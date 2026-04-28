Steele Honda Offers the Latest 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steele Honda near St. John's, NL, invites drivers to test drive the 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid and experience performance, capability and value firsthand.

Steele Honda near St. John’s, NL, welcomes drivers to get behind the wheel of the 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid and discover its impressive blend of performance, versatility, and value.

Residents of St. John's, NL, looking for a refined, fuel-efficient SUV now have an exciting opportunity, as the 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid is available at Steele Honda. Designed to deliver a perfect balance of style, efficiency and everyday practicality, this SUV stands out in the hybrid segment. Its smooth performance, modern technology and spacious interior make it ideal for families and commuters alike. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit Steele Honda to explore its features in person and schedule a test drive to experience its impressive capabilities firsthand.

The 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid showcases a sophisticated design paired with exceptional comfort. Its sleek exterior features bold lines, a striking front grille and modern LED lighting that enhance its road presence. Inside, the cabin is thoughtfully crafted with premium materials, offering supportive seating and generous legroom for all passengers. A panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and an intuitive infotainment system elevate the driving experience. Ample cargo space and flexible seating configurations make it a practical choice for both daily errands and weekend getaways.

Safety remains a top priority in the 2026 CR-V Hybrid, with a comprehensive suite of advanced features designed to protect occupants. The SUV is equipped with Honda Sensing® technologies, including Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure Mitigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Lane-Keeping Assist and traffic sign recognition further enhance driver awareness on the road. In addition, multiple airbags, a reinforced body structure, and a rearview camera system provide added confidence. These technologies work together to create a secure and reassuring driving environment for drivers and passengers alike.

Performance is another highlight of the 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid, delivering both power and efficiency. Its hybrid powertrain combines a responsive gasoline engine with an electric motor to provide smooth acceleration and excellent fuel economy. The SUV offers multiple drive modes, allowing drivers to tailor performance to varying road conditions. With refined handling and a quiet ride, the CR-V Hybrid delivers a comfortable, controlled driving experience, whether navigating city streets or cruising on highways.

Drivers seeking more details about the 2026 Honda CR-V Hybrid can connect with the knowledgeable team at Steele Honda. The dealership, located at 547 Kenmount Road in St. John's, NL A1B 4J8, welcomes visitors to explore the SUV up close and receive expert guidance. Individuals may also reach out by phone at 709-700-9911 to schedule appointments, ask questions or learn more about available options.

Media Contact: Dean Jacobs, 709-579-1999, [email protected]

SOURCE Steele Honda