STELLA PARTON RETURNS TO RECORDING WITH NEW SINGLE "STAND BY ME"

First New Music in Seven Years Honors Profound Personal Loss and Carries a Message of Hope

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella Parton has returned to recording with "Stand By Me," her first new music in seven years — ending a silence born not from absence of artistry, but from profound personal grief.

In recent years, Parton endured devastating losses — three brothers and a niece, gone in succession. That grief, and the experience of continuing to show up for others while carrying it, is the emotional foundation of this recording.

Photo Credit: Attic Entertainment

She released the single on June 1st as a deliberate act of remembrance — honoring her late brother Floyd while marking the birthday of his twin sister, Freida. The song choice was equally intentional. In Parton's hands, "Stand By Me" is not simply a cover. It is a personal testament drawn from years of standing beside others through loss, illness, and hardship.

"I have mustered the focus to create some new music after seven years of grief and loss. I hope it will be a message to all of us to keep hope alive and to continue walking out our journey in life with some sense of purpose."

— Stella Parton

The release has reignited Parton's creative momentum. She is writing original material for the first time in years, with new music in development and touring plans under consideration.

"Stand By Me" is available now on all major streaming platforms: https://song.link/stellaparton_standbyme

About Stella Parton

Stella Parton is a singer, songwriter, actress, author, and advocate whose career spans decades across country, pop, gospel, and Americana. In recent years she has built a massive and rapidly growing social media following — driven almost entirely by her fearless willingness to speak out on politics when most artists won't. That unapologetic voice has attracted hundreds of thousands of new fans across platforms who found her through political commentary alone. Known for a powerful presence on and off the stage, she continues to reach and inspire audiences worldwide.

SOURCE Attic Entertainment