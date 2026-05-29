Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis" or the "Company") (NYSE: STLA) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN STELLANTIS N.V. (STLA), CLICK HERE BEFORE JUNE 8, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped or positioned to grow its adjusted operating income as forecasted; (2) the electrification market was either not truly growing as Defendants claimed or that Stellantis was not well positioned to capitalize upon it and convert the opportunity to growth; (3) Stellantis would ultimately be required to take on considerable charges to adjust its priority, focus, and overall execution in a shift away from BEV; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles