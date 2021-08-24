Stella & Chewy's And Soccer Star Alex Morgan Team Up To Give Dogs The Best Day Ever On National Dog Day

Throughout the week leading up to National Dog Day on Aug. 26, Stella & Chewy's and Alex Morgan will be sharing tips and ideas for how pet parents can step out of their routine to spend a fun, intentional day with their pups. And, shelter dogs deserve love on National Dog Day, too, which is why Stella & Chewy's is donating proceeds from a limited-edition "I'd Rather Be With My Dog" hat and matching dog bandana apparel set, in partnership with dog merchandise brand Lucy & Co.

"I'm so excited to partner with Stella & Chewy's to give pet parents ideas for an awesome National Dog Day this year, and support shelter dogs in the process!" said Alex Morgan. "After being away from my dogs, Kona and Blue, I'm really looking forward to spending intentional time with them. We have some fun activities planned throughout the day, starting with a game of soccer and ending with a cozy evening on the couch."

Stella & Chewy's is ensuring dogs have the best doggone National Dog Day by:

Offering tips and ideas for pet parents to enjoy the day with their dogs, from creating a 'barkuterie' board to completing a sports obstacle course.

Extending love and support to shelter dogs through the purchase of Lucy & Co's limited-edition National Dog Day apparel. Proceeds will go toward the Journey Home Fund, Stella & Chewy's charitable program that supports non-profit organizations that place a focus on rescuing and rehoming senior cats and dogs.

Hosting a special giveaway where five lucky pet parents can win a "Best Day Ever" gift pack, including an Alex Morgan signed doggie soccer ball, an "I'd Rather Be With My Dog" hat and $50 gift card from Lucy & Co, and $100 worth of delicious food and treats from Stella & Chewy's. To enter, pet parents can follow Stella & Chewy's and Lucy & Co on Instagram (@stellaandchewys; @lucyand.co), like the National Dog Day giveaway post on 8/26 and comment on how they'll be making National Dog Day the best for their dog.

"Stella & Chewy's is all about going above and beyond to give your pet the absolute best," said Stella & Chewy's CEO Marc Hill. "This National Dog Day, we want dog parents to show their bond with their dogs loud and proud. Whether you have an adventure-filled day or reward your loyal companion with some Stella & Chewy's treats, our team is looking forward to seeing how you and your deserving pup decide to celebrate."

To learn more about Stella & Chewy's and how to celebrate National Dog Day, visit www.stellaandchewys.com/bestdayever or follow the company on Facebook or Instagram.

About Stella & Chewy's

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Stella & Chewy's strives to provide the highest quality natural pet food with an emphasis on nutrition, palatability, safety and convenience. The company's dog and cat products include frozen patties and morsels, freeze-dried dinners and meal mixers, baked kibble, stews, broths and treats. Stella & Chewy's proudly created Journey Home Fund; a charity that promotes adult and senior pet adoptions. For more information about the company, products and the nearest retailer, visit stellaandchewys.com or call 877-477-8977.

*Survey Methodology

Survey conducted by OnePoll for Stella & Chewy's from May 14-18, 2021 with a sample of 2,000 dog and cat owners.

