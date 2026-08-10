Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, in which we earned both U.S. GAAP net investment income and core net investment income of $0.26 per share and net realized income of $0.01 per share. During the quarter, we funded $18 million of investments and received $49 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $968 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that since we announced our Share Repurchase Program in March, we have repurchased 467,317 shares at an average price of $8.50 per share."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income $7.53 $0.26

$9.56 $0.34

$15.03 $0.52

$19.35 $0.69 Core net investment income(1) 7.56 0.26

9.99 0.35

15.42 0.53

20.28 0.72 Net realized loss on investments (7.24) (0.25)

(0.86) (0.03)

(6.49) (0.22)

(6.83) (0.24) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation — —

(0.02) —

— —

(0.05) — Total realized income(2) $0.29 $0.01

$8.68 $0.31

$8.54 $0.30

$12.47 $0.45 Distributions (9.80) (0.34)

(11.36) (0.40)

(19.64) (0.68)

(22.45) (0.80) Net unrealized change in appreciation on investments 15.90 0.55

1.44 0.05

9.35 0.32

2.63 0.09 Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation 0.02 —

0.03 —

(0.03) —

0.04 — Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $16.21 $0.56

$10.15 $0.36

$17.86 $0.62

$15.14 $0.54 Weighted average shares outstanding

28,869,028



28,412,849



28,907,925



28,009,969





(1) Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements. (2) Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)























As of

As of











June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025







Investments at fair value

$968.2

$1,007.6







Total assets

$982.1

$1,041.3







Net assets

$367.0

$371.2







Shares outstanding

28,672,911

28,947,254







Net asset value per share

$12.80

$12.82





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 New investments

$18.0

$22.8

$45.7

$78.2 Repayments of investments

(49.2)

(31.6)

(90.9)

(46.6) Net activity

($31.2)

($8.8)

($45.2)

$31.6





















As of

As of











June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025







Number of portfolio company investments

116

115







Number of debt investments

98

100

























Weighted average yield of debt and other

income producing investments (3)















Cash

7.9 %

8.5 %







Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.8 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %







Total

9.0 %

9.3 %

























Weighted average yield of total

investments(4)















Cash

7.4 %

7.9 %







PIK

0.7 %

0.5 %







Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %







Total

8.4 %

8.7 %









(3) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(4) The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.



Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $22.3 million and $25.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $14.8 million and $17.1 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.4 million and $4.3 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.2 million and $2.2 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.5 million and $8.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.0 million and $0.4 million and other expenses totaled $1.1 million and $1.0 million. The Company waived $0.0 million and $1.0 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, for net operating expenses of $14.8 million and $16.1 million, respectively.

Net investment income was $7.5 million and $9.6 million, or $0.26 and $0.34 per common share based on 28,869,028 and 28,412,849 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $7.6 million and $10.0 million, or $0.26 and $0.35 per share, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $15.9 million and $1.4 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized losses of ($7.2) million and ($0.9) million, respectively.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $16.2 million and $10.1 million, or $0.56 and $0.36 per common share, based on 28,869,028 and 28,412,849 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2026, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million.

As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $222.2 million and $236.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On March 3, 2026, the Company announced that its Board authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $20,0 million of its shares of common stock (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, the Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time, provided that the Company complies with the requirements under its Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Unless amended or extended by the Board, the Repurchase Program will expire on the earlier of March 2, 2027 or when $20.0 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 274,343 shares of its common stock under the Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of $2,447,682, including commissions, at a weighted average net repurchase price of $8.92 per share.

Distributions

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively ($9.8 million and $11.4 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2026:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

April 1, 2026

EH Real Estate Services, LLC*

Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and

property and casualty insurance brokerage services to home buyers

and sellers

$ 190,093

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

April 3, 2026

VeloSource Purchaser, LLC

Locum tenens staffing agency

$ 200,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 18,605

Equity Add-On Investment

April 13, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 1,256,415

Senior Secured – First Lien New Investment

April 13, 2026

Solomon AcquisitionCo, LLC

An innovative process automation and digital systems integrator

$ 4,196,557

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 186,807

Equity New Investment

April 27, 2026

OW RSG LLC

Manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and refrigeration systems

$ 4,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 324,074

Equity Add-On Investment

April 28, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 502,566

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

April 28, 2026

Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*

Manufacturer of flexible packaging

$ 330,250

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

June 1, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 736,152

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

June 26, 2026

Venbrook Buyer, LLC*

An independent insurance services broker

$ 352,052

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

June 29, 2026

Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy

services

$ 29,822

Convertible Promissory Note Add-On Investment

June 30, 2026

Valor Buyco LLC*

Provider of dispatched road services

$ 120,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

















*Existing portfolio company















The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Realized Gain

Instrument Type Full Repayment

April 17, 2026

Sales Benchmark Index, LLC

Provider of revenue growth

management consulting services for

private equity-owned and large

enterprise clients

$ 11,968,656

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 443,820

$ —

Revolver Commitment Full Realization













$ 486,925

$ (178,805)

Equity Full Repayment

April 24, 2026

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of equine competitions,

content, products, and services

$ 9,043,164

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 97,900

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 166,667

$ —

Revolver Commitment Full Repayment

April 30, 2026

Cerebro Buyer, LLC

Manufacturer of single-use

electrodes for medical procedures

$ 4,526,683

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 376,902

$ —

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Full Repayment

May 21, 2026

Premiere Digital Services, Inc.

Provider of digital media services

to the entertainment industry.

$ 12,038,926

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Repayment

June 30, 2026

Tilley Company

Distributor of specialty chemicals,

oils, and lubricants into the food &

beverage, lubricants, flavor and

fragrances, personal care, and other

chemicals end-markets

$ 44,110

$ —

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 13,043

$ —

Revolver Commitment

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2026

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 10, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

July 2, 2026

Blade Landscape Investments, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping services

$ 5,250

Equity New Investment

July 16, 2026

Emergent Software

Microsoft-centric data, AI, and cloud IT services

partner

$ 3,197,377

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 2,664,481

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 306,732

Equity New Investment

August 5, 2026

LJ Welding Automation Ltd.

Manufacturer of material handling

and welding automation systems

$ 7,693,688

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 303,470

Equity

















*Existing portfolio company













The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:

























Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

July 1, 2026

General LED OPCO, LLC

Provider of LED lighting systems and

modules

$ 4,500,000

Senior Secured – Second Lien Full Repayment

July 27, 2026

MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.

Lifestyle home décor brand

$ 86,331

Senior Secured – First Lien Full Repayment

July 30, 2026

U.S. Expediters, LLC

Reseller of CPAP machines and

accessories

$ 14,236,513

Senior Secured – First Lien

Credit Facility

The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of August 10, 2026 was $211.7 million.

SBA Licensing

On July 14, 2026, we received a license from the SBA for the SBIC III subsidiary, which allows us to contribute $125.0 million of equity and draw up to $250.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures, subject to the increased family of funds limit of $475.0 million across all of our SBIC subsidiaries and applicable SBA regulations and policies.

Distributions Declared

On July 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July 2026, August 2026, and September 2026 as follows:





















Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share July 16, 2026

July 31, 2026

August 14, 2026

$ 0.0833 July 16, 2026

August 31, 2026

September 15, 2026

$ 0.0833 July 16, 2026

September 30, 2026

October 15, 2026

$ 0.0833

Share Repurchase Program

Since June 30, 2026, we repurchased 192,974 shares of our common stock under the Repurchase Program at a weighted-average purchase price of $7.95 per share.

Conference Call Information

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.

For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 218557. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Tuesday, August 25, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 54324. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.

For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab. Stellus Capital Management, LLC was acquired by Ridgepost Capital, LLC on June 22, 2026. Ridgepost Capital, LLC's parent company, Ridgepost Capital, Inc., is a reporting company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Please reference Ridgepost Capital, Inc.'s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES





(unaudited)









June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

ASSETS













Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,691,986 and $33,603,521,

respectively)

$ 11,573,435

$ 14,953,132

Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $29,323,333 and

$4,806,660, respectively)



32,257,658



3,750,674

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$913,612,730 and $987,729,505, respectively)



924,415,324



988,919,589

Cash and cash equivalents



5,138,950



25,050,156

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



2,166,620



581,509

Interest receivable



5,973,539



6,375,996

Income tax receivable



—



1,385,387

Other receivables



66,430



85,000

Related party receivable



—



20

Deferred offering costs



75,000



—

Prepaid expenses



457,821



150,843

Total Assets

$ 982,124,777

$ 1,041,252,306

LIABILITIES













2030 Notes Payable

$ 122,897,963

$ 122,671,409

Credit Facility payable



219,221,522



233,167,360

SBA-guaranteed debentures



257,304,593



295,984,063

Dividends payable



3,248,641



3,858,669

Management fees payable



4,393,771



4,442,705

Income incentive fees payable



889,986



2,317,429

Interest payable



5,569,922



6,138,076

Unearned revenue



496,577



582,007

Administrative services payable



517,253



539,338

Income tax payable



56,518



—

Other accrued expenses and liabilities



570,085



372,294

Total Liabilities

$ 615,166,831

$ 670,073,350

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)













Net Assets

$ 366,957,946

$ 371,178,956

NET ASSETS













Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,672,911

and 28,947,254 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 28,673

$ 28,947

Paid-in capital



395,382,385



397,829,793

Total distributable loss



(28,453,112)



(26,679,784)

Net Assets

$ 366,957,946

$ 371,178,956

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 982,124,777

$ 1,041,252,306

Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 12.80

$ 12.82



STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the six months ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 INVESTMENT INCOME























From non-controlled, affiliated investments























Interest income

$ 1,016

$ —

$ 1,061

$ — Payment-in-kind interest income



559,310



—



631,610



— From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments























Interest income



19,864,060



23,134,800



39,811,025



46,285,437 Payment-in-kind interest income



1,159,038



1,519,405



3,392,735



2,495,884 Other income



719,448



1,042,397



1,759,375



1,866,939 Total Investment Income

$ 22,302,872

$ 25,696,602

$ 45,595,806

$ 50,648,260 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 4,393,770

$ 4,279,441

$ 8,786,127

$ 8,334,167 Valuation fees



44,995



38,507



211,114



196,396 Administrative services expenses



550,235



474,284



1,199,355



923,582 Income incentive fees



150,863



2,158,075



257,572



4,294,566 Professional fees



283,474



312,808



1,101,201



730,839 Directors' fees



84,250



93,250



213,500



204,500 Insurance expense



102,057



98,668



195,113



195,758 Interest expense and other fees



8,585,467



8,680,015



17,437,008



16,943,034 Income tax expense



29,685



428,951



390,156



928,498 Other general and administrative expenses



585,510



500,302



825,127



718,653 Total Operating Expenses

$ 14,810,306

$ 17,064,301

$ 30,616,273

$ 33,469,993 Income incentive fee waiver



(38,583)



(928,926)



(49,644)



(2,171,769) Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers

$ 14,771,723

$ 16,135,375

$ 30,566,629

$ 31,298,224 Net Investment Income

$ 7,531,149

$ 9,561,227

$ 15,029,177

$ 19,350,036 Net realized loss on controlled investments

$ —

$ (1,132,576)

$ —

$ (1,132,576) Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



(7,243,523)



272,549



(6,493,113)



(5,694,672) Net realized (loss) gain on foreign currency translations



(1,811)



(20,003)



1,853



(49,658) Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on controlled

investments



(922,785)



1,290,491



(4,468,162)



1,345,767 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, affiliated

investments



3,913,525



—



3,468,901



— Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



12,908,698



143,176



10,350,353



1,281,193 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency

translations



21,045



30,546



(26,975)



38,865 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 16,206,298

$ 10,145,410

$ 17,862,034

$ 15,138,955 Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.26

$ 0.34

$ 0.52

$ 0.69 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share –

basic and diluted

$ 0.56

$ 0.36

$ 0.62

$ 0.54 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted



28,869,028



28,412,849



28,907,925



28,009,969 Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.40

$ 0.68

$ 0.80

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)





Common Stock







Total









Number

Par

Paid-in

distributable









of shares

value

capital

(loss)

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2024

27,481,118

$ 27,481

$ 379,549,272

$ (9,654,813)

$ 369,921,940 Net investment income

—



—



—



9,788,809



9,788,809 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(5,967,221)



(5,967,221) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(29,655)



(29,655) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



1,193,293



1,193,293 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



8,319



8,319 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(11,087,389)



(11,087,389) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

656,085



656



8,937,430



—



8,938,086 Balances at March 31, 2025

28,137,203

$ 28,137

$ 388,486,702

$ (15,748,657)

$ 372,766,182 Net investment income

—



—



—



9,561,227



9,561,227 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(860,027)



(860,027) Net realized loss on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(20,003)



(20,003) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



1,433,667



1,433,667 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



30,546



30,546 Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



—



— Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(11,363,618)



(11,363,618) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)

278,945



279



3,822,637



—



3,822,916 Balances at June 30, 2025

28,416,148

$ 28,416

$ 392,309,339

$ (16,966,865)

$ 375,370,890





























Balances at December 31, 2025

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 397,829,793

$ (26,679,784)

$ 371,178,956 Net investment income

—



—



—



7,498,028



7,498,028 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



750,410



750,410 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



3,664



3,664 Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments

—



—



—



(6,548,346)



(6,548,346) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(48,020)



(48,020) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(9,839,171)



(9,839,171) Balances at March 31, 2026

28,947,254

$ 28,947

$ 397,829,793

$ (34,863,219)

$ 362,995,521 Net investment income

—



—



—



7,531,149



7,531,149 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(7,243,523)



(7,243,523) Net realized loss on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



(1,811)



(1,811) Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

—



—



—



15,899,438



15,899,438 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



21,045



21,045 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(9,796,191)



(9,796,191) Repurchase of common stock, net of commissions(1)

(274,343)



(274)



(2,447,408)



—



(2,447,682) Balances at June 30, 2026

28,672,911

$ 28,673

$ 395,382,385

$ (28,453,112)

$ 366,957,946

STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)





For the six months ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$ 17,862,034

$ 15,138,955 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:











Purchases of investments



(45,678,450)



(78,230,159) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments



90,888,206



46,638,287 Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments



(9,351,092)



(2,626,960) Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations



26,975



(38,865) Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income



(3,392,735)



(2,492,551) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net



(1,383,610)



(1,437,223) Amortization of loan structure fees



511,422



634,745 Amortization of deferred financing costs



270,866



303,468 Amortization of discount on Notes Payable



67,121



31,434 Amortization of premium on Notes Payable



(61,432)



— Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures



320,530



371,260 Net realized loss on investments



6,493,113



6,827,248 Changes in other assets and liabilities











Decrease (increase) in interest receivable



402,457



(921,344) Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable



1,385,387



(743,732) Decrease in other receivables



18,570



70,495 Decrease in related party receivables



20



3,687 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses



(306,978)



218,975 (Decrease) increase in management fees payable



(48,934)



245,332 Decrease in income incentive fees payable



(1,427,443)



(1,057,366) (Decrease) increase in administrative services payable



(22,085)



22,297 (Decrease) increase in interest payable



(568,154)



1,248,079 Increase in related party payable



—



1,088,287 (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue



(85,430)



127,664 Increase in income tax payable



56,518



— Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities



197,791



1,322,363 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

$ 56,174,667

$ (13,255,624) Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

$ —

$ 13,153,366 Sales load for common stock issued



—



(197,464) Offering costs paid for common stock issued



(75,000)



(303,959) Payment for repurchase of common stock



(2,436,708)



— Commission for repurchase of common stock



(10,975)



— Stockholder distributions paid



(20,245,390)



(22,326,367) Financing costs paid on Notes Payable



(50,000)



(1,698,806) Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures



(39,000,000)



(16,250,000) Borrowings under Credit Facility



92,200,000



104,400,000 Repayments of Credit Facility



(106,467,800)



(117,817,800) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

$ (76,085,873)

$ 33,188,720 Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ (19,911,206)

$ 19,933,096 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

$ 25,050,156

$ 20,058,594 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$ 5,138,950

$ 39,991,690 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 16,896,905

$ 14,354,048 Income and excise tax refund, net



(1,051,749)



1,672,230 Exchange of investments



8,670,888



1,663,301

Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income(1) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Net investment income

$7,531,149

$9,561,227

$15,029,177

$19,350,036 Income tax expense

29,685

428,951

390,156

928,498 Core net investment income

$7,560,834

$9,990,178

$15,419,333

$20,278,534

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.34

$0.52

$0.69 Core net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.35

$0.53

$0.72

Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income(2) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Net investment income

$7,531,149

$9,561,227

$15,029,177

$19,350,036 Net realized loss on investments

(7,243,523)

(860,027)

(6,493,113)

(6,827,248) Net realized (loss) gain on foreign currency

translation

(1,811)

(20,003)

1,853

(49,658) Total realized net investment income

$285,815

$8,681,197

$8,537,917

$12,473,130

















Per share amounts:















Net investment income per share

$0.26

$0.34

$0.52

$0.69 Realized net investment income per share

$0.01

$0.31

$0.30

$0.45

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation