking care of your health, yet over one-third reported that their fear of judgment had made them delay or avoid testing.

The results suggest that stigma may be one of the quieter barriers in the STD testing experience. Even when testing is available, consumers may still worry about who could find out, what others might assume, or whether asking about testing could make a partner feel accused.

STD testing is often discussed in practical terms, including cost, access, scheduling, and where to go. The survey points to another part of the consumer experience: privacy and social discomfort. Clearer information about confidentiality, billing, testing options, and when testing is recommended may help make the process feel more approachable for consumers.

Methodology: The survey was conducted through online polling among 250 U.S. adults and fielded on June 10, 2026. The results should be treated as directional consumer-attitude data, not clinical research. For a sample of 250 respondents, the approximate margin of error for topline estimates is plus or minus 6 percentage points.

About PreGameSTDTesting.com:

PreGameSTDTesting.com helps consumers discreetly compare lab testing options and access information online, including methods of self-payment to preserve privacy.

Media Contact:

Todd Joseph

PreGameSTDTesting.com

[email protected]

(877) 765-2629

SOURCE PreGameSTDTesting.com