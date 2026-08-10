Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

News provided byStellus Capital Investment Corporation
Aug 10, 2026, 16:53 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE: SCM) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, in which we earned both U.S. GAAP net investment income and core net investment income of $0.26 per share and net realized income of $0.01 per share. During the quarter, we funded $18 million of investments and received $49 million of repayments, resulting in a total portfolio of $968 million at fair value. I'm also pleased to report that since we announced our Share Repurchase Program in March, we have repurchased 467,317 shares at an average price of $8.50 per share."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Net investment income
|
$7.53
|
$0.26
|
$9.56
|
$0.34
|
$15.03
|
$0.52
|
$19.35
|
$0.69
|
Core net investment income(1)
|
7.56
|
0.26
|
9.99
|
0.35
|
15.42
|
0.53
|
20.28
|
0.72
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
(7.24)
|
(0.25)
|
(0.86)
|
(0.03)
|
(6.49)
|
(0.22)
|
(6.83)
|
(0.24)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
—
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.05)
|
—
|
Total realized income(2)
|
$0.29
|
$0.01
|
$8.68
|
$0.31
|
$8.54
|
$0.30
|
$12.47
|
$0.45
|
Distributions
|
(9.80)
|
(0.34)
|
(11.36)
|
(0.40)
|
(19.64)
|
(0.68)
|
(22.45)
|
(0.80)
|
Net unrealized change in appreciation on investments
|
15.90
|
0.55
|
1.44
|
0.05
|
9.35
|
0.32
|
2.63
|
0.09
|
Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation
|
0.02
|
—
|
0.03
|
—
|
(0.03)
|
—
|
0.04
|
—
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
$16.21
|
$0.56
|
$10.15
|
$0.36
|
$17.86
|
$0.62
|
$15.14
|
$0.54
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
28,869,028
|
28,412,849
|
28,907,925
|
28,009,969
|
(1)
|
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and losses on debt extinguishment, all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts, shares outstanding, and number of portfolio companies)
|
As of
|
As of
|
June 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
Investments at fair value
|
$968.2
|
$1,007.6
|
Total assets
|
$982.1
|
$1,041.3
|
Net assets
|
$367.0
|
$371.2
|
Shares outstanding
|
28,672,911
|
28,947,254
|
Net asset value per share
|
$12.80
|
$12.82
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
New investments
|
$18.0
|
$22.8
|
$45.7
|
$78.2
|
Repayments of investments
|
(49.2)
|
(31.6)
|
(90.9)
|
(46.6)
|
Net activity
|
($31.2)
|
($8.8)
|
($45.2)
|
$31.6
|
As of
|
As of
|
June 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
Number of portfolio company investments
|
116
|
115
|
Number of debt investments
|
98
|
100
|
Weighted average yield of debt and other
|
Cash
|
7.9 %
|
8.5 %
|
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
|
0.8 %
|
0.5 %
|
Fee amortization
|
0.3 %
|
0.3 %
|
Total
|
9.0 %
|
9.3 %
|
Weighted average yield of total
|
Cash
|
7.4 %
|
7.9 %
|
PIK
|
0.7 %
|
0.5 %
|
Fee amortization
|
0.3 %
|
0.3 %
|
Total
|
8.4 %
|
8.7 %
|
(3)
|
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
|
(4)
|
The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $22.3 million and $25.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $14.8 million and $17.1 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $4.4 million and $4.3 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.2 million and $2.2 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.5 million and $8.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.6 million and $0.5 million, income tax totaled $0.0 million and $0.4 million and other expenses totaled $1.1 million and $1.0 million. The Company waived $0.0 million and $1.0 million of income incentive fees due to the total return limitation pursuant to the provisions of the Investment Advisory Agreement between the Company and the Advisor (as defined below) for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, for net operating expenses of $14.8 million and $16.1 million, respectively.
Net investment income was $7.5 million and $9.6 million, or $0.26 and $0.34 per common share based on 28,869,028 and 28,412,849 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes capital gains incentive fees (reversals) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $7.6 million and $10.0 million, or $0.26 and $0.35 per share, respectively.
For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $15.9 million and $1.4 million, respectively, and the Company had net realized losses of ($7.2) million and ($0.9) million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $16.2 million and $10.1 million, or $0.56 and $0.36 per common share, based on 28,869,028 and 28,412,849 weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2026, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $335.0 million on a committed basis. As of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $365.0 million.
As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $222.2 million and $236.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
On March 3, 2026, the Company announced that its Board authorized a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $20,0 million of its shares of common stock (the "Repurchase Program"). Under the Repurchase Program, the Company may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time, provided that the Company complies with the requirements under its Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Unless amended or extended by the Board, the Repurchase Program will expire on the earlier of March 2, 2027 or when $20.0 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased.
During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 274,343 shares of its common stock under the Repurchase Program for an aggregate purchase price of $2,447,682, including commissions, at a weighted average net repurchase price of $8.92 per share.
Distributions
For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively ($9.8 million and $11.4 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2026:
|
Activity Type
|
Date
|
Company Name
|
Company Description
|
Investment Amount
|
Instrument Type
|
Add-On Investment
|
April 1, 2026
|
EH Real Estate Services, LLC*
|
Offers residential property brokerage, title & settlement, and
|
$
|
190,093
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
New Investment
|
April 3, 2026
|
VeloSource Purchaser, LLC
|
Locum tenens staffing agency
|
$
|
200,000
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
100,000
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
$
|
100,000
|
Revolver Commitment
|
$
|
18,605
|
Equity
|
Add-On Investment
|
April 13, 2026
|
Venbrook Buyer, LLC*
|
An independent insurance services broker
|
$
|
1,256,415
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
New Investment
|
April 13, 2026
|
Solomon AcquisitionCo, LLC
|
An innovative process automation and digital systems integrator
|
$
|
4,196,557
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
100,000
|
Revolver Commitment
|
$
|
186,807
|
Equity
|
New Investment
|
April 27, 2026
|
OW RSG LLC
|
Manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and refrigeration systems
|
$
|
4,000,000
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
100,000
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
$
|
100,000
|
Revolver Commitment
|
$
|
324,074
|
Equity
|
Add-On Investment
|
April 28, 2026
|
Venbrook Buyer, LLC*
|
An independent insurance services broker
|
$
|
502,566
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Add-On Investment
|
April 28, 2026
|
Advanced Barrier Extrusions, LLC*
|
Manufacturer of flexible packaging
|
$
|
330,250
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Add-On Investment
|
June 1, 2026
|
Venbrook Buyer, LLC*
|
An independent insurance services broker
|
$
|
736,152
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Add-On Investment
|
June 26, 2026
|
Venbrook Buyer, LLC*
|
An independent insurance services broker
|
$
|
352,052
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Add-On Investment
|
June 29, 2026
|
Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC*
|
Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis therapy
|
$
|
29,822
|
Convertible Promissory Note
|
Add-On Investment
|
June 30, 2026
|
Valor Buyco LLC*
|
Provider of dispatched road services
|
$
|
120,000
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended June 30, 2026:
|
Activity Type
|
Date
|
Company Name
|
Company Description
|
Proceeds Received
|
Realized Gain
|
Instrument Type
|
Full Repayment
|
April 17, 2026
|
Sales Benchmark Index, LLC
|
Provider of revenue growth
|
$
|
11,968,656
|
$
|
—
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
443,820
|
$
|
—
|
Revolver Commitment
|
Full Realization
|
$
|
486,925
|
$
|
(178,805)
|
Equity
|
Full Repayment
|
April 24, 2026
|
Equine Network, LLC
|
Provider of equine competitions,
|
$
|
9,043,164
|
$
|
—
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
97,900
|
$
|
—
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
$
|
166,667
|
$
|
—
|
Revolver Commitment
|
Full Repayment
|
April 30, 2026
|
Cerebro Buyer, LLC
|
Manufacturer of single-use
|
$
|
4,526,683
|
$
|
—
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
376,902
|
$
|
—
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
Full Repayment
|
May 21, 2026
|
Premiere Digital Services, Inc.
|
Provider of digital media services
|
$
|
12,038,926
|
$
|
—
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Full Repayment
|
June 30, 2026
|
Tilley Company
|
Distributor of specialty chemicals,
|
$
|
44,110
|
$
|
—
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
13,043
|
$
|
—
|
Revolver Commitment
Events Subsequent to June 30, 2026
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 10, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:
|
Activity Type
|
Date
|
Company Name
|
Company Description
|
Investment Amount
|
Instrument Type
|
Add-On Investment
|
July 2, 2026
|
Blade Landscape Investments, LLC*
|
Regional provider of commercial landscaping services
|
$
|
5,250
|
Equity
|
New Investment
|
July 16, 2026
|
Emergent Software
|
Microsoft-centric data, AI, and cloud IT services
|
$
|
3,197,377
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
2,664,481
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
$
|
500,000
|
Revolver Commitment
|
$
|
306,732
|
Equity
|
New Investment
|
August 5, 2026
|
LJ Welding Automation Ltd.
|
Manufacturer of material handling
|
$
|
7,693,688
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
$
|
500,000
|
Revolver Commitment
|
$
|
303,470
|
Equity
|
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:
|
Activity Type
|
Date
|
Company Name
|
Company Description
|
Proceeds Received
|
Instrument Type
|
Full Repayment
|
July 1, 2026
|
General LED OPCO, LLC
|
Provider of LED lighting systems and
|
$
|
4,500,000
|
Senior Secured – Second Lien
|
Full Repayment
|
July 27, 2026
|
MacKenzie-Childs Acquisition, Inc.
|
Lifestyle home décor brand
|
$
|
86,331
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Full Repayment
|
July 30, 2026
|
U.S. Expediters, LLC
|
Reseller of CPAP machines and
|
$
|
14,236,513
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of August 10, 2026 was $211.7 million.
SBA Licensing
On July 14, 2026, we received a license from the SBA for the SBIC III subsidiary, which allows us to contribute $125.0 million of equity and draw up to $250.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures, subject to the increased family of funds limit of $475.0 million across all of our SBIC subsidiaries and applicable SBA regulations and policies.
Distributions Declared
On July 16, 2026, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July 2026, August 2026, and September 2026 as follows:
|
Record
|
Payment
|
Amount per
|
Declared
|
Date
|
Date
|
Share
|
July 16, 2026
|
July 31, 2026
|
August 14, 2026
|
$
|
0.0833
|
July 16, 2026
|
August 31, 2026
|
September 15, 2026
|
$
|
0.0833
|
July 16, 2026
|
September 30, 2026
|
October 15, 2026
|
$
|
0.0833
Share Repurchase Program
Since June 30, 2026, we repurchased 192,974 shares of our common stock under the Repurchase Program at a weighted-average purchase price of $7.95 per share.
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 218557. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Tuesday, August 25, 2026 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 54324. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab. Stellus Capital Management, LLC was acquired by Ridgepost Capital, LLC on June 22, 2026. Ridgepost Capital, LLC's parent company, Ridgepost Capital, Inc., is a reporting company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Please reference Ridgepost Capital, Inc.'s periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
ASSETS
|
Controlled investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $34,691,986 and $33,603,521,
|
$
|
11,573,435
|
$
|
14,953,132
|
Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $29,323,333 and
|
32,257,658
|
3,750,674
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
|
924,415,324
|
988,919,589
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
5,138,950
|
25,050,156
|
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
|
2,166,620
|
581,509
|
Interest receivable
|
5,973,539
|
6,375,996
|
Income tax receivable
|
—
|
1,385,387
|
Other receivables
|
66,430
|
85,000
|
Related party receivable
|
—
|
20
|
Deferred offering costs
|
75,000
|
—
|
Prepaid expenses
|
457,821
|
150,843
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
982,124,777
|
$
|
1,041,252,306
|
LIABILITIES
|
2030 Notes Payable
|
$
|
122,897,963
|
$
|
122,671,409
|
Credit Facility payable
|
219,221,522
|
233,167,360
|
SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
257,304,593
|
295,984,063
|
Dividends payable
|
3,248,641
|
3,858,669
|
Management fees payable
|
4,393,771
|
4,442,705
|
Income incentive fees payable
|
889,986
|
2,317,429
|
Interest payable
|
5,569,922
|
6,138,076
|
Unearned revenue
|
496,577
|
582,007
|
Administrative services payable
|
517,253
|
539,338
|
Income tax payable
|
56,518
|
—
|
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
570,085
|
372,294
|
Total Liabilities
|
$
|
615,166,831
|
$
|
670,073,350
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
|
Net Assets
|
$
|
366,957,946
|
$
|
371,178,956
|
NET ASSETS
|
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 28,672,911
|
$
|
28,673
|
$
|
28,947
|
Paid-in capital
|
395,382,385
|
397,829,793
|
Total distributable loss
|
(28,453,112)
|
(26,679,784)
|
Net Assets
|
$
|
366,957,946
|
$
|
371,178,956
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
$
|
982,124,777
|
$
|
1,041,252,306
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
$
|
12.80
|
$
|
12.82
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
INVESTMENT INCOME
|
From non-controlled, affiliated investments
|
Interest income
|
$
|
1,016
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,061
|
$
|
—
|
Payment-in-kind interest income
|
559,310
|
—
|
631,610
|
—
|
From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
Interest income
|
19,864,060
|
23,134,800
|
39,811,025
|
46,285,437
|
Payment-in-kind interest income
|
1,159,038
|
1,519,405
|
3,392,735
|
2,495,884
|
Other income
|
719,448
|
1,042,397
|
1,759,375
|
1,866,939
|
Total Investment Income
|
$
|
22,302,872
|
$
|
25,696,602
|
$
|
45,595,806
|
$
|
50,648,260
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Management fees
|
$
|
4,393,770
|
$
|
4,279,441
|
$
|
8,786,127
|
$
|
8,334,167
|
Valuation fees
|
44,995
|
38,507
|
211,114
|
196,396
|
Administrative services expenses
|
550,235
|
474,284
|
1,199,355
|
923,582
|
Income incentive fees
|
150,863
|
2,158,075
|
257,572
|
4,294,566
|
Professional fees
|
283,474
|
312,808
|
1,101,201
|
730,839
|
Directors' fees
|
84,250
|
93,250
|
213,500
|
204,500
|
Insurance expense
|
102,057
|
98,668
|
195,113
|
195,758
|
Interest expense and other fees
|
8,585,467
|
8,680,015
|
17,437,008
|
16,943,034
|
Income tax expense
|
29,685
|
428,951
|
390,156
|
928,498
|
Other general and administrative expenses
|
585,510
|
500,302
|
825,127
|
718,653
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
$
|
14,810,306
|
$
|
17,064,301
|
$
|
30,616,273
|
$
|
33,469,993
|
Income incentive fee waiver
|
(38,583)
|
(928,926)
|
(49,644)
|
(2,171,769)
|
Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers
|
$
|
14,771,723
|
$
|
16,135,375
|
$
|
30,566,629
|
$
|
31,298,224
|
Net Investment Income
|
$
|
7,531,149
|
$
|
9,561,227
|
$
|
15,029,177
|
$
|
19,350,036
|
Net realized loss on controlled investments
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(1,132,576)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(1,132,576)
|
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
(7,243,523)
|
272,549
|
(6,493,113)
|
(5,694,672)
|
Net realized (loss) gain on foreign currency translations
|
(1,811)
|
(20,003)
|
1,853
|
(49,658)
|
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on controlled
|
(922,785)
|
1,290,491
|
(4,468,162)
|
1,345,767
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, affiliated
|
3,913,525
|
—
|
3,468,901
|
—
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
12,908,698
|
143,176
|
10,350,353
|
1,281,193
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency
|
21,045
|
30,546
|
(26,975)
|
38,865
|
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|
$
|
16,206,298
|
$
|
10,145,410
|
$
|
17,862,034
|
$
|
15,138,955
|
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.52
|
$
|
0.69
|
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share –
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.62
|
$
|
0.54
|
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted
|
28,869,028
|
28,412,849
|
28,907,925
|
28,009,969
|
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
|
$
|
0.34
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.68
|
$
|
0.80
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)
|
Common Stock
|
Total
|
Number
|
Par
|
Paid-in
|
distributable
|
of shares
|
value
|
capital
|
(loss)
|
Net Assets
|
Balances at December 31, 2024
|
27,481,118
|
$
|
27,481
|
$
|
379,549,272
|
$
|
(9,654,813)
|
$
|
369,921,940
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,788,809
|
9,788,809
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5,967,221)
|
(5,967,221)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(29,655)
|
(29,655)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,193,293
|
1,193,293
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8,319
|
8,319
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(11,087,389)
|
(11,087,389)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
656,085
|
656
|
8,937,430
|
—
|
8,938,086
|
Balances at March 31, 2025
|
28,137,203
|
$
|
28,137
|
$
|
388,486,702
|
$
|
(15,748,657)
|
$
|
372,766,182
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,561,227
|
9,561,227
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(860,027)
|
(860,027)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(20,003)
|
(20,003)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,433,667
|
1,433,667
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
30,546
|
30,546
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(11,363,618)
|
(11,363,618)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
278,945
|
279
|
3,822,637
|
—
|
3,822,916
|
Balances at June 30, 2025
|
28,416,148
|
$
|
28,416
|
$
|
392,309,339
|
$
|
(16,966,865)
|
$
|
375,370,890
|
Balances at December 31, 2025
|
28,947,254
|
$
|
28,947
|
$
|
397,829,793
|
$
|
(26,679,784)
|
$
|
371,178,956
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7,498,028
|
7,498,028
|
Net realized gain on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
750,410
|
750,410
|
Net realized gain on foreign currency translation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,664
|
3,664
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6,548,346)
|
(6,548,346)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(48,020)
|
(48,020)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(9,839,171)
|
(9,839,171)
|
Balances at March 31, 2026
|
28,947,254
|
$
|
28,947
|
$
|
397,829,793
|
$
|
(34,863,219)
|
$
|
362,995,521
|
Net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7,531,149
|
7,531,149
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(7,243,523)
|
(7,243,523)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,811)
|
(1,811)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
15,899,438
|
15,899,438
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
21,045
|
21,045
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(9,796,191)
|
(9,796,191)
|
Repurchase of common stock, net of commissions(1)
|
(274,343)
|
(274)
|
(2,447,408)
|
—
|
(2,447,682)
|
Balances at June 30, 2026
|
28,672,911
|
$
|
28,673
|
$
|
395,382,385
|
$
|
(28,453,112)
|
$
|
366,957,946
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|
For the six months ended
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
$
|
17,862,034
|
$
|
15,138,955
|
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Purchases of investments
|
(45,678,450)
|
(78,230,159)
|
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
|
90,888,206
|
46,638,287
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
|
(9,351,092)
|
(2,626,960)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on foreign currency translations
|
26,975
|
(38,865)
|
Increase in investments due to payment-in-kind income
|
(3,392,735)
|
(2,492,551)
|
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
|
(1,383,610)
|
(1,437,223)
|
Amortization of loan structure fees
|
511,422
|
634,745
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
270,866
|
303,468
|
Amortization of discount on Notes Payable
|
67,121
|
31,434
|
Amortization of premium on Notes Payable
|
(61,432)
|
—
|
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
320,530
|
371,260
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
6,493,113
|
6,827,248
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities
|
Decrease (increase) in interest receivable
|
402,457
|
(921,344)
|
Decrease (increase) in income tax receivable
|
1,385,387
|
(743,732)
|
Decrease in other receivables
|
18,570
|
70,495
|
Decrease in related party receivables
|
20
|
3,687
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
|
(306,978)
|
218,975
|
(Decrease) increase in management fees payable
|
(48,934)
|
245,332
|
Decrease in income incentive fees payable
|
(1,427,443)
|
(1,057,366)
|
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
|
(22,085)
|
22,297
|
(Decrease) increase in interest payable
|
(568,154)
|
1,248,079
|
Increase in related party payable
|
—
|
1,088,287
|
(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue
|
(85,430)
|
127,664
|
Increase in income tax payable
|
56,518
|
—
|
Increase in other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
197,791
|
1,322,363
|
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
|
$
|
56,174,667
|
$
|
(13,255,624)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
13,153,366
|
Sales load for common stock issued
|
—
|
(197,464)
|
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
|
(75,000)
|
(303,959)
|
Payment for repurchase of common stock
|
(2,436,708)
|
—
|
Commission for repurchase of common stock
|
(10,975)
|
—
|
Stockholder distributions paid
|
(20,245,390)
|
(22,326,367)
|
Financing costs paid on Notes Payable
|
(50,000)
|
(1,698,806)
|
Repayments of SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
(39,000,000)
|
(16,250,000)
|
Borrowings under Credit Facility
|
92,200,000
|
104,400,000
|
Repayments of Credit Facility
|
(106,467,800)
|
(117,817,800)
|
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities
|
$
|
(76,085,873)
|
$
|
33,188,720
|
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
(19,911,206)
|
$
|
19,933,096
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
|
$
|
25,050,156
|
$
|
20,058,594
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
|
$
|
5,138,950
|
$
|
39,991,690
|
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
$
|
16,896,905
|
$
|
14,354,048
|
Income and excise tax refund, net
|
(1,051,749)
|
1,672,230
|
Exchange of investments
|
8,670,888
|
1,663,301
|
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income(1)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
Net investment income
|
$7,531,149
|
$9,561,227
|
$15,029,177
|
$19,350,036
|
Income tax expense
|
29,685
|
428,951
|
390,156
|
928,498
|
Core net investment income
|
$7,560,834
|
$9,990,178
|
$15,419,333
|
$20,278,534
|
Per share amounts:
|
Net investment income per share
|
$0.26
|
$0.34
|
$0.52
|
$0.69
|
Core net investment income per share
|
$0.26
|
$0.35
|
$0.53
|
$0.72
|
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income(2)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
Net investment income
|
$7,531,149
|
$9,561,227
|
$15,029,177
|
$19,350,036
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
(7,243,523)
|
(860,027)
|
(6,493,113)
|
(6,827,248)
|
Net realized (loss) gain on foreign currency
|
(1,811)
|
(20,003)
|
1,853
|
(49,658)
|
Total realized net investment income
|
$285,815
|
$8,681,197
|
$8,537,917
|
$12,473,130
|
Per share amounts:
|
Net investment income per share
|
$0.26
|
$0.34
|
$0.52
|
$0.69
|
Realized net investment income per share
|
$0.01
|
$0.31
|
$0.30
|
$0.45
SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
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