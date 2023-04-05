Stem Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Advancements in Stem Cell Clinical Trials Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By Cell Source, By Therapeutic Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stem cell therapy market has been growing rapidly, with a global size of USD 300 Million in 2021, and a projected revenue CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The market growth is driven by the increasing use of stem cell therapies for chronic and rare diseases, the rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the advancements in clinical trials for stem cell-based treatments.

Additionally, the progress in regenerative medicine, drug discovery based on patient-specific pluripotent cells and cancer stem cells, gene editing, and tissue engineering technology is expected to contribute to market revenue growth.



Recent advances in clinical research on embryonic, fetal, amniotic, umbilical cord blood, and adult stem cells have led to the production of various therapeutically advantageous cell types, thereby revolutionizing regenerative medicine and cancer therapy. The growing demand for stem cell therapy is driven by the increasing use of these new cells to treat a variety of genetic and degenerative disorders, including age-related functional defects, chronic liver injuries, diabetes, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, and aggressive and recurrent cancers. Early detection and effective treatment of cancer through stem cell therapy is also a significant factor driving market revenue growth, as cancer accounts for around 10 million deaths worldwide.



Advancements in stem cell biology, preclinical and clinical research, and the introduction of biocompatible and biodegradable polymers are some of the key drivers contributing to market revenue growth during the forecast period. Additionally, strategic acquisitions and increasing investment to speed up stem cell research are expected to accelerate market revenue growth.

However, immunity-related concerns associated with stem cell therapies, increasing incidence of abnormalities in adult stem cells, and ethical and political controversies linked with human ESCs research are some of the key factors expected to restrain market revenue growth over the forecast period.



One of the drivers of the stem cell therapy market is the availability of funding and investment for stem cell research. In recent years, funding for stem cell research has increased due to the growing demand for innovative therapeutic approaches to address cardiovascular, neurological, and immunological diseases.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has been allocating more money towards stem cell research, with yearly increases of more than 5%, reaching its highest peak in recent years. The increase in research and development investment and other funding initiatives are expected to drive market revenue growth. For example, in September 2021, Stanford Research received funding of USD 31 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to conduct first-in-human stem cell trials for the treatment of stroke, spinal cord tumors, and heart failure, which has encouraged researchers to develop new disease treatment techniques.



However, the stem cell therapy market faces a significant restraint in the form of ethical constraints and strict regulations regarding embryonic stem cells. The fast-paced advancement of biotechnology has brought numerous ethical and political challenges to stem cell research.

The discovery of highly multipotent stem cell types and alternative techniques for isolating these stem cells have brought new issues to the forefront. The process of moving stem cell research from the laboratory to animal studies, human trials, and subsequent research phases requires credible explanations and data.

Researchers are increasingly facing ethical challenges during clinical translation, such as limiting the risk of harm during stem cell isolation, selecting eligible patient subjects, providing informed consent, and avoiding therapeutic misinterpretation. Despite scientific and technological advances reducing hazards associated with inducing pluripotency and producing pluripotent cell lines, concerns about safety and efficacy still exist. These critical issues are expected to limit market growth to some extent over the forecast period.



Type Insights:



The stem cell therapy market is divided into different segments based on type, cell source, and therapeutic application. In terms of type, the allogeneic segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its use in treating blood malignancies, blood diseases, and immunological disorders. On the other hand, the autologous segment is expected to have steady revenue growth, especially for patients who require significant doses of chemotherapy and radiation.



Cell Source Insights:



Regarding cell source, adipose tissue-derived MSCs were the largest revenue-generating segment in 2021 due to their easy isolation, minimally invasive harvesting, and higher proliferative capacities. However, bone marrow-derived MSCs are expected to register steady revenue growth due to their multipotent ability to give rise to different cell lineages and tissue repair.



Therapeutic Application Insights:



In terms of therapeutic application, musculoskeletal disorders accounted for the largest revenue share due to the high prevalence of musculoskeletal illnesses like osteoarthritis and the rising demand for regenerative medicine in orthopedic and sports medicine applications. The cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to have steady revenue growth due to the high mortality rate and the positive results of stem cell therapy in reducing inflammation and mortality.



Regional Insights:



The stem cell therapy market in North America had the highest revenue share in 2021 due to increasing demand for stem cell therapy in the U.S. and Canada. Key market players in the region and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive revenue growth. The U.S. government is increasing research efforts, and companies are acquiring research firms to expand their market share.

In Asia Pacific, the market for stem cell therapy is expected to grow steadily due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and government initiatives to support research and development in this field. Key developments in the market, such as the launch of off-the-shelf cell therapy for treating knee-joint diseases by Alkem Labs, are further driving revenue growth.

In Europe, the market for stem cell therapy is also expected to grow moderately due to the increasing demand for developing treatments and therapies for identifying diseases among animals. The acquisition of Global Stem Cell Technology (GST) by Boehringer Ingelheim, which focuses on the research, development, and production of regenerative medicines for animal orthopedic and metabolic illnesses, is driving revenue growth in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Stem Cell Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Stem Cell Therapy Market By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Stem Cell Therapy Market By Cell Source Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Stem Cell Therapy Market By Therapeutic Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Stem Cell Therapy Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Smith & Nephew

The Future of Biotechnology

MEDIPOST

EMIS

an ISI Emerging Markets Group Company

CORESTEM Inc.

Pharmicell Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

RTI Surgical

AlloSource

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

