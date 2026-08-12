Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Second Fiscal Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter June 30, 2026.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus PBDC, stated, "We are pleased to report solid operating results in the second quartert in which we generated $0.28 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter, we funded $37 million of investments and received $26 million of repayments, bringing the total portfolio to $420 million at fair value. On July 16, 2026, we declared our 2026 third quarter monthly dividend of $0.31 per share in the aggregate."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS











($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)





























Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025



Amount Per Share

Amount Per Share Net investment income

$3.70 $0.28

$3.65 $0.33 Net realized gain on investments

(3.79) (0.29)

0.07 0.01 Net unrealized appreciation included in earnings

6.25 0.47

1.04 0.09 Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments

(0.23) (0.01)

(0.02) — Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$5.93 $0.45

$4.74 $0.43 Distributions

(4.48) (0.34)

(3.93) (0.36) Net asset value

$209.14 $15.25

$170.17 $15.29 Weighted average shares outstanding



13,187,428



10,935,215

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY







($ in millions)





















As of

As of



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Investments at fair value

$419.5

$400.1 Total assets

$427.5

$404.7 Net assets

$209.1

$199.6 Shares outstanding

13,716,206

13,121,397 Net asset value per share

$15.25

$15.21













Three Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 New investments

$36.7

$14.4 Repayments of investments

(25.7)

(10.2) Net activity

$11.0

$4.2













As of

As of



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Number of portfolio company investments

77

74 Number of debt investments

72

71









Weight average yield of debt and other income producing

investments(1)







Cash

8.6 %

9.3 % Payment-in-kind ("PIK")

0.5 %

0.1 % Fee amortization

0.4 %

0.4 % Total

9.5 %

9.8 %









Weighted average yield on total investments(2)







Cash

8.2 %

9.0 % PIK

0.5 %

0.1 % Fee amortization

0.3 %

0.3 % Total

9.0 %

9.4 %

____________________ (1) The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for the Company's debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors. (2) The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights such yields to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing equity positions and debt investments on non-accrual status.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $9.7 million and $8.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Gross operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 totaled $6.7 million and $5.8 million, respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $1.5 million and $1.2 million, income incentive fees totaled $0.6 million and $0.7 million, respectively; capital gains incentive (reversals) fees of $0.2 million and $0.1 million, which are not currently payable, respectively; fees and expenses related to the Company's borrowings totaled $3.8 million and $3.2 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), respectively; administrative expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.2 million, respectively and other expenses totaled $0.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), waived $0.5 million and $0.4 million of management fees, respectively; $0.2 million of income incentive fees for both periods (waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), and less than $0.1 million of expenses pursuant to expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor for both periods, for net operating expenses of $6.0 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, net investment income was $3.7 million and $3.6 million, or $0.28 and $0.33 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 13,187,428 and 10,935,215, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation of $6.3 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $5.9 million and $4.7 million, or $0.45 and $0.43 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 13,187,428 and 10,935,215, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $300.0 million on a committed basis. As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $141.0 million and $128.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.

On August 1, 2024, the Company entered into a Loan Financing and Servicing Agreement (the "Loan Agreement") by and among Stellus Private Credit BDC SPV LLC ("PBDC SPV"), as borrower, the Company, as equityholder and servicer, Deutsche Bank AG, New York Branch, as facility agent, Citibank, N.A., as collateral agent and collateral custodian, Alter Domus (US) LLC, as collateral administrator, and the lenders that are party thereto from time to time (the "SPV Facility"). The SPV Facility, as amended, provides for $75.0 million of initial commitments with an accordion feature that allows for an additional $25.0 million of total commitments from new and existing lenders on the same terms and conditions as the existing commitments. As of both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Company had $75.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the SPV Facility.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company sold 121,833 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.12 per share for aggregate net proceeds of $1.9 million, which included less than $0.1 million of organizational expense allocation pursuant to subscription agreements entered into between the Company and investors during the three months ended June 30, 2026. Additionally, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company called $15.0 million pursuant to capital draw down subscription agreements between the Company and its shareholders. The transaction resulted in the issuance of 991,628 common shares of beneficial interest at a weighted-average price of $15.13 per share. Lastly, the Company purchased 390,667 common shares of beneficial interest were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to the expiration of the tender offer during the three months ended June 30, 2026 at a price equal to $15.13 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $5.9 million.

Distributions

During the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 per share and $0.36, respectively ($4.5 million and $3.9 million in the aggregate, respectively. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type New Investment

April 3, 2026

VeloSource Purchaser, LLC

Locum tenens staffing agency

$ 7,800,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 372,093

Equity New Investment

April 13, 2026

Solomon AcquisitionCo, LLC

An innovative process automation and digital systems

integrator

$ 2,712,573

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 122,286

Equity New Investment

April 27, 2026

OW RSG LLC

Manufacturer of walk-in coolers, freezers, and

refrigeration systems

$ 6,500,000

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 100,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 516,975

Equity Add-On Investment

May 11, 2026

Channel Partners Intermediateco,

LLC*

Provider of outsourced marketing services

$ 1,000,000

Senior Secured – First Lien Add-On Investment

June 1, 2026

WER Holdings, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping

services

$ 1,201,513

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 787,878

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Add-On Investment

June 29, 2026

Monarch Behavioral Therapy, LLC*

Provider of center-based applied behavioral analysis

therapy services

$ 23,201

Convertible Promissory Note Add-On Investment

June 30, 2026

Valor Buyco LLC*

Provider of dispatched road services

$ 100,000

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment

____________________ * Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

April 24, 2026

Equine Network, LLC

Provider of equine competitions,

content, products, and services

$ 4,082,857

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 363,743

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 353,198

Revolver Commitment Full Repayment

April 30, 2026

Cerebro Buyer, LLC

Manufacturer of single-use electrodes

for medical procedures

$ 2,043,731

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 170,166

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment Full Repayment

June 30, 2026

Tilley Company

Distributor of specialty chemicals,

oils, and lubricants into the food &

beverage, lubricants, flavor and

fragrances, personal care, and other

chemicals end-markets

$ 2,666,849

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 128,683

Revolver Commitment

Events Subsequent to June 30, 2026

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through August 12, 2026. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Investment Amount

Instrument Type Add-On Investment

July 2, 2026

Blade Landscape Investments, LLC*

Regional provider of commercial landscaping

services

$ 2,250

Equity New Investment

July 16, 2026

Emergent Software

Microsoft-centric data, AI, and cloud IT services

partner

$ 2,246,180

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 1,871,817

Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 222,653

Equity New Investment

August 5, 2026

LJ Welding Automation Ltd.

Manufacturer of material handling

and welding automation systems

$ 6,969,323

Senior Secured – First Lien















$ 500,000

Revolver Commitment















$ 276,642

Equity

____________________ * Existing portfolio company

The Company realized the following portfolio companies subsequent to June 30, 2026:

Activity Type

Date

Company Name

Company Description

Proceeds Received

Instrument Type Full Repayment

July 27, 2026

MacKenzie-Childs

Acquisition, Inc.

Lifestyle home décor brand

$ 8,116,861

Senior Secured – First Lien

Credit Facilities

As of August 12, 2026, the outstanding balances under the Credit Facility and SPV Facility were $141.3 million and $75.0 million, respectively.

Distributions Declared

On July 16, 2026 the Board declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July, August and September 2026 as follows:





Record

Payment

Amount per Declared

Date

Date

Share 7/16/2026

7/17/2026

7/31/2026

$ 0.1033 7/16/2026

8/3/2026

8/31/2026

$ 0.1033 7/16/2026

9/1/2026

9/30/2026

$ 0.1033

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private lower middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) with a focus on investing through first lien (including unitranche) loans, often with a corresponding equity investment. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC. Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC was acquired by Ridgepost Capital, LLC on June 22, 2026. Ridgepost Capital, LLC's parent company, Ridgepost Capital, Inc., is a reporting company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Please reference Ridgepost Capital, Inc.'s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts

Stellus Private Credit BDC

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

[email protected]

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

















June 30, 2026









(unaudited)

December 31, 2025 ASSETS











Non-controlled, affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,395,473)

$ 12,323,944

$ — Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of

$397,729,677 and $396,791,982, respectively)



407,203,257



400,131,924 Cash and cash equivalents



4,743,164



2,586,895 Other receivable



94,951



— Interest receivable



1,604,128



1,765,379 Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



31,822



2,580 Deferred offering costs



36,097



60,993 Prepaid expenses



96,446



13,632 Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



1,320,742



165,651 Total Assets

$ 427,454,551

$ 404,727,054 LIABILITIES











Credit Facilities payable

$ 213,126,583

$ 200,281,671 Related party payable



10,310



— Unearned revenue



1,056,236



1,207,706 Management fees payable



1,009,641



908,154 Income incentive fee payable



498,025



544,620 Capital gains incentive fee payable



720,247



527,603 Interest payable



776,186



865,205 Administrative services payable



193,755



189,715 Income tax payable



61,800



126,348 Deferred tax liability



708,155



338,611 Other accrued expenses and liabilities



150,221



110,706 Total Liabilities

$ 218,311,159

$ 205,100,339 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)











Net Assets

$ 209,143,392

$ 199,626,715 NET ASSETS











Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares

authorized; 13,716,206 and 13,121,397 issued and outstanding, respectively)

$ 137,162

$ 131,214 Paid-in capital



204,932,861



195,935,870 Total distributable earnings



4,073,369



3,559,631 Net Assets

$ 209,143,392

$ 199,626,715 Total Liabilities and Net Assets

$ 427,454,551

$ 404,727,054 Net Asset Value Per Share

$ 15.25

$ 15.21

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 INVESTMENT INCOME























From non-controlled, affiliated investments























Interest income

$ 672

$ —

$ 672

$ — Other income



5



—



5



— From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments























Interest income



9,540,879



8,539,390



18,770,010



16,442,548 Other income



175,968



199,844



438,717



347,545 Total Investment Income

$ 9,717,524

$ 8,739,234

$ 19,209,404

$ 16,790,093 OPERATING EXPENSES























Management fees

$ 1,514,461

$ 1,196,103

$ 2,958,030

$ 2,231,932 Income incentive fee



632,714



625,799



1,288,621



1,204,114 Capital gains incentive fee



223,137



109,594



192,644



272,733 Professional fees



161,219



201,789



411,272



381,838 Amortization of deferred offering costs



22,753



63,147



54,493



132,981 Administrative services expenses



251,274



158,184



487,560



301,183 Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



80,000



80,000 Insurance expense



10,676



22,126



30,567



44,010 Valuation fees



7,167



3,904



58,044



42,609 Interest expense and other fees



3,781,773



3,241,210



7,331,821



6,257,771 Income tax expense



3,910



14,758



46,251



17,107 Other general and administrative expenses



126,203



68,485



203,935



145,355 Total Operating Expenses

$ 6,775,287

$ 5,745,099

$ 13,143,238

$ 11,111,633 Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by Advisor (Note 2)

$ (754,187)

$ (651,064)

$ (1,596,187)

$ (1,273,490) Net Operating Expenses

$ 6,021,100

$ 5,094,035

$ 11,547,051

$ 9,838,143 Net Investment Income

$ 3,696,424

$ 3,645,199

$ 7,662,353

$ 6,951,950 Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

$ (3,810,360)

$ 67,495

$ (3,810,360)

$ 67,495 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation



20,045



4,798



44,239



6,419 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, affiliated

investments



176,952



—



—



— Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-

affiliated investments



6,073,595



1,024,545



6,080,638



2,205,337 Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on foreign

currency translations



(1,686)



22,698



(18,527)



35,732 (Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (gain) loss on

investments



(227,175)



(23,593)



(369,546)



38,266 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

$ 5,927,795

$ 4,741,142

$ 9,588,797

$ 9,305,199 Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.28

$ 0.33

$ 0.58

$ 0.64 Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations

Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.45

$ 0.43

$ 0.73

$ 0.86 Weighted Average Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Outstanding – basic and diluted



13,187,428



10,935,215



13,150,920



10,851,870 Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.36

$ 0.69

$ 0.72

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)

































Common Shares of





















Beneficial Interest







Total







Number of

Par

Paid-in

distributable







shares

value

capital

gain

Net Assets Balances at December 31, 2024

10,715,095

$ 107,151

$ 159,483,435

$ 2,797,294

$ 162,387,880 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,306,751



3,306,751 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



1,621



1,621 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



1,180,792



1,180,792 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



13,034



13,034 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



61,859



61,859 Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,881,841)



(3,881,841) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

158,226



1,582



2,406,248



—



2,407,830 Balances at March 31, 2025

10,873,321

$ 108,733

$ 161,889,683

$ 3,479,510

$ 165,477,926 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,645,199



3,645,199 Net realized gain on investments

—



—



—



67,495



67,495 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



4,798



4,798 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



1,024,545



1,024,545 Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



22,698



22,698 Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(23,593)



(23,593) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(3,934,324)



(3,934,324) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

276,357



2,764



4,220,720



—



4,223,484 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(22,609)



(226)



(342,525)



—



(342,751) Balances at June 30, 2025

11,127,069

$ 111,271

$ 165,767,878

$ 4,286,328

$ 170,165,477





























Balances at December 31, 2025

13,121,397

$ 131,214

$ 195,935,870

$ 3,559,631

$ 199,626,715 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,965,929



3,965,929 Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



24,194



24,194 Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



(169,909)



(169,909) Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(16,841)



(16,841) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(142,371)



(142,371) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,598,033)



(4,598,033) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

208,966



2,090



3,188,141



—



3,190,231 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(357,092)



(3,571)



(5,427,794)



—



(5,431,365) Balances at March 31, 2026

12,973,271

$ 129,733

$ 193,696,217

$ 2,622,600

$ 196,448,550 Net investment income

—



—



—



3,696,424



3,696,424 Net realized loss on investments

—



—



—



(3,810,360)



(3,810,360) Net realized gain on foreign currency translation

—



—



—



20,045



20,045 Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated

investments

—



—



—



6,250,547



6,250,547 Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations

—



—



—



(1,686)



(1,686) Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments

—



—



—



(227,175)



(227,175) Distributions from net investment income

—



—



—



(4,477,026)



(4,477,026) Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

1,133,602



11,336



17,143,523



—



17,154,859 Redemption of common shares of beneficial interest

(390,667)



(3,907)



(5,906,879)



—



(5,910,786) Balances at June 30, 2026

13,716,206

$ 137,162

$ 204,932,861

$ 4,073,369

$ 209,143,392

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)













Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Cash Flows from Operating Activities









Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 9,588,797

$ 9,305,199 Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:









Purchases of investments

(64,027,298)



(51,138,817) Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments

46,946,394



14,439,508 Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments

(6,080,638)



(2,205,337) Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) foreign currency translations

18,527



(35,732) Increase in investments due to PIK

(629,431)



(197,732) Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net

(588,282)



(473,368) Deferred tax provision (benefit)

369,544



(38,266) Amortization of loan structure fees

514,180



267,785 Amortization of deferred offering costs

54,493



132,981 Net realized loss (gain) on investments

3,810,360



(67,495) Changes in other assets and liabilities









Decrease (increase) in interest receivable

161,251



(67,100) (Increase) decrease in other receivable

(94,951)



4,340 Decrease in related party receivable

—



2,004 (Increase) decrease in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor

(29,242)



117,709 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(82,814)



88,479 Increase in related party payable

10,310



— Increase in administrative services payable

4,040



22,066 (Decrease) increase in interest payable

(89,019)



7,898 Increase in income management fees payable

101,487



149,253 (Decrease) increase in income incentive fees payable

(46,595)



36,154 Increase in capital gain incentive fees payable

192,644



272,733 (Decrease) increase in unearned revenue

(151,470)



246,852 Decrease in income tax payable

(64,548)



(11,893) Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities

39,515



(214,744) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $ (10,072,746)

$ (29,357,523) Cash Flows from Financing Activities









Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest $ 20,345,090

$ 6,631,314 Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued

(29,597)



(96,081) Purchase of common shares of beneficial interest in tender offer

(11,342,151)



(342,751) Stockholder distributions paid

(9,075,059)



(7,816,165) Borrowings under Credit Facilities

74,100,000



50,700,000 Repayments of Credit Facilities

(61,750,000)



(18,050,000) Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities

(19,268)



(155,948) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities $ 12,229,015

$ 30,870,369 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,156,269

$ 1,512,846 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period

2,586,895



2,144,116 Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period $ 4,743,164

$ 3,656,962 Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities









Cash paid for interest expense $ 6,906,660

$ 5,982,088 Income and excise tax paid

110,799



29,000 Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan

666,090



1,185,787 Exchange of investments

6,055,309



—

SOURCE Stellus Private Credit BDC