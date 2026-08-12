Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

News provided by

Stellus Private Credit BDC

Aug 12, 2026, 16:06 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter June 30, 2026.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated, "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the second quartert in which we generated $0.28 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $37 million of investments and received $26 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $420 million at fair value. On July 16, 2026, we declared our 2026 third quarter monthly dividend of $0.31 per share in the aggregate."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)














Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025


Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Net investment income

$3.70

$0.28

$3.65

$0.33

Net realized gain on investments

(3.79)

(0.29)

0.07

0.01

Net unrealized appreciation included in earnings

6.25

0.47

1.04

0.09

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.23)

(0.01)

(0.02)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$5.93

$0.45

$4.74

$0.43

Distributions

(4.48)

(0.34)

(3.93)

(0.36)

Net asset value

$209.14

$15.25

$170.17

$15.29

Weighted average shares outstanding

13,187,428

10,935,215

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY



($ in millions)










As of

As of


June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Investments at fair value

$419.5

$400.1

Total assets

$427.5

$404.7

Net assets

$209.1

$199.6

Shares outstanding

13,716,206

13,121,397

Net asset value per share

$15.25

$15.21







Three Months Ended


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

New investments

$36.7

$14.4

Repayments of investments

(25.7)

(10.2)

Net activity

$11.0

$4.2







As of

As of


June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Number of portfolio company investments

77

74

Number of debt investments

72

71





Weight average yield of debt and other income producing
investments(1)



Cash

8.6 %

9.3 %

Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.1 %

Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 %

Total

9.5 %

9.8 %





Weighted average yield on total investments(2)



Cash

8.2 %

9.0 %

PIK

0.5 %

0.1 %

Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 %

Total

9.0 %

9.4 %

____________________

(1)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(2)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights such yields to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $9.7 million and $8.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $6.7 million and $5.8 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.5 million and $1.2 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively; capital gains incentive (reversals) fees of $0.2 million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.8 million and $3.2 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.5 million and $0.4 million of management fees, respectively; $0.2 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and less than $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for both periods, for net operating expenses of $6.0 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, net investment income was $3.7 million and $3.6 million, or $0.28 and $0.33 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 13,187,428 and 10,935,215, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of $6.3 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.9 million and $4.7 million, or $0.45 and $0.43 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 13,187,428 and 10,935,215, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $300.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $141.0 million and $128.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (the "SPV Facility").  The SPV Facility, as amended, provides for $75.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $25.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $75.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company sold 121,833 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.12 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $1.9 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended June 30, 2026. Additionally, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company called $15.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 991,628 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.13 per share. Lastly, the Company purchased 390,667 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended June 30, 2026 at a price equal to $15.13 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $5.9 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.36, respectively ($4.5 million and $3.9 million in the aggregate, respectively. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

 Instrument Type

New Investment

April 3, 2026

VeloSource Purchaser, LLC

Locum tenens staffing agency

$

7,800,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

372,093

Equity

New Investment

April 13, 2026

Solomon AcquisitionCo, LLC

An innovative process automation and digital systems
integrator

$

2,712,573

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

122,286

Equity

New Investment

April 27, 2026

OW RSG LLC

Manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and
refrigeration systems

$

6,500,000

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

100,000

Revolver Commitment








$

516,975

Equity

Add-On Investment

May 11, 2026

Channel Partners Intermediateco,
LLC*

Provider of outsourced marketing services

$

1,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment

June 1, 2026

WER Holdings, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping
services

$

1,201,513

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

787,878

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

Add-On Investment

June 29, 2026

Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis
therapy services

$

23,201

Convertible Promissory Note

Add-On Investment

June 30, 2026

Valor Buyco LLC*

Provider of dispatched road services

$

100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

____________________

*

Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

April 24, 2026

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of equine competitions,
content, products, and services

$

4,082,857

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

363,743

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

353,198

Revolver Commitment

Full Repayment

April 30, 2026

Cerebro Buyer, LLC

Manufacturer of single-use electrodes
for medical procedures

$

2,043,731

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

170,166

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

Full Repayment

June 30, 2026

Tilley Company

Distributor of specialty chemicals,
oils, and lubricants into the food &
beverage, lubricants, flavor and
fragrances, personal care, and other
chemicals end-markets

$

2,666,849

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

128,683

Revolver Commitment

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2026

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 12, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type

Add-On Investment

July 2, 2026

Blade Landscape Investments, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping
services

$

2,250

Equity

New Investment

July 16, 2026

Emergent Software

Microsoft-centric data, AI, and cloud IT services
partner

$

2,246,180

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

1,871,817

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment








$

500,000

Revolver Commitment








$

222,653

Equity

New Investment

August 5, 2026

LJ Welding Automation Ltd.

Manufacturer of material handling
and welding automation systems

$

6,969,323

Senior Secured – First Lien








$

500,000

Revolver Commitment








$

276,642

Equity

____________________

*

Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

 Instrument Type

Full Repayment

July 27, 2026

MacKenzie-Childs
Acquisition, Inc.

Lifestyle home décor brand

$

8,116,861

Senior Secured – First Lien

Credit Facilities

As of August 12, 2026, the outstanding balances under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility were $141.3 million and $75.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On July 16, 2026 the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July, August and September 2026 as follows:

Record

Payment

Amount per

Declared

Date

Date

Share

7/16/2026

7/17/2026

7/31/2026

$

0.1033

7/16/2026

8/3/2026

8/31/2026

$

0.1033

7/16/2026

9/1/2026

9/30/2026

$

0.1033

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC. Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC was acquired by Ridgepost Capital, LLC on June 22, 2026. Ridgepost Capital, LLC's parent company, Ridgepost Capital, Inc., is a reporting company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Please reference Ridgepost Capital, Inc.'s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES









June 30, 2026




(unaudited)

December 31, 2025

ASSETS







Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,395,473)

$

12,323,944

$

Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$397,729,677 and $396,791,982, respectively)

407,203,257

400,131,924

Cash and cash equivalents

4,743,164

2,586,895

Other receivable

94,951

Interest receivable

1,604,128

1,765,379

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)

31,822

2,580

Deferred offering costs

36,097

60,993

Prepaid expenses

96,446

13,632

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments

1,320,742

165,651

Total Assets

$

427,454,551

$

404,727,054

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable

$

213,126,583

$

200,281,671

Related party payable

10,310

Unearned revenue

1,056,236

1,207,706

Management fees payable

1,009,641

908,154

Income incentive fee payable

498,025

544,620

Capital gains incentive fee payable

720,247

527,603

Interest payable

776,186

865,205

Administrative services payable

193,755

189,715

Income tax payable

61,800

126,348

Deferred tax liability

708,155

338,611

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

150,221

110,706

Total Liabilities

$

218,311,159

$

205,100,339

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets

$

209,143,392

$

199,626,715

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 13,716,206 and 13,121,397 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$

137,162

$

131,214

Paid-in capital

204,932,861

195,935,870

Total distributable earnings

4,073,369

3,559,631

Net Assets

$

209,143,392

$

199,626,715

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$

427,454,551

$

404,727,054

Net Asset Value Per Share

$

15.25

$

15.21

 

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

INVESTMENT INCOME













From non-controlled, affiliated investments











Interest income

$

672

$


$

672

$

Other income

5



5

From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments











Interest income

9,540,879

8,539,390

18,770,010

16,442,548

Other income

175,968

199,844

438,717

347,545

Total Investment Income

$

9,717,524

$

8,739,234

$

19,209,404

$

16,790,093

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees

$

1,514,461

$

1,196,103

$

2,958,030

$

2,231,932

Income incentive fee

632,714

625,799

1,288,621

1,204,114

Capital gains incentive fee

223,137

109,594

192,644

272,733

Professional fees

161,219

201,789

411,272

381,838

Amortization of deferred offering costs

22,753

63,147

54,493

132,981

Administrative services expenses

251,274

158,184

487,560

301,183

Trustees' fees

40,000

40,000

80,000

80,000

Insurance expense

10,676

22,126

30,567

44,010

Valuation fees

7,167

3,904

58,044

42,609

Interest expense and other fees

3,781,773

3,241,210

7,331,821

6,257,771

Income tax expense

3,910

14,758

46,251

17,107

Other general and administrative expenses

126,203

68,485

203,935

145,355

Total Operating Expenses

$

6,775,287

$

5,745,099

$

13,143,238

$

11,111,633

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)

$

(754,187)

$

(651,064)

$

(1,596,187)

$

(1,273,490)

Net Operating Expenses

$

6,021,100

$

5,094,035

$

11,547,051

$

9,838,143

Net Investment Income

$

3,696,424

$

3,645,199

$

7,662,353

$

6,951,950

Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments

$

(3,810,360)

$

67,495

$

(3,810,360)

$

67,495

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

20,045

4,798

44,239

6,419

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, affiliated
investments

176,952





Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-
affiliated investments

6,073,595

1,024,545

6,080,638

2,205,337

Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign
currency translations

(1,686)

22,698

(18,527)

35,732

(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (gain) loss on
investments

(227,175)

(23,593)

(369,546)

38,266

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$

5,927,795

$

4,741,142

$

9,588,797

$

9,305,199

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.28

$

0.33

$

0.58

$

0.64

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.45

$

0.43

$

0.73

$

0.86

Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
Outstanding – basic and diluted

13,187,428

10,935,215

13,150,920

10,851,870

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$

0.34

$

0.36

$

0.69

$

0.72

 

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

















Common Shares of










Beneficial Interest



Total



Number of 

Par

Paid-in 

distributable



shares

value

capital

gain

Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2024

10,715,095

$

107,151

$

159,483,435

$

2,797,294

$

162,387,880

Net investment income







3,306,751

3,306,751

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







1,621

1,621

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







1,180,792

1,180,792

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations







13,034

13,034

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments







61,859

61,859

Distributions from net investment income







(3,881,841)

(3,881,841)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

158,226

1,582

2,406,248



2,407,830

Balances at March 31, 2025

10,873,321

$

108,733

$

161,889,683

$

3,479,510

$

165,477,926

Net investment income







3,645,199

3,645,199

Net realized gain on investments







67,495

67,495

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







4,798

4,798

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







1,024,545

1,024,545

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations







22,698

22,698

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments







(23,593)

(23,593)

Distributions from net investment income







(3,934,324)

(3,934,324)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

276,357

2,764

4,220,720



4,223,484

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(22,609)

(226)

(342,525)



(342,751)

Balances at June 30, 2025

11,127,069

$

111,271

$

165,767,878

$

4,286,328

$

170,165,477















Balances at December 31, 2025

13,121,397

$

131,214

$

195,935,870

$

3,559,631

$

199,626,715

Net investment income







3,965,929

3,965,929

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







24,194

24,194

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







(169,909)

(169,909)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







(16,841)

(16,841)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments







(142,371)

(142,371)

Distributions from net investment income







(4,598,033)

(4,598,033)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

208,966

2,090

3,188,141



3,190,231

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(357,092)

(3,571)

(5,427,794)



(5,431,365)

Balances at March 31, 2026

12,973,271

$

129,733

$

193,696,217

$

2,622,600

$

196,448,550

Net investment income







3,696,424

3,696,424

Net realized loss on investments







(3,810,360)

(3,810,360)

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation







20,045

20,045

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments







6,250,547

6,250,547

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations







(1,686)

(1,686)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments







(227,175)

(227,175)

Distributions from net investment income







(4,477,026)

(4,477,026)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,133,602

11,336

17,143,523



17,154,859

Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(390,667)

(3,907)

(5,906,879)



(5,910,786)

Balances at June 30, 2026

13,716,206

$

137,162

$

204,932,861

$

4,073,369

$

209,143,392

 

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)







Six Months Ended


June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

Cash Flows from Operating Activities




Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

9,588,797

$

9,305,199

Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:




Purchases of investments

(64,027,298)

(51,138,817)

Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

46,946,394

14,439,508

Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

(6,080,638)

(2,205,337)

Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) foreign currency translations

18,527

(35,732)

Increase in investments due to PIK

(629,431)

(197,732)

Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(588,282)

(473,368)

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

369,544

(38,266)

Amortization of loan structure fees

514,180

267,785

Amortization of deferred offering costs

54,493

132,981

Net realized loss (gain) on investments

3,810,360

(67,495)

Changes in other assets and liabilities




Decrease (increase) in interest receivable

161,251

(67,100)

(Increase) decrease in other receivable

(94,951)

4,340

Decrease in related party receivable



2,004

(Increase) decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


(29,242)

117,709

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses


(82,814)

88,479

Increase in related party payable

10,310

Increase in administrative services payable

4,040

22,066

(Decrease) increase in interest payable

(89,019)

7,898

Increase in income management fees payable

101,487

149,253

(Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable

(46,595)

36,154

Increase in capital gain incentive fees payable

192,644

272,733

(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue

(151,470)

246,852

Decrease in income tax payable

(64,548)

(11,893)

Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities

39,515

(214,744)

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(10,072,746)

$

(29,357,523)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities




Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

20,345,090

$

6,631,314

Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(29,597)

(96,081)

Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer

(11,342,151)

(342,751)

Stockholder distributions paid

(9,075,059)

(7,816,165)

Borrowings under Credit Facilities

74,100,000

50,700,000

Repayments of Credit Facilities

(61,750,000)

(18,050,000)

Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(19,268)

(155,948)

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

12,229,015

$

30,870,369

Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

2,156,269

$

1,512,846

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

2,586,895

2,144,116

Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

4,743,164

$

3,656,962

Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities




Cash paid for interest expense

$

6,906,660

$

5,982,088

Income and excise tax paid

110,799

29,000

Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

666,090

1,185,787

Exchange of investments

6,055,309

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC

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